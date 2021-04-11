Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
The Big Lie 2016 EditionBy HSG on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 6:19pm |
Congratulate yourself if you never believed the Big Lie 2016 Edition.
URL:
https://apnews.com/article/europe-russia-arrests-john-durham-9d2344081036235309346ad95b14a8bc
- Add new comment
- 211 reads
Comments
Just a note say: hi Hal, it's nice to see you're still alive! That is all.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 9:09pm
Hi Hal!!! Still rushing in to agree with things that favor your preferred viewpoint?
You're going to agree with the AG who broke DoJ rules to appoint Durham in the first place? (2 months before he sneakily resigned prematurely so he could pretend innocence and keep from being bathed in Trump's Jan 6 insurrection - what a wimpl)
Appointment of Durham did not follow DoJ Rules
Durham who's been investigating longer than Mueller, and only has 3 perjury cases to show for it (the first which was dismissed with the DoJ having an embarrassing reversal?)
Did you read the actual indictment? Marcy as usual is on it, showing how much Durham is splitting hairs such as ignoring a broader statement Danchenko makes one moment to then be anally hyper-parsing about a different statement with different context a moment later - and to be over-grandiose about how much the FBI would have investigated if they'd only known what they actually admit they knew...
Compare Danchenko's overall cooperation vs the lying and backtracking of Flynn, Manafort, Stone, Trump, Carter Page and Papadopoulos.
Long thread below - enjoy the clicks for free....
(Durham's last indictment was horridly immaterial, so now he's going to fix that by telling you how material it is ad nauseum)
and so on - hope you keep reading, cuz there will be more Saturday...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 10:10am