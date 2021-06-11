Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Democrats clear procedural hurdle for Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill
The vote came after a deal between progressive and centrist Democrats to pass the infrastructure bill and move forward on the "Build Back Better" act.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/democrats-eye-friday-vote-biden-s-spending-bills-still-wrangling-n1283353

BBC, NYTimes etc.

^note NYT above:...The House put an even larger social safety net and climate change bill back on hold amid Democratic infighting...
no doubt there's more detail on that at sources like Politico, WaPo, The Hill, etc.
