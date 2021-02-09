Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[POLICING ISSUES] Starting with the NYTimes on "Gang Takedowns"
Glanced at the wording on this misconduct ruling in the UK as regards court testimony by a relatively high police officer. I like the wording I have highlighted; as the point of all this kind of thing should not be revenge nor a sociological experiment of some kumbaya ideal society, nor blaming police for prosecutor spin if they do it, but simply making a force that the majority of the public, who is paying the salaries, trusts!
Misconduct found for Met Chief Superintendent over misleading witness statement
Ideally police shoud be more trusted than prosecutors, not less. Prosecutors are advocates; police should be like every other expert witness:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/29/2021 - 1:16am
My impression is police are used to lying about details in reports, at least in the US - don't know how true or widespread.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/29/2021 - 3:21am
Er,
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/29/2021 - 1:20am
Applicable to the NYTimes piece on gang takedowns:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/29/2021 - 2:55pm
How a lot of people see reporting on police misconduct now, including me, especially after getting to know the percentages; well said:
What the tweet doesn't address is the ENORMOUS harm such unbalanced propaganda has done to our society and its rule of law.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/29/2021 - 3:02pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/30/2021 - 9:43pm
"2 Milly" reports: already defunded; sources say: not going swimmingly:
oh:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/02/2021 - 6:25am
not about police misconduct but that of a prosecutor (which is a much more important problem, mho):
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/02/2021 - 6:16pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 1:14pm
This childish version of BLM is extra-counterproductive, revealing total lack of self-control and basically lack of ability to think at all. Especially as it is bias verification for the police to negatively profile nearly everyone the neighborhood
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 5:12pm
oh that attack on police also included some Jan. 6-type behavior one can see in this short video, otherwise known as rioting; it appears the rioters were mostly "p.o.c." -
(note that planning to burn a police car is a serious crime though you might not think so given the many times it happened across the country in the summer of 2020)
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/06/2021 - 1:39am
and another one:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 5:20pm
Police stop enforcing shoplifting as a crime, as all they get for it is grief, therefore it quickly grows into the province of organized crime and therefore a private corporate police force grows bigger every day.
And former police paid by the public say "take this job and shove it" and go for those jobs instead?
Is that what "reform" advocates intended? An army of private police? Huh?
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/04/2021 - 5:31pm
"Chicago’s rising violent crime: How to hold politicians and judges accountable? Connect the dots."
P.S. CWBChicago recommended.and Peter Moskos too
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 12:33pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 12:49pm
cross-link to rmrd's separate post of WaPo op-ed by violence interrupters in Minneapolis, as per above, one half of the solution:
TAKING A SEAT TO FIGHT CRIME IN BLACK NEIGHBORHOODS
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 3:19am
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 12:51pm
Horrible that this even needs to be said. Kim Foxx's office in Chicago is a extra special disaster; this happens consistently there:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 1:07pm
An example where "defunded" surely equals more crime:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 12:27pm
:"Broken windows" -
edit to add:
(Needless to say, you don't do the latter if your neighborhood has already deteriorated to the point where you could easily be shot for doing it. you do it to keep your neighborhood from deteriorating to that point..I think too many "Karen's" are being unfairly castigated for filling this role in neighborhoods that haven't deteriorated to that point yet.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 12:45pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 12:47pm
On San Francisco's crazy level of OD deaths:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 1:14pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 4:50am
10 May - 25,000 dead in US
27 May - 100,000 dead, 29k in New York (probably undercounted)
11 June - The United States has reported a total of 2,000,464 cases and 112,908 deaths.
It's quite possible people had other things on their minds
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_COVID-19_pandemic_in_May...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 9:05am
good point, at sametime hearing gunshots at home while you're shut in, I dunno, maybe make reporting more likely, or are calls before that time all people out and about? there really was a lot of support for the intial protests, the video did have an emotional effect, I think fear and panic about Covid got transferred in many cases irrationally to Derek Chauvin and all police branded as him. A palapable bogeyman,
Edit to add: remember a WaPo article from early on during protests, an expert warning that even tho support was high at the time, that it would fade, that it was emotional reaction to individual example.of prejudice and as people had more time to ponder such things, they reconsider their initial opinion. (The op-ed itself was along the lines that is also why it is important for protesters to be rigorous about message and behavior, i.e., MLK Jr., and show the other guy as the bully, long term; that otherwise initial mass support fades.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 11:14am
I don't mean to dismiss it, just point out there are often other factors besides our fave theory-supporting personal bias one.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 12:10pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 1:01am
this type of thing is probably going to happen more often with the job market as it is?
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 1:08am
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 2:39am
Ha ha ha - guess when a doped up criminal/ex-con attacks and steals your taser, running away during arrest, you should call a mental health professional. Wonder how that "training" is gonna look.
PS - the dumbfuck has an "estate" now? Who knew. The cop should countersue - physical assault that caused mental anguish, work stoppage, undeserved loss of reputation. Whoever's feeding this fucktard's family with cash can put a lot more in the till.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 3:55am
As per the idea of taking police off of traffic duty to avoid supposed problematic and abusive stops, here's how using cameras for traffic violations instead of humans and other lenient laws regarding driving is working out in New York state:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 12:30pm
also, on supposedly abusive traffic stops:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 12:32pm
The "abolish prisons and jails" meme is getting political attention in NY today:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 12:54pm
On the controversy over the SHOTSPOTTER technology in use by several police forces in cities:
Not to mention the NRA and friends, of course, their fight for "freedom" to use firemans in localities where they are outlawed, supposedly flaunting the 2nd Amendment. Shoot off guns wherever you damn well feel like it, without any A.I. Big Brother listening for the sound?
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 12:47pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/14/2021 - 1:39am
got to admit he is very good at the "all hat, no cattle" accusations about government liberals, nudging them to actually do something besides talk.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/15/2021 - 1:03pm
Can think of many parties who won't like this one bit, but police scanner addicts will have severe withdrawal:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/15/2021 - 9:11pm
this is how our system is supposed to work: you don't abolish or defund police and prisons (which is libertarian "no government is capable of doing good" thinking,) you vote for people who will install those in the judiciary branch who safeguard civil rights by being a overseer of what local law enforcement is doing. You want Federal government doing exactly these things. Example: how Jim Crow was finally dismantled. You got Jim Crow because Federal government for a long time was using a light hand interfering with what southern states and locality law enforcement was doing.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/16/2021 - 2:08pm
just fixed incorrect first tweet paste in above, may have been confusing
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/16/2021 - 2:12pm
Apparently certain NYPD practices are no longer considered evil in Harlem:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 12:44pm
great replies:
and in 2020 there was nothing else to listen to if you were stuck at home trying to avoid the reality of killer Covid stalking the whole human race--you had the saga of George Floyd to manipulate the emotions and distract
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 4:00pm
One part of me got a real kick out of this video of a small very passionate band of Black anti-vax protesters in Atlanta. Not only are they not fearful of cops, they got an old fart white one right there accompanying them, acting as their protector and crossing guard/traffic director....
Someone here constantly promoted the idea that the "black community" fears cops. Well this litt,e community obviously doesn't, but they fear vaccinations instead...So which "black community"? The one you are isolated in?
Constantly attributing similar thinking to one skin color IS racist! I'm sorry if people here find me saying that offensive but I find such racism very offensive! Especially when there are very differently-thinking people with dark skin not just in my Bronx neighborhood (not to mention members of the NYPD) but in my very own family living across this country.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 4:15pm
& sometimes police just boff it
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/20/2021 - 2:28am
nice catch. makes you wonder if they are that clueless about finding serial killers as well...
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/20/2021 - 5:29am
the problems at NYC Rikers Island jail - news & opinion:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/21/2021 - 11:33pm
Jay-Z's Team Roc files lawsuit against Kansas City police department for allegedly covering up misconduct
Team Roc claims certain records expose complaints filed against KCKPD members.
By Deena Zaru @ ABC News, September 20, 2021, 8:55 PM
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 3:21am
US Congress:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 4:29pm
Chicago:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/23/2021 - 9:13pm
What the heck. Perhaps it could be that in Detroit, black parents have long been giving "the talk" to white college kids?
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/23/2021 - 11:06pm
My first thought: who do they think they are, God, that they won't catch Covid:
Second thought: I am not being cynical enough, there is probably some beneficial angle for those who were looking to resign anyway to resign over this, like they retain pension benefits if "forced" to resign concerning "personal beliefs".
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 1:28pm
good point that it is a very tiny minority of the force:
I think the prior narrative stokes the "cops are all Trump-loving anti-vaxxers" a little bit and I bet they are doing that on purpose because it draws eyeballs
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 5:07pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 4:50pm
I think the NYPD publicizing this news story (also from the Bronx where these defenders work, no less) about a 15-yr. old accused murderer's priors, may be no coincidence. Aren't minors' priors automatically sealed?
I guess I do agree they have a point when a minor is arrested for possession of a loaded firearm where same are illegal.
I lean to thinking that all those who don't have a permit for a firearm where they are illegal and are caught carrying should have their identity made public! I don't care if it ruins that minor's life because: he/she is CLEARLY thinking of being capable of ruining other lives, even ending some! That's besides breaking the law. It's not a garden variety juvie violation.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 5:10pm
Like Biden said in summer 2020 in his campaign before he was elected: we need more police, not less.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 12:02am
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 12:40am
on Chicago:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 1:18am
Where's the outrage, huh? If this was a lefty...
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 2:00am
Oh the humanity, Armaggedon is upon us, as 2 out of a police force of 36,000 have "ties" to the Oathkeepers!
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 9:02pm
More Than Half of Police Killings Are Mislabeled, New Study Says
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/30/us/police-killings-undercounted-study...
From the WaPo
From the Lancet article
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)01609-3/fulltext
Police killings of Blacks and Latinos are undercounted
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 2:13am
Axios on it, stressing that the undercount here is as regards Federal data:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 1:38pm
FATAL POLICE VIOLENCE BY RACE AND STATE IN THE USA, 1980–2019: A NETWORK META-REGRESSION
Mounting evidence shows that deaths at the hands of the police disproportionately impact people of certain races and ethnicities.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)01609-3/fulltext
Looks like a lot of work to give evidence of the obvious but the magnitude of the under reporting, if the study is accurate, is a bit surprising.
[Lancet link already posted by rmrd]
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 2:32pm
I found that you can go directly to all the charts of The Lancet's paper by going to this link
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)01609-3/fulltext#fig1
and click on fig. 1 there (the maps) and you will then get a pop-up slideshow of all of them
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 2:39pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 6:01pm
Illinois State Trooper Gerald Mason has died from a gunshot wound he suffered Fri. afternoon on Chicago's Ryan Expy. He had 11 years on the force, and for those who care about color of skin,it was black:
WGN report with video including ambulance procession from hospital to medical examiner's office
A reply that goes with the "good people vs. bad people" meme
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 12:37am
NBC Chicago reporter made a controversial tweet about the investigation of Trooper Mason's shooting:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 3:50am
She had good sources:
Death of Illinois State Police trooper on Dan Ryan Expressway ruled suicide
Gerald Mason was a Chicago native and Hyde Park Academy High graduate who dedicated his life to policing, his mom said.
By Sun-Times Wire Oct 2, 2021, 2:54pm CDT
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 9:46pm
A GOOD MAN , Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara. Chicago
Police board holding hearing to determine fate of FOP President John Catanzara. link
Catanzara is accused of violating 11 department rules for a series of obscene and inflammatory social media posts, making false reports and being insubordinate to supervisors. Catanzara called Muslims “savages” who “all deserve a bullet.” ..... Catanzara had expressed outrage over the new city COVID-19 vaccine mandate using language condemned by the Anti-Defamation League and others: “We’re in America, G-ddamn it. We don’t want to be forced to do anything. Period. This ain’t Nazi f---ing Germany, [where they say], ‘Step into the f---ing showers. The pills won’t hurt you.’ What the f—k?” link.
by NCD on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 9:04pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 12:45am
Port of Seattle fires police chief after investigation
by Associated Press Friday, October 1st 2021
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 1:50am
Covey has over 30 years in policing, may retire, but as a guy who never advocated summary execution of Muslims or compared vaccine mandates to genocide, he might still be a viable candidate for Chicago FOP union president, if Catanzara is tossed.
by NCD on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 11:09pm
If this very vocal lefty public defender guy clearly thinks DeBlasio is in on NYPD plots to abuse protesters, and calls him "a dangerous & hyper-carceral hypocrite," who "stands behind the racist, violent, lying NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea", I can only wonder how he will deal with Mayor Eric Adams:
I think this type of rhetoric is beyond counter-productive, hurts his own cause! There are many reason, but #1 is that any rational person would not call Commissioner Shea a racist, as the force he commands is probably more multi-racial and multi-ethnic than any other on the planet, and that is partly his doing!
It would make more sense to call the NYPD a bunch of Nazi thugs and DeBlasio is a Neville Chamberlin than calling them racist.
Did they look down on street protesting (as opposed to rallies in public parks)--especially against the representatives of law and order--during a devastating pandemic without a vaccine when most people were living a lockdown life and many were dying from it? YOU BETCHA!
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/03/2021 - 6:24pm
Reality is not like the news all the time, good to see someone put some up on social media:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 5:47pm
Of note she also tells him "you could bring peace to the Middle East"
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 5:49pm
Worth a shot - couldn't do worse than Bibi and all the others. "GQ Takes on Terror" edition, "Chippendales to occupy the West Bank (temporarily)"...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 2:17am
NYPD 1979-1981
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 1:59am
sounds similar to what I used to read on Dagblog:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 11:48am
FBI raids headquarters of NYPD sergeants union and home of its president
By Brynn Gingras, Sonia Moghe and Mark Morales, @ CNN, Updated 2:09 PM ET, Tue October 5, 2021
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 4:31pm
Cavaet: Seems to me that Mr. Hechinger, an activist Public Defender, seems to call everyone who has ever been related to anyone that has been on the state's side a racist.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 5:30pm
Mullins has resigned as president. They did get one FBI source that told them it's about an investigtion "with the SBA"
5 reporters on it. article dateline: OCT 05, 2021 AT 8:44 PM, and they are proud of it, is pinned to the top of their twitter feed
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 9:46pm
Josh Marshall:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 9:48pm
found retweeted by policing expert Peter Moskos
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 1:44am
they want you, young black male:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 1:46am
Gosh another institution deciding against BLM advice:
Because of this, the hospital says they are making the following changes.
from
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 3:47am
ABSURD! Never should have happened! For chrissake, confiscate his guns AND give him a prison term! The judge even ordered the police to return an AR-15 to him!!!
Jefferson University Hospital Shooting Suspect Stacey Hayes Previously Had Multiple Firearms Seized By Police, Returned In June
By CBS3 Staff October 6, 2021 at 8:50 am
Nursing assistant fatally shot by coworker at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man,' father says
Anrae James, 43, leaves behind a wife and three children, his father told Action News.
By Jaclyn Lee and Bob Brooks @ 6abc.com, Oct. 5
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 4:10am
2 Deadly Workplace Shootings In Less Than Week In Philadelphia Leave Employers Assessing Active Shooter Plans
By Alicia Roberts @ Philadelphia.cbslocal.com, October 4, 2021 at 11:02 pm
Philadelphians have a choice and it doesn't include social workers: poorly trained cheapo security guard, or more trained police and tougher prosecutors and judges.
And there should be no such excuse as "a riot is the voice of the unheard". Prosecute for rule of law.
Stacey Hayes felt he was being unheard by Anrae James and went rioting to get his interpretation of "justice."
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 4:19am
Philly's $20,000 reward, maybe that's the kind of thing needed to get some "snitching" going in "the community"?
....A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. Anyone with information should call 215-686-TIPS (8477)
Note also CBS's note there For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 4:39am
Police reform is so yesterday in NYC and state. The new thing is to stop woke yammering about supposedly racist cops and do something about violent crime or lose re-election. Point fingers at whoever is less tough on those arrested for firearms and and violent juvies than you are. (Claim 2020 BLM protesters bamboozled you into thinking your constituents bought into their narrative? Who would have thought the constituents would peacefully obey lockdown and wouldn't be out taking over the streets in order to chant against Democrats and other fascists, defacing buildings and statues and breaking glass?)
City leaders call for gun reform amid current gun violence crisis across NYC
News 12 Staff, Updated on: Oct 07, 2021, 8:31pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 4:55am
Clearly, the Chicago police would like to keep domestic disturbances under their purview rather than turn them over to others because they are Nazis who want to infringe on 2nd amendment rights:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 1:24pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 2:11pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 3:04pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 3:50pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 3:54am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 3:54am
^ note the news story linked to above has been updated to "Suspect Arrested"
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 5:00pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 12:31pm
'Dangerous times': 4 federal agents shot this week
One DEA agent died this week in a shootout.
By Luke Barr @abcnews.go. com, October 9, 2021, 10:01 AM, VIDEO & photo @ link
Racine is very close to Kenosha, by the way, they are like sister cities. Could just be coincidience.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 5:10pm
from August: 'Alarming' increase in law enforcement officers killed this year
By,Luke Barr @abcnews.go.com,August 12, 2021, VIDEO & photos @ link
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 5:19pm
Anti-law-enforcement activity taken real seriously, even when by whypipple, by Woodbury County District Court in Iowa. He didn't aim to hit them, no officers were injured AND he pled guilty. He still got 20 years!
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 5:43pm
A Year After ‘Defund’, Police Departments Get Their Money Back
The abrupt reversals have come in response to rising levels of crime, the exodus of officers and political pressures.
By J. David Goodman @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 10
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/10/2021 - 5:54pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 2:13am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 3:00am
Elite white guy in Orange County DOES get arrested for yelling at cops.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 5:10pm
Still wondering which "side" Biden is really on? Does this appearance help? Nobody forced him to attend:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/16/2021 - 1:08pm
on Eric Adams' plans:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 4:54pm
Supreme Court sided with police officers in 2 qualified immunity cases on Monday!
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 5:01pm
Cases seem non-controversial - rather ignores & masks the more valid complaints about qualified immunity, such as firing within 3 secs of arriving on the scene for no obvious reason, while other officers held their fire or the cop who shot an Aussie woman who reported a crime
https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/18/politics/qualified-immunity-supreme-court...
You new Yawkers have a number of cases to figure out it seems
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/65-nyc-cops-charg...
Some legislative approach would make sense, but Congress abandoned this to the "extremists" on both sides, including the police unions and the de-funders, along with that traditional GOP hyper law-and-irder militarize-the-police faction.
https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2021-09-27/police-reform-failure-c...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 11:42pm
great links, nice to see something rather than agitprop on topic
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/19/2021 - 1:36am
Bingo!
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/19/2021 - 1:26pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 10:02pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 10:44pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 10:51pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 10:14pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 10:23pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 8:12pm
Jilani continues the above ^ thread with some interesting results of his research
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 8:19pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/22/2021 - 8:21pm
also in the Lincoln Park area!
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 3:30am
Cop fired for slow-speed shooting
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 1:32am
Baltimore prosecutor apparently doing the same as Kim Foxx in Chicago?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 2:00am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 2:41pm
while a few people can be fooled with things like "juking the stats" lots of others see what they see and start using nicknames that might catch on:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 7:06pm
or you can go with The Baltimore Sun version: frustration and despair
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 7:12pm
not everyone is deluded about reality:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 7:23pm
What some Chicagoans are saying after hearing that a 91-yr. old was shot while getting your car hijacked
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/24/2021 - 1:50am
Prof. Wilfred Reilly:
and a couple of replies to him:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/24/2021 - 9:03pm
two more SF prosecutors quit, these ones to join Chesa Boudin recall effort:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 3:49pm
Yglesias thinks Kamala Harris should take advantage of the SF prosecutor recall situation, and reminds people of how Trump got some of his approval rating:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 4:41am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 4:22pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 4:34pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 4:34am
NYC Adding More Metal Detectors and Police to Public Schools
After a spate of incidents involving students allegedly bringing guns into school buildings, Mayor Bill de Blasio is deploying additional metal detectors to campuses and extra police officers.
@ The OCT 25, 2021, 6:35PM EDT
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 2:11pm
Baltimore has almost 25% fewer prosecutors than it did 3 years ago:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 11:39pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 12:32am
Hah, sorely needed!
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 2:08pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/30/2021 - 2:59am
Edit to add: replies are worth a look,There's lots of outrage, but let's just say it's definitely not the 'reign in the cops" kind. Keep in mind these are replies to a news reporter's tweet of his newspaper story, not an op-ed nor an ideologically motivated tweeter. I suspect there's not a whole lot of BLM supporters left in Chicago. People are fed up and afraid of criminality, not of cops. The reports of "criminals interrupting daily life" are the ones that often turn the tide. While gang wars stories are just: oh well, that's terrible but doesn't affect me if I make sure to stay out of that neighborhood.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/31/2021 - 6:57pm
it was her personal car, she was off duty, loading groceries in it with her husband, 3 kids approached distracting them with offers of help, but instead hopped in the car to steal it and drove it away
Everyone should be aware of this tactic, I guess? no more pretending to help kids out by tipping them to "help" you?
It sounds like in Chicago, you're just supposed to let someone take your car whenever they feel like it without challenging or you could get in legal trouble; I glean that from other stories as well. That will be great (sarcasm) for everyone's insurance rates...
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 2:02am
Pew analysis of new data: "Oregon’s Drug Decriminalization May Spread, Despite Unclear Results"
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 4:32am