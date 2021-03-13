Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Humanities Academia in Crisis
‘Bad History and Worse Social Science Have Replaced Truth’
Daryl Michael Scott on propaganda and myth from ‘The 1619 Project’ to Trumpism.
Prof. Scott of Howard University is interviewed on topic by Len Gutkin for The Chronicle of Higher Education, March 10. The article is free access but requires registration with the site. I have posted two very good excerpts after the jump which were tweeted by Wesley Yang. But I highly recommend reading the entire article as it is a very good summary of the troubles that have been going on in this area.
An interesting article. The 1619 Project is viewed as controversial. Scott notes that Leslie M Jones, who was a graduate student at the same time that he was, did a review of the 1619 Project before it was published by the NYT. Her advise was not taken.
From Dr. Jones, who specializes in the history of slavery in the 1600s onward
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/03/06/1619-project-new-york-times-mistake-122248
Her major concerns were about the significance of the role slavery played in the Revolutionary War and whether the original Africans were slaves or indentured servants. She felt those issues would lead to criticism of an otherwise important work. She did not dismiss the entire body of work.
Scott published a book, "Contempt and Pity: Social Policy and the Image of the Damaged Black", criticizing both Liberals and Conservatives for viewing Blacks as damaged human beings who needed their advice to survive.
I was unaware of his Facebook page. I wasn't able to find on a quick glance tonight. I'll do a deeper search tomorrow.
I think university professors argue that educational institutions have been falling apart since they were created.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/13/2021 - 11:36pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 1:51am
Scott is arguing that universities don't discuss the 1619 Project controversy. He writes this from his seat as a professor at an HBCU. He links to the article of a colleague at another university who wrote an article that criticized the NYT Magazine for not taking her concerns seriously.
Tacky's Revolt is written by a Harvard University professor, and The Negro in the American Revolution was written by the late professor of history at another HBCU. Benjamin Quayle's book was originally published in 1961. It is such a classic that it was re-published in 1996 and in ebook format in 2012. Universities are clarifying events.
There is a Black history museum in Nova Scotia noting the arrival of Black Loyalists who fought for the British against the United States colonists.
https://museum.novascotia.ca/resources/african-nova-scotians
The view of the Revolutionary War as a disrupter of slavery is sugar-coating the issue
https://www.digitalhistory.uh.edu/active_learning/explorations/revolution/revolution_slavery.cfm
Slavery may have played a more important role than many are willing to admit.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 4:27am
Argh, that's a largely irrelevant exceptional event that you like bringing up. Of course an enemy army will try to stir up slaves. But this anecdote detracts from the issues of slavery that Leslie Harris is trying to bring into play - not the "slavery was the all important topic" attitude of the 1619 crowd, nor the "slavery was largely not a thing until later" especially of the traditional north/prior traditional teaching, but "slavery was much more a pronounced issue in numerous colonial/early nation settings that should be recognized & discussed, existing in all 13 colonies and a significant factor even if not dominant". Not over-compensate,nor erase. Example:
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 5:17am
My statement was that slavery played a more important role, not that it was the sole factor.
Edit to add:
The other obvious fact is that people in the academy are challenging the 1619 Project. The Project did rollback the statement about slavery
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/11/magazine/an-update-to-the-1619-project.html
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 9:50am
A more important role or sole factor in what?
"A primary motivation" for roughly *how many* ("some") colonists?
Note, "some people" drink their own urine for hygienic purposes. How many "some" equals certainly determines the importance of this observation.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 9:48am
Have a nice day.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 10:18am
Hmm, guess posting analogies after watching sitcoms on YouTube isn't always a good idea.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 1:26pm
more related of interest
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 12:07am
An amazing thing of being a kinda dumb southern kid showing up in a big northern school was getting thrown in with blacks, Hispanics, Jews, Indians, Chinese, etc. was just feeling alive in the current of the world. I made a few faux pas, but nothing bad. I remember a table in the buffet where the inner city blacks sat, and i went up and talked with them, and... nothing happened - even went to one of their get togethers. A girl from Israel was oops, Palestinian (memo to self...), other tidbits, but it was just talking and learning. These new routines are so obsessive. Instead of learning new bands they're figuring out ideological associations? I mean, we had the wars in Central America to contemplate for the more radical, but not so many rules and categories.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 5:05am
What you are talking about is exactly the problem with the elite prep schools that still feed the Ivy Leagues (somehow they still do that) and always was. That is why I included the City Journal article.even though it's about prep and not university.
Also author Bari Weiss tends to be seen as an enemy by the pro-CRT and politically correct crowd, she goes looking for the worst cases, so when one cites her one does get into the tit-for-tat two-sides propaganda thing on a meta level. "They" will just counter with "oh but that's Bari Weiss" and it won't be taken as seriously as criticism from
But that story really gets across how far this ideology has infiltrated and how much fear some parents have as it just focuses on anecdotals and is usefull thought provoking that way.
This part strikes me as the height of absurdity: one used to strive to get one's child into such a school to be part of a continuing a sort of elite white WASP ruling class of the northeast. And now to be part of that they have to be taught self-loathing and that the whole concept is evil. You are left with this conundrum--as a Woody Allen type mom would say--"for this you are paying all this money?"
What you are talking about is also the gnarly problem of Asian-American admissions. If they went by the test numbers, the elite universities might be near majority Asian-American now.
In the end, elite Ivy universities used to spit out a white ruling class but AT LEAST they taught intellectual rigor. If they don't got that, what have they got? "Nothing" is what Prof. Scott is warning. Either you're elite, no matter a tribe or mixed, or you're not. I mean WTF does "elite" mean anyways? As he points out: learning to learn the truth, so you can make money or power or connections using the truth. Propaganda is not going to help you. If you don't have that, you've got nothing.
The big mixed culture university is a much better way to prepare for a good and rich life, mho. But there is something to be said for eliteness too, how else can you end up with geniuses working with each other, like at a MIT? It depends on the field, I guess. Humanities can be taught with rigor anywhere, though, and should be.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 12:55pm
speaking of "Ivy League", what an Irish Catholic guy who went to Univ. of Delaware and Syracuse Law School once said:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 7:00pm
ah one of the perps involved prep school curricula takeover has been I.D.'d:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/15/2021 - 6:50pm
OceanKat may like...
leifFraNorden6 days ago
Mr. Howland’s essay cuts two ways: First he condemns idea of a university as a collection of professional programs. Second he condemns woke propaganda masquerading as education.
We taught at private and public universities for 30 years, and our experience leaves a bit skeptical– even if we agree with many of his points.
First, the kind of liberal arts education Howland advocates doesn’t fit a whole lot of students– society is not lacking for ‘cultural leaders’. Most of our students came from working class backgrounds, and sought skills to enter a profession. But our faculty saw their public university as a class one research institution– a fundamental mismatch with student needs. The school would have been much better off to redefine itself as a polytechnic. (And we suspect most ‘universities’ should do this as well.) Second, the liberal arts devolved into propaganda years ago. While there are legitimate programs at quite a few universities, few high school students are discerning enough to identify them. There are enough spoilt apples that they might do well to regard the entire barrel as rotten.
What’s new in this essay? In the UofT Mr. Howland sees a seamless integration prof. ed. and propaganda. This is the kind of thing that Lenny Pier Ramos discusses in “Exploring ‘Other Ways of Knowing’: The New Religious Threat to Science Education” (Quilette.com June 20, 2020) We find this trend quite disturbing– it’s as if university administrations are trying to apply Calvin’s concept of total depravity to education.
At the same time, we have some reason for hope. Universities have been administratively incompetent for decades, and there is no reason to believe this new mission will change their modus operandi. Also as with the UofT, students just aren’t buying it. Why spend years paying off loans for a load of... apple sauce?
Online ed, anyone?
Reply
C Miller leifFraNorden4 days ago
"Students just aren't buying it." You nailed it. I teach in a Chicago Public Schools H.S. - a regular school, not selective enrollment - and we've been awash in woke consultants and corporate thought partners since 2016. The pandemic has only made them more powerful! But most students could care less. High school students like learning facts and tangible skills. When orthodox teachers start orating about equity, dismantling systems and self-reflecting, students start furtively checking their phones.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 5:07am
thread of interest:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 12:29am
^ this is really where it all comes from, this is the main source. I know it in my bones, I remember many ridiculing the same lingo (especially the whole anti-colonial thing) in the late 70's coming from these folks (especially as Postmodern theory ramped up) as we are hearing now. It has not changed that much! He is right it is a story to be stressed: how did it come to dominate the humanities in western educational institutions while no one was paying attention? (And while the Berlin wall was falling, yet...) Instead of just remaining one ideology of many?
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 1:03pm
You saw Network, plus that snippet i just DM'd you: *what we make fun of is what comes to pass!*
I remember as a freshman, there was this guy who made fun of someone who'd been in his dorm who said "Bummer" all the time, and he totally absorbed that guy's personality, so *he* became the guy who said Bummer all the time, and I'm sure he passed it on to new acolytes and new generations...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 1:27pm
yeah Network is like a foundational text of our whole current civilization, it's like the Bible. god, Chayefksy was such a genius, looks more amazing every day.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 1:37pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 2:58pm
Daniel Steinmetz-Jenkins, Modern Intellectual History (MIH) Postdoctoral Fellow, Dartmouth Dept. of History
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/14/2021 - 7:13pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/15/2021 - 1:02pm
Annette Gordon-Reed retweeted:
hopefully along with Prof. Scott's voiced opinions in the Chronicle interview this is the start of a trend among American historians to defang the "propagandists".It's wise to step gingerly or it's likely to backfire; polemic is definitely the wrong tool, not the least of which because it would be a hypocritical tool.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/15/2021 - 7:17pm
I see Wilentz did tweet the Chronicle interview of Prof. Scott to his followers:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/15/2021 - 7:20pm
author is Batya Ungar-Sargon, the deputy opinion editor of Newsweek. Her book "Bad News: How Woke Media Is Undermining Democracy" is forthcoming from Encounter Books.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/15/2021 - 7:25pm
McWhorter also tweeted a link to March 9 piece of his own, 4th in a series, which goes over some of the sad effects on the arts as well as the humanities
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/15/2021 - 7:34pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 1:28am
excerpt that I think can be applied to American history textbooks as well, there is no need to do the complete postmodern tribal propaganda thing or competing histories via identity politics filters; there are still plenty of narratives that are held in common; he has shown that
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 5:58pm
Brad de Long, showing how many economics peeps don't fall for the simple colonialist narratives, don't get him started:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 12:13am
He seems stuck on Krugman 1995. Yes, agglomeration creates local hubs, which build resentment of surrounding exurbs and rural, but we also have internet, low form production, and other developments, but Amazon's the new global WalMart (until another arises), so UBI and similar wealth/consumption distribution will be needed to level the more and more monopolistic playing/living field, and by the way sub-Sahara, having 6-8 kids is a sure way to the economic cellar, might want to give that shit up and work on your industrial and programming and next-gen whatever skills.
(all of these 2.4% and above yearly change need to go down quick:
https://www.worldometers.info/population/countries-in-africa-by-population/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 3:16am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 2:07am
good example of the kind of crap academics in my field have to deal with, this is what the youngins write and get published and expect to be taught, or off with your heads, profs. It's a brave new world where the evil of western history must be exposed and expunged and totally revised:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 3:34am
one of the main problems succinctly well-put:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 6:04pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 6:23pm
hot related Yglesias-started discussion about how this all came about. (He was a philosophy major, if I recall correctly):
CONTINUES....
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 8:36pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 8:57pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 10:06pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/18/2021 - 1:34am
hah, she's right, he really has become a jerk and way counter-productive:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/18/2021 - 12:54pm
Chloe just snagged an anonymous admirer with some money, maybe no coincidence as Lindsey goes further off the rails:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 2:42pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/21/2021 - 2:25am
Schroedinger's Asian, here we come (though better not call it a Black Box test)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/21/2021 - 7:17am
throwing in a real nice Carl Jung message that just popped up on my feed from Lithuania:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/21/2021 - 2:34am
After the nearly 23-year-old poet spoke, i suddenly ram across praise for this unprecedented young poet, and i was amazed, cuz when do most poets and lyricists release their work? Sure, in the age where college is obligatory, it gets later, but a Percy Shelley was not going to wait til middle age before burning out too soon (he died at 23, while Rimbaud wrote "The Drunken Boat" at 16). Johnny Rotten launched the Sex Pistols at 19, and they self-destructed by age 22.
Gil Scott-Heron did his 1st jazz/spoken-word album at 20.
The soft bigotry of weird arbitrary expectations.
(note, Sylvia Plath was already experimenting with suicide by age 20.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/21/2021 - 7:24am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 4:23am
evidence of serious fighting at Smith College:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 11:37pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 11:40pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 6:09am
Ask about slavery, prostitution, other ways of subjugating the weak and conquered. Even foragers will rape a lone gatherer as needed - what else does this unobserved enchanted forest do we have to explain?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 6:45am
The problem is if you wrote a paper on any of those topics, forget tenure, you wouldn't even get hired in the first place. Smart people who want to be successfully employed adjust their research to the narrative. Not because department heads and higher up administration believe it, rather, they don't want the grief if you don't. It's the same with corporate marketing, but humanities academia was always supposed to be an ivory tower where that didn't happen. (Same like with science with non-profit funding, same like with medicine diagnosing the whole patient via symptoms rather than treating test results...,all bias verification systems.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 11:56am
You're discouraging me from presenting my "Health Benefits of Female Circumcision in Africa" paper? Shame on you. I feel cancelled.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 12:51pm
You got it.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 1:20pm
Killjoy.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 1:54pm
Here's a good one (I see them everyday on my feed, you notice the progression over time, where as others have already grabbed the easy marks on the colonialism front, all that's left is the harder cases, but if you are desperate enough for recognition, you manage to build a case regardless):
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 7:21pm
Man, bad writing - can you imagine reading the whole thing?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 7:50pm
She has far more than earned a place on this blog; what took me so long?
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 6:59pm
just another example of what I've been reading since Geo. Floyd protests started and statues started being pulled down, day in, day out:
The whole elite millennial effect on media thing as catalogued in this thread is nothing in contrast to what is going on in the big museum world.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 3:16am
Rodriguez self-describes on Twitter as Abolition is not an outcome, it's collective genius; 2020 Freedom Scholar; UCR prof; President, American St Assn; new book, White Reconstruction (Fordham UP) Southern California, USA
UCR is University of CA-Riverside. Here's his university bio. Professor, 2020-2021 American Studies Association President, Media & Cultural Studies....
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/27/2021 - 6:41pm
Universities and Identity Politics What's the link? And what can donors do?
@ PhilanthropyRoundtable.org, fall 2020 issue
(the ugly truths; after all the intended readers are thinking of laying out cold hard cash. Mho, the first essay is best)
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 2:47pm
Just to add to the mix, there is a new study out of socio-economics of current academics themselves:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 7:04pm
Not Humanities and not about curricula. But real important and I don't know where else to put it:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 3:46pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/27/2021 - 1:27am
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 9:41pm
By Randall Kennedy, Michael R. Klein Professor at Harvard Law School.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 11:29pm
Oof, more please.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/27/2021 - 1:11am
'
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/27/2021 - 6:08pm
uh oh
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/29/2021 - 3:15am
Yet unsurprising in the vein of 60s heroes who were leches for young groupies (even seeing Ginsburg late in the day, there seemed to be some post-reading flurry over some young potential "adepts"), while Esalen is full of sexualized psychological "research" - how young is young perhaps a question no one asked, and for females entertaining the rock stars like Bowie and Jimmy Page in Hollywood, the lower end prolly hits around 12-13 - some Grecian ideal of innocence, no doubt, which makes the graveyard accusation somewhat metaphorical if no less sordid and unethical.
https://lareviewofbooks.org/article/blowing-the-philosophers-fuses-miche...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/29/2021 - 5:19am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/29/2021 - 3:51am
separate from that thread:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/30/2021 - 4:44pm
a hopeful sign is that these guys actually got published! (now I am as much a skeptic about a lot of the supposed "science" of psychology as anyone, but the simple fact of publication rather than cancellation, and that people are able to work on this topic, that is very hopeful to me!)
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/30/2021 - 5:07pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/02/2021 - 7:51pm
Very important Yglesias thread related to the effect of the 1619 project and the field of history. He's not making this up, it's standard now in the history field, actually. A scholar might feel okay challenging the NYTimes, but the Pulitzer Prize? It's a "you can't fight city hall attitude". You have to be recklessly brave or very powerful and successful to challenge Woke theology, basically because activist students currently have so much power over who gets canceled. And not a one wants to be labeled a racial controversialist for the rest of their life, they want to be a scholar of history.
BUT I am much more upset about this situation than he is. Politicization is one kind of transgression in a field like sociology or philosophy. But in the field of history, it's sacrilege, it's straight out of Orwell, might as well just trash the whole field.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 2:14am
Yeah, not into memory tube history, or trying to blow up every historical minority contribution into a major event. I *am* concerned about the future, and ahistorical black-washing only serves to distract from real economic, scientific/engineering, other participatory hurdles that need to be overcome. It's not so much that The Man was bad - it's that most of the world - including women - didn't have a chance to be The Man. Now they do, if we handle things well. We even largely solved that Malthusian population explosion, which was a much bigger challenge than global warming. Largely we did it by accident - wealthier families with more options have much fewer kids - who knew? (it also helps not to have a Mao cheerleading his population to breed themselves up to global relevance - China's paying for that mistake for a century).
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 2:33am
Scientific American blog - I'm shocked that something like this opinion piece would appear there, it's so far from hard science, however you feel about the trial and autopsy, etc. - there are ways we approach scienc, and this doesn't seem to be the way. (so, maybe not just humanities suffering a crisis? Hope not)
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/voices/george-floyds-autopsy-and-th...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 9:44am
If you can't put "colonialism" in the title, you might as well fuggeaboutit:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 3:24pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/06/2021 - 8:52pm
interesting convo, only because it is basically average college students and college educated people talking about the effects
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/07/2021 - 6:24pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 1:06pm
beginning of manifesto of "Strike Museum of Modern Art" group, basically current standard Woke lingo in the arts area. They held a rally today across from the museum:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/10/2021 - 7:05pm
Unteaching hidden 'White Ways of Languaging'
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/10/2021 - 8:36pm
throwing in this "energy research" publication, even though it's not Humanities, because it certainly sounds like lots of Humanities "research".
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/11/2021 - 8:32pm
When unravelling one twitter injustice runs into another, like Russian dolls, intrigue within intrigue...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 2:25am
rack your brain so that you too can have a paper with "colonialist" in the title:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/19/2021 - 1:02pm
Colonic Therapy: Purging the Past of Unwanted Elements?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/19/2021 - 1:13pm
see whole thread:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/21/2021 - 9:38pm
Ok, maybe forget all that. Here's a major twitter thread with lots of story links backing it up on 3rd order impact of Covid-19: the end of the University as we know it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/24/2021 - 11:30am
Oh shush, we already established gen-z doesn't know how to get laid, so they'll be back - college is the only breeding ground they have. Tho we'll still have to pretend it's for a noble purpose like stopping global warming.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/24/2021 - 2:52pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 8:38pm
a glimmer of hope!
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/28/2021 - 3:11am
Bigger crisis in Academia
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/28/2021 - 3:17pm
UK gov opposes woke revisionism in the arts - which makes them fascist and Trump-like?
The lines have been drawn - and apparently I'm on the sidelines, desotue thinking i was advocating the "well-reasines person" litmus test.
Should Admiral Nelson or Disraeli be cancelled next?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/01/2021 - 7:10am
I sense that lines with woke culture warriors are clearer cut there than here and is why Boris and the Tories are not suffering from scandals galore. There decolonzing culture warring is just self-flagellation for everyone, either you're British or not, you just can't erase the whole frigging history, it's everyone's identity.
They never were "multi-culti", they were an empire, it's part of their identity; you either assimilated other countries and cultures or let them go when it didn't work out (most notably 13 colonies who decided they just couldn't go whole hog). You may have different skin color but you speak with a Brit accent and don't celebrate your supposed heritage going back four generations in Pakistan or wherever. You're either a Brit or you're not! Vs. like the Roman empire, which didn't require you become Roman to take you over, once you're British, you're British and not embarrassed of it. No they don't want all the statues torn down nor some estate in Cheshire just because some slave owner furnished some of the building materials, that symbolizes what was then, this is now, now is different, it's all part of being a Brit.
Labour has to kowtow to the woke and it hurts them with the middle. Most aren't masochists and don't like having to self-flagellate as supposed part of an evil enterprise. Cleansing their history is like committing suicide.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/01/2021 - 2:44pm
Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones will join the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s journalism school in July as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism.
Hannah-Jones, who covers civil rights and racial justice for The New York Times Magazine, won the 2020 Pulitzer for commentary for an essay she wrote as part of The 1619 Project, which highlights the long-term consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans.
The appointment marks a return to the university for Hannah-Jones, who earned a master’s degree at its Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2003.
https://chapelboro.com/news/unc/1619-project-writer-to-join-unc-journalism-school-faculty
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/02/2021 - 1:09pm
The above announcement is off-topic to this thread. It is, however, extremely appropriate content as to my other blog thread titled CREATING A NARRATIVE AND PROMOTING IT FOR A POLITICAL AGENDA
The announcement is not about a scholarly appointment in Humanities academia. It is about an appointment of someone with practical journalist experience to train others in how to practice activist journalism, creating narratives that might inspire societal change.
I copied your comment there and explain why there as well.
I appreciate you making us aware of it, it is actually very illuminating about Hannah-Jones' work. She is DEFINITELY not a historian, quite the opposite.
(Also it is quite controversial to place the fields of "Mass Communications" and "Journalism" within the category of "Humanities", though some universities might do that, those would be the ones that are not top tier, make-do-with-the-faculty-that-you-have-rather-than-what-you wish-you-had places.Both fields would, however, properly go under the umbrella of "College of Arts and Sciences". I.E, some colleges will have a few professors teach both studio Art and Art History, because they cannot afford separate departments, even though they are totally different fields, one teaching a skill, the other a subset of history scholarship. )
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/03/2021 - 2:43am
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/03/2021 - 3:34am
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/03/2021 - 3:47am
It will be interesting to learn what the heck she is talking about:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/03/2021 - 3:16pm
Meaningg is dead. - Kierkegaard
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/03/2021 - 3:14pm
her self description doesn't help in that regard
english associate prof, 18c lit and med, unapologetic Filipinx, optimistic misanthrope, inclusivity warrior. Opinions my own. She/her. No Sidewalks, New York
She was supposed to be teaching "English". But I do note that the link to her vita at Queens Community College is a "404", so there's that. Maybe in the process of reinventing herself, moving on. I do wonder, though, what Andrew W. Mellon would think about how his endowment worked out in this case. Times they are achanging....
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/03/2021 - 3:29pm
Amna Khalid is Associate Professor of History at Carleton College and has her own "uncensored" website here:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/04/2021 - 3:58pm
the meme that's all the rage with curators around the world, at museums large to small, anything that they can dig up that can be squeezed to fit the meme, just so they can say they did a show:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 7:49pm
Fool in German is "Narr", so ship of fools is "Narrenschiff"
Perhaps Narrative or "Narratif" takes after this tradition - all aboard?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 2:43am
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 2:27am
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/15/2021 - 5:13pm
Americans never dropped the main features of the system tho, even though they fought a frigging revolution so as to no longer be a colony.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/18/2021 - 5:21am
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/18/2021 - 1:49pm
Bible nut, no thanks
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/18/2021 - 2:14pm
1776 Unites is a mix of personal stories of how Christianity and self help saved these Black Conservatives
The working to overcome racism stories are no different than stories told by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Bakari Sellers, Tiffany Cross, etc. on how they overcame obstacles.
The difference is that 1776 Unites' "Red, White, and Black" is a depressing and condescending lecture.
The stories told by the Coates, et. al. are uplifting
There are still 0 "Red, White, and Black" reviews on Amazon or Goodreads.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/18/2021 - 2:44pm
Another bit of evidence that U Chicago continues to be one safe harbor for the study of History:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 12:59pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 10:43pm
"Strike MOMA" is still at it:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 1:09pm
#LibrariesareNotNeutral
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 11:04pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 1:50pm
Why does the West hate itself?
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 6:52pm
ugh, Hannah here writes the typical elite white woke youngster screed:
I really want to slap her out of it, really. Come back when you live some actual life.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 5:26pm
in the arts, not humanities:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 12:16am
does this guy have a way with words or what?
He's not picking a fight, he's just sayin
btw he's a real person trying to break into politics, maybe starting with a little too high aspirations...
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 6:38pm
then there's what media overkill might getcha from suspicious minds:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 7:51pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/09/2021 - 8:04pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 3:25pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 3:45pm
smart white woman who knows how to pick the right theses topic to have a crack at a tenure track job and it worked!
bottom of the hill college but it's a start, better than nothing. all those kids in Waterville, Maine, just chomping at the bit to learn how bad France really is!
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 11:09pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 7:18pm
thought-provocation thrown in the mix:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 11:13am
It's like every funder has to do something on topic or they will get grief for it; it's almost like an epidemic, there's no other history that needs research:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 1:20am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 3:14am
good lord, arguing that the Jane Bronte archives needs to be decolonized so the poor colonized peoples (born in the USA) can understand them-- the horrors in pursuit of approval of The Woke will never cease:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/13/2021 - 7:01pm
Raiders of the Lost Ark or Beneath the Planet of the Apes?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/16/2021 - 11:40pm
good question. hope we can get real scholarship back no matter how they are accessing primary sources
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/16/2021 - 11:56pm
Annette Gordon-Reed just retweeted this, these are among this years' awardees of SHEAR, Society for Historians of the Early American Republic (SHEAR) is an association of scholars dedicated to exploring the events and the meaning of United States history between 1776 and 1861.
If you look at the link, you will see how all of them are focused on histories of people of color (while Annette herself is a scholar noted for her knowledge of the founding fathers, in particular she is an expert on Thos. Jefferson, and now she has come out with a book on Juneteenth, long an interest as well.) The point:this is: if you have talent at history, this is what you have to write on now to get attention, a jo, tenure and to get an award.
Don't get me wrong, these all sound like fine scholarly tomes (and not at all like the sloppy 1619 project which is a journalism project meant for a mass audience and not true practice of history, more like half journalistic op-ed, half school textbook..)
BUT HERE'S THE THING: WHERE'S THE SUPPOSED LAUDED DIVERSITY of knowledge and topics? HUH? I know, I know, they are making up for topics supposedly ignored in the past. To me, that doesn't sound like looking for truth, that sounds like an agenda. And they are all happy to comply if it means approval from the right people. (Which looks glaringly absurd to this boomer with an M.A. in art history and with many friends and acquaintances with PHD'S. And which is exactly what tenure was created to avoid, looking for approval from the people with the power.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/16/2021 - 10:01pm
From comments on The Real Cuba Isn't a Potemkin Airbnb
Antonio García Martínez on what people taking to the streets are protesting, Jul 14
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/19/2021 - 10:12pm
this seems very true; I see evidence every day from related accounts on Twilter: in announcements of new positions needing to be filled that have replaced old obliterated positions and in announcement of new appointees to those new positions
they are make work jobs that in most cases are not accomplishing a thing,aggravating staff with lots of news behavior rules rue in the end, going for the fad of hiring a legion of Black bureaucrats which really shouldn't be a priority just like a football team and coach shouldn't be
On point I found the above thread retweeted by Wesley Yang
It is also quite true in UK academia and there has been lots of contentiousness concerning the same. Keep in mind descendants of afro people chose to be immigrant citizens there, they ae not bitter descendants of slaves.
I think there has never been a better time for Black people to be hired to affect university policies to favor the handicaps built into Afro-American culture. And other minorities are vey agitated and/or outright outraged that they are into doing away with meritocratic policies, the potential of the exact western polices that attracted their families in the first place.It is seen as a great unfairness, built to favor Black minority, a small portion of the 13% of the population in the U.S
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/27/2021 - 10:42pm
The Society of Cultural Anthropology’s Campaign to Present American Populism as Fascism
by Matthew Porter @ Quillette.com, Aug. 5
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/05/2021 - 10:22pm
res ipsa loquitor, I see an ad like this every week:
you have to of course have published something on topic and have a PHD in history, SOOOOO lotsa openings fighting over the same people
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/15/2021 - 8:34pm
hmmm, may be a small sign of hope (if they still have "something the matter with them in Kansas," that is)
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 3:32pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/21/2021 - 11:25am
from
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/08/2021 - 2:11pm
dupe post for my records, so I can find it later:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 4:41pm
I don't even know what she said to get the reaction, this is all that matters, kudos to her for using tenure as it's supposed to be used instead of being a scaredy cat of the mob:
She self-describes as Paleontologist & liberal arts prof. Posting about science and the things that make me smile and/or scowl. she/her/hers @makeaplanetpod Vermont, USA sites.williams.edu/pac3/
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 9:13pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 10:15pm
the horror, so ignorantly Amero-centric (as bad as any "ugly American" in the 50's but zero self-awareness about that) and so so utterly racist:
I looked her up. Brittney Cooper Department of Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/29/2021 - 3:54am
no shit sherlock; the minds of a generation of college graduates in the humanities are ALREADY "severely diminished" by a lot of the one-sided crap narratives that were their only syllabi
There's a word nobody uses much any more: scholarship
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/30/2021 - 9:02pm
"severely diminished"
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/31/2021 - 3:21pm
I agree with this!
This is what the destruction of the Humanities Depts at colleges wrought. A whole generation of B average college graduate millennials indoctrinated in totally one-sided, often propagandistic views. Many who became K-12 teachers.
Others in with majors in like, say, Mass Comm, going into journalism. publishing and social media, becoming more and more virulent "cancellers" to the point where their Gen X superiors, most of them properly educated with across the spectrum perspectives, and especially the best minds, couldn't stand it anymore and left jobs just so they didn't have to work with the American 21st-century version of the Red Guard anymore.
I just didn't see it until too late because I really was crucially busy with. first, being a news junkie ignoring my own field and it's developments on purpose, and after that, personal life and death matters I simply couldn't ignore without dying myself or at minimum, becoming homeless on the streets.
That gap of years in paying attention made the change appear much more shocking when I finally got back to it! Same with my litte GenX bro, who majored in history but then went into coaching sports instead part time and being a part-time slacker & parent caretaker in the midwest. He was totally shocked by the iconoclasm set off by Geo. Floyd protests. I had to school him on what he had been missing.
Just goes to show how things can go topsy-turvy in one quick generation.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 4:08am
like a giant squid with 20,000 tentacles reaching everywhere and everything:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 4:56am
found retweeted by Yglesias
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/09/2021 - 5:32am