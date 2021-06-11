Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
The Squad United in Opposing Infrastructure BillBy NCD on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 7:09pm |
These were the only Democrats voting no. 200 Republicans, partisan obsessed hypocrites, most of which represent states to receive billions for infrastructure, also voted no. Thirteen House Republicans voted with Pelosi and the Democrat majority. Without the Republican votes the legislation would not have passed.
The Squad: Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York
Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
URL:
https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/05/politics/infrastructure-bill-house-democrats-voted-no-republicans-voted-yes/index.html
- Add new comment
- 1233 reads
Comments
“I can’t believe Republicans just gave the Democrats their socialism bill,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said. ...Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), in her typically understated fashion, warned last week that any Republican who voted for the bill would be “a traitor to our party, a traitor to their voters and a traitor to our donors.” After the vote, she accused the 13 of having voted to “pass Joe Biden’s Communist takeover of America” and tweeted the phone numbers to their congressional offices... link
Note: no mention of country.
by NCD on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 7:27pm
the details here, they were the only ones of the Progressive Caucus to try, at the last minute, against Jayapal's request, to derail Pelosi and Biden's wishes. And the 13 Republicans voting against McCarthy's wishes were the saviors for Pelosi and Biden.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 7:27pm
Republican TRAITORS to the Party..! 5 Years !!
Gestapo, Crimes under Wehrkraftzersetzung !!!!!!!
"criticism, dissent and behavior opposed to Party political leadership". !!!!!!!!!
by NCD on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 8:08pm
The vote went as predicted. There were about 9 Democrats that were predicted to vote against the bill, and 10+ Republicans who were predicted to vote for the bill.
MTG posted the office numbers of the 13 fallen Republicans.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 12:09am
The vote went as predicted.
Wrong. Actually, not at all, virtually no one predicted the point of NCD's post, that it was a surprise that it was only The Squad and a majority of Republicans that voted no.
You yourself posted quite a few times with news items and opinions, that nearly the whole Progressive Caucus was going to stick together,dig in their heels and vote no unless both bills went at the same time to counter Manchin and Sinema (Manchin finally at the last minute held a press conference bitching about all the Progressives for doing this.)
But Nancy Pelosi worked hard in the last minutes to peel off yes votes from the predicted "solidarity" of the Progressive Caucus and left only The Squad standing.
THIS WAS NOT PREDICTED AT ALL: the last minute collapse of long-held solidarity of the Progressive wing.
That's not an unimportant thing, that the progressives are not as unified as they are made out to be.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 4:44pm
I like Nance. Perhaps we can bitch about this or that, but she's usually solid, eyes on the prize.
Meanwhile the Russian cohorts think they've hit a homer. Matt Taibbi just off his "blow me" interview i guess feeling hos oats, but Rachel being support help for Karens is pretty chutzpah ish.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 5:41pm
Every last one of the 200 'No' voting Republicans will campaign on, and claim credit for, infrastructure and jobs this Bill funds, and brings to their districts and state. And their indoctrinated Fox News mob will swallow the lies ... hook, line and sinker.
The Squad will not claim credit for anything, but will whine about what Biden didn't do.
by NCD on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 7:36pm
needs no elaboration!
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 5:12am
AKA, "Fuck you, Brandon!"
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 7:45am
her tweeted spin 14 hrs. ago
I suspect from this that "The Squad" gambled and lost big time as far as any future power is concerned. She squashed them and is even rubbing it in with the emphasis here on "bipartisanship". While she's never been that much into retribution--more of a uniter rather than divider--I think their concerns will not be taken seriously by her from now on. I am also reminded of reading about her pleading publicly before the vote that it was real important for Biden to have this win BEFORE he left for Europe. I have a feeling that's not only him, that's her, looking at big picture about what he was going to be attempting to do to regain some of our country's credibility.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 6:15am
The Squad doesn't seek power, just perfection, which is in some ways safer, providing the protection of unaccountability, as it will never be legislated.
The 200 Republicans are dangerous, malevolent even, as they seek only power.
by NCD on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 5:17pm
No you're talking more about society at large! I meant a power play within the Democratic party in Congress. And it was no secret! They specifically organized the Progressive Caucus to hold the infrastructure bill "hostage" until both bills were offered at the same time. It was a tactic to counter the power of Manchin and Sinema, who were always basically in favor of the infrastructure bill but had a lot of power on whittling away on the other bill.
It was a very clever tactic to gain power over what the other bill included. Savvier than Progressive Caucus usually is in the past but also very risky. And it failed big time, all their colleagues bailed and left only The Squad standing.
Sort of defeats what a Congressional caucus is for, to pull a Congressional party further in one direction. They are split now: there's "appeasers" into trusting Biden/Pelosi's promises that the other bill will satisfy their demands, and there's The Squad who still wanted to hold firm on holding the infrastructure bill hostage because they don't trust that their demands will stay in the 2,000+ pages...
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 6:01pm
The Squad had no power by this week, if much ever, and likely knew it. Pure posturing on this vote.
The GOP yes votes were certainly no surprise to Pelosi.
I have doubts much of the original tax increases, substantial safety net, green energy stuff will get into the reconciliation Bill due to 'moderates'. We'll see.
by NCD on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 6:29pm
just a btw, I noticed that he thinks the hostage taking tactic was stupid:
not that he's a congressional negotiation genius, but he does have a lot of influence
comes to mind after saying: Biden has a ton, a ton of congressional negotiation experience and I would imagine one learns from failures as well as successes. but it's also keeping the personal relationships cordial, I think that's a real thing
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 6:34pm
oic now, Yglesias was also having other thoughts the other day on "bi-partisan"
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 6:43pm
well somebody caused the infrastructure bill to get stalled in the House for 87 days after it passed the Senate. 87 days is almost 3 months
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 7:18pm
hah this is just funny- ret. Lt. Gen. Honore's inner marine-sergeant/producer coming out while watching a network today he has appeared on many times:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 4:59pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 7:36pm
a selection of a lot of "pissed at The Squad" stuff I am seeing, starting with Greenwald vs. Cenk Uyghur!
note that's a whole thread!
then there's this major rant, a guy who usually does humor for the "black twitter" crowd
that's an even longer thread!
other stuff
yeah, that's really him, the famous horror writer
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 7:54pm