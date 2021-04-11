Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
A man with severe autism weighed just 85 pounds when he died in taxpayer-supported care. An investigation was ‘inconclusive.’ His mother wants answersBy Orion on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 11:16pm |
This sounds like Nazi stuff.
https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/local/investigates/wfaa-investigates-failures-texas-system-protect-disabled/287-67417846-417b-4168-919a-96ba55ac8a7c
Comments
No it's not Nazi scum, it's worse, it's Judas betraying Jesus for some coinage. It's Ms. Sharita Brandon, the lowliest scum of all scum, scamming to steal government money by starving and stealing from handicapped who are getting aid, torturing them for money. There's no picture of Brandon on the internet that I could find, she's probably got a decent lawyer making sure of that...
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 2:44am
The Nazis at least saw a place for some of their "handicapped" and just terminated the ones they thought were out of sorts, I guess. The Catholic Church has been on this kick for some time and their atrocities lasted far longer.
by Orion on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 1:16pm
This is a weird comment - Nazis better than Catholic Church? Atrocities" meaning the inquesition or what?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 5:34pm
I was being a little sarcastic based on the previous comment. Catholic church did weird stuff over a longer period of time.
by Orion on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 8:37pm