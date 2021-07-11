@ Axios.com, 48 min. ago

President Biden called Nicaragua's elections a "sham" Sunday evening, ahead of the expected win of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo.

Details: Biden said the "pantomime election" was "neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic," as he pointed to the imprisonment of nearly 40 opposition figures since May — "including seven potential presidential candidates, and the blocking of political parties from participation rigged the outcome well before Election Day."[....]

Of note: The U.S. State Department, European Parliament and Organization of American States had warned before the vote that it would "lack all credibility."

The big picture: Ortega's expected win would mark his third consecutive re-election to a five-year term, which would keep him in power for 20 years.