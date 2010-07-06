Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[COVID news] Biden admin. announces new vaccine mandates for private sectorBy artappraiser on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 5:34pm |
https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/04/politics/vaccine-rule-large-employers-federal-contractors-health-care-workers/index.html
Tho she's probably anti-mandate, she has a good summary of the new ones, because she has looked up the rules:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 5:40pm
from NYTimes live updates
Tyson workers reach a 96 percent vaccination rate, with 60,500 shots coming after a mandate.
also from the same:
A retail trade group calls the Biden vaccine mandate ‘burdensome.’
excerpt:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 5:45pm
"Europe is back at the epicenter of the pandemic" a WHO official says"
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 5:49pm
The U.K. approves Merck’s molnupiravir, making it the first pill to be endorsed for treating Covid.
@ NYTimes.com, Covid news live, today
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 5:56pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 1:44am