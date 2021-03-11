Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
GridlockBy artappraiser on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 4:15pm |
Protesters causing it. TOTALLY COUNTERPRODUCTIVE. The system as built and which people currently have to use to survive: roads for vehicular traffic. The only people who have a positive reaction to your protests: the lucky who don't have to get anywhere.
These people illegally shut down the two main arteries to Manhattan:
These people should know better; they no doubt had a permit which they got by the permit givers knowing it would be counterproductive:
Supply side economics?
https://digbysblog.net/2021/10/24/yeah-its-the-economy-sigh/
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 4:31pm
compare this very serious protest by those with immediate terrible problems, to the above silly people:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 6:27pm
The cabbies won what they wanted!:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 9:12pm
Amen! But both protesters and lefty commenter. Same as BLM brats from Brooklyn!
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 12:08am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 3:00am
More counter-productivity:
It's definitely "cancel culture", i.e. don't invite Sinema to your wedding, expel her from society, make her a pariah
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/31/2021 - 3:39pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/31/2021 - 8:22pm
Well gosh darn,I am so impressed; that should really convince the Senator, doncha think!? Surely he's gonna make a 180 turn now!
Such great P.R., too, winning friends and influencing people!
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 1:36am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 3:18am