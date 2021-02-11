Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Why books have become a battlefield in TexasBy rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 8:58am |
The first step towards authoritarian government
DALLAS — “Only the very weak-minded refuse to be influenced by literature,” wrote Cassandra Clare in her novel “Clockwork Angel.” A powerful and debilitating strain of such intellectual fragility has been sweeping across red states such as mine. Texas stands at the front lines of America’s thought wars, with books increasingly the battlefield.
Last week, state Rep. Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth), chairman of the House General Investigating Committee, sent school districts a list of more than 800 books and asked that they investigate how many copies are in their classrooms or libraries, as well as the amount of money spent on them. Krause also wants the districts to identify books or content dealing with human sexuality, HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted diseases and graphic depictions of sex.
And borrowing language from the so-called anti-critical-race-theory laws recently passed in Texas and other states, Krause asked schools to report whether they have books that could make students “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex.” Districts were given until Nov. 12 to respond.
As colder weather approaches, it’s as though Krause plans to use school books to keep us all warm this winter — at the requisite 451 degrees Fahrenheit. Given our rickety power grid, I suppose torching books might tide Texans over for a while.
On a more serious note, looking at Krause’s list, it’s hard not to conjure up images of totalitarian regimes and violent groups that have gone after books throughout history, from Nazi attacks on works considered “un-German” in 1933 to al-Qaeda destroying precious manuscripts in Timbuktu. A gander at Krause’s list reveals an almost exclusive focus on race and racism, sex and sexuality, LGBT issues, abortion and — gasp — even puberty.
Popular anti-racism titles such as Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to be an Antiracist” and Ijeoma Oluo’s “So You Want to Talk about Race” unsurprisingly were targeted. But in general the list seems anything but painstakingly curated. It’s as if someone typed in the keywords “Black,” “racism,” “LGBT,” “gender” and “transgender” and simply poured the results into a spreadsheet. How else to explain the inclusion of Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s chronology "And Still I Rise: Black America since MLK”? How is Tim Hanley’s “Wonder Woman Unbound: The Curious History of the World’s Most Famous Heroine” a possible threat to Texas students?
- Add new comment
- 6001 reads
Comments
Where does she say "The first step towards an authoritarian government?"
Cause the situation sounds more like "the first step towards having very conservative public schools".
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 2:58pm
P.S. Choosing public school curricula is not anything like "book banning". It's a totally different thing! It's going to continue, always, as one cannot require school children read every book ever published in school.
We used to have real effective book banning in this country. We went in the opposite direction and now people can basically get any book they want from the internet:
The History (and Present) of Banning Books in America; On the Ongoing Fight Against the Censorship of Ideas
by Amy Brady @ LitHub.com, Sept. 22, 2016
If people don't like public school curricula, they are still FREE in Texas to send their children to any private school that fills the basic requirements: liberal, Christian conservative, inbetween, etc.
And children will continue to seek out any books or movies that their parents don't want them to see, as they usually do. And now they have the internet, which is very hard to police.
And I don't foresee Texas stopping Texans from buying any book on the internet they damn want. (Amazon will see to that.) Today the line is basically drawn federally at child pornography and that is still prosecuted. It's even hard for them to prosecute publication of state secrets, see: Julian Assange.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 3:36pm
Representative Krause "sent school districts a list of more than 800 books and asked that they investigate how many copies are in their classrooms or libraries, as well as the amount of money spent on them. "
Books that they have on the list. Already bought and on the shelf. How many copies. "Money money money wasted buying unTexan books making kids gay or white kids feel bad ...!!!!!"
The hordes of easily enraged right wing nutjob mobs of irate white bigots and ignoramuses will do the rest, for any librarian or district that doesn't burn the books and receipts stat.
by NCD on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 5:07pm
You point out the obvious and larger problem.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 7:10pm
this is "why": they're waay overdoing it but they do know the TX electorate of all colors better than Ms. Attiah does -
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 11:13pm
Anecdotal cases cherry-picked on social media.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 12:03am
Really, then what's your explanation for the state having
Three years of Democratic trifectas from 1992-1994 and Nineteen years of Republican trifectas from 2003-2021? Besides knowing what the electorate wants? That continues to happen despite liberals crowing about the state "turning blue? Liberals who were terribly shocked by the Latino vote going GOP in lots of southern districts in the 2020 race? Did they steal all those elections? You going to do woke version of Trump big lie?
You are like honorary "Mr.I Live in a Woke Bubble" who projects the "bubble" slur on everyone in the majority from within a tiny woke bubble.
Do you ever read anything by anyone who is not of the Woke tribe?
Being a minority of a minority, do you even realize you live in a really big country that is a democratic republic and has lots and lots and lots of people that don't agree with you, like maybe the majority?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 12:26am
Your rant has nothing to do with your anecdotes.
BTW, instead of waiting for the predictable election results, I read "Woke Racism" by John McWhorter.
I await the "1619 Project"
Your anecdotes remain anecdotes
If the Republicans are so sure that they represent the majority, why are the working to allow Republicans to overturn elections?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 2:55pm
After the storied success of #TakeAKnee and Kap's restored career, i don't see why Dems wouldn't embrace this hill as the next milestone to
die onpivot from. I spent some time yesterday going through a business thread's comments giving helpful advice like "if you ignore racism it will go away", "if you're not doing anything wrong the police won't bother you", and multiple "I've never witnessed racism in the workplace in my 30-40 year career", i figure the job is done and we can move on to other difficult problems like which type of peanut butter and where's the best beach community.
I was lucky to go to a private school, so missed the worst of the textbook indoctrination bit - even had a teacher intent on getting us little crackers to understand the dark side of this whole affair, however that riled the class. Parents were far from the classroom (i think). But it's worth considering that wasn't the rule for all states and schools, and also worth thinking that not everyone has thought through the turmoil, mostly cuz we're American, exceptional, yadda yadda.
It is curious why we would look at a state that's built on military bases and military tradition and hailing conservatism & patriotism, and expect people would have "open minds", as if anyone has an open mind in this world. But i watched a 1994 movie, Crash, from the post-Rodney King era, where through various encounters between all LA's races who were inevitably racist - no monopoly - they learn some tolerance towards the "other" through some crisis or disaster. *That* it seems is more fantasy than the Lost Cause, at least outside those liberal coastal corridors. Nope, things are great, always have been, and will be if liberals keep their hands off our books and pro-busineas dialog and patriotism.
I'm a bit sympathetic towards "parents should have a say in how their kids are raised/taught", but when a good chunk of the population believes vaccines in a horrid pandemic are an evil plot by the government, we've got a difficult needle to thread. We used to think (i believe) that schools were a way for children to be more educated than their parents, overcoming ignorance in a largely rural and overworked society. Now it's not even getting into a good college - i don't even know what the purpose is for many except maybe to make friends, burn time before entering the job?
Anyway, here's one lawyers memories of those Virginia books. I'm pretty sure this isn't an area Dems want to embrace as a winnable campaign issue, whatever the valor - to quote that famous Southerner Forrest Gump, "you can't fix stupid", not even with "but it seemed right at the time".
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:20am
I wasn't even going there, I was just pointing out that it's not "the first step to authoritarianism" for state lawmakers to get involved with choosing school curricula, that's an absurd argument, it's actually quite the opposite, it's democratic! And if the voters of the state don't like what they chose, they vote them out.
And they are not "banning books" as the children can still read whatever they want when they get home and their parents can read whatever they want all day.
An example of a "first step" to authoritarianism would be for the federal government to make all children of every state and locality to read exactly the same books nationwide in school, so that the next generation of children are all exactly alike in their training and more primed to be accepting of the totalitarian principles of the central government's plan. Still it would not be "totalitarian", as in "totally" if they allowed reading of other books by adults.
Furthermore, in a democracy, f you don't like what the public schools are teaching your community's children, you are supposed to go to the school board meetings and agitate for a change or run for the school board yourself. WHICH IS EXACTLY WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THIS COUNTRY! So we are a long ways from totalitarianism, we are actually going in the opposite direction as to public schools right now, more towards democratic chaos.
And that is merely about what is taught in the free public schools, as it is still very much allowed to send your child to a charter school with different principles (and principals!) from the public schools and to private school, whether it be Christian Conservative or radical lefty Montessori "free to study whatever the child has interest in" or Roman Catholic parochial or breakaway Mormon or Hasidic sect.
Again, this is why we are not totalitarian. It is the essence of diversity! We allow Hasids and Muslims (and Texans) to teach their own children what they want, we don't, like China, send the Uighurs to re-education camps to become more Chinese and try to throttle the internet so that all Chinese are reading the exact same thing.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 2:48pm
I don't recall the school assigning "Diary of a Hit Man", "Steal This Book" or "The Happy Hooker" but somehow we managed to fit it into our (home) curriculum.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 2:54pm
But let's go there a bit, where you were going before, shall we? Getting away from school curricula and going to the politics of the country at large -
It's the essence of NON-totalitarianism for the majority of an electorate to switch to voting for the opposing party when the head of the other party is in the White House and controls at least one House of Congress.
It's the essence of NON-totalitarianism to vote split ticket.
It's the essence of NON-totalitarianism to have disagreement even within the political parties of a country.
It's the essence of NON-totalitarianism to have people attempting to start third parties because they are dissatisfied with the two choices.
This country is far from totalitarian, not headed anywhere near that direction. Especially when The Woke are not getting their way and cause nothing but pushback and counterreaction when they try to get the whole of society to think their way.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:11pm
You are allowed to ram your car into protestors
You can assault the Capitol and get a light sentence
Your neighbor can collect a bounty for reporting your abortion
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:16pm
whatever those things are, they are definitely NOT totalitarian.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:19pm
In your opinion
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:36pm
No that's the English language. You have no understanding of the word totalitarian. The author of the op-ed did not use it.
The examples you give are more libertarian, which is the opposite of totalitarian.
This IS my opinion, though: you're the one who has totalitarian tendencies, you'd like to see your wishes imposed on everyone in this country. And you are uncomfortable with true diversity. You are tribal. You think countries should be unified under a single culture. You and Abraham Lincoln would not like each other, you do not strive to keep a union but would like to see "the other" gone. If you were English you would have voted for Brexit because you could not stand being unified under E.U. rule with all those different-thinking people.....
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 6:35pm
p.s. mho, it's people like rmrd who can't accept the diversity of this country, he thinks he knows what is right from his little tribal BUBBLE and wants everyone else to follow his precepts, from "the black community" not a community of unitary thought at all, but a minority within 12% of the population.I.E. what to do about Manchin, lock him up with the Uighurs? What to do about Hispanics turning towards the Republicans? Ignore that it's happening, it doesn't follow the narrative. What to do about Texas? Kick it out of the union? Etc.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:17pm
Again, in your opinion
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:37pm
They are going back to the Lost Cause view of history.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:13pm
and they can always read Ibram X. Kendi at home if they want, he is a best seller
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:20pm
Schools are supposed to teach true history, not tell fairy tales about the master-slave relationship.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:38pm
I thought history was written by the winners.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 6:12pm
By definition, the Lost Cause ............lost
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 6:38pm
That would be nice but actually our public schools are supposed to teach whatever the elected School Board says and then the taxpayers pay for it.
Non-taxpayer-funded schools are not subject to the whims of the electorate.
Do you have links showing crowds of parents descending on Texas school board meetings demanding that the 1619 Project be part of the history curricula? Or are there crowds in Texas demanding that Krause not do this?
Do you even understand democracy?
Did you even understand when I said the GOP in Texas obviously knows better what its electorate wants as it has enjoyed a trifecta over Texas government for the past 19 years? Again, unless you are going to claim similar to Trump, that they stole all those elections.
If you don't like how Texans run their state, you have to try to win more over. I don't see people like you doing that, you're into bitching and ranting about them, that's all. I think that's as counterproductive as the more radical righties there bitching and ranting about people like you and even floating libertarian ideas of succeeding from the Union. Do you realize that official BLM rhetoric is libertarian too? It's anarchist, they believe communities can do for themselves and don't need government, that the government majority is white racist and nothing can be done about that, so secede from it and D.I.Y.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 6:38pm
Texas students want to attend colleges all over the country
Texans should come equipped with history
Edit to add:
I don't have to win them over
Just let them catch up in a real school
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 6:43pm
And smart parents allover the country, no matter what state they live in, who want their kids to get into the best colleges, do everything possible to either send their kids to private schools or charter schools, or if they are stuck in regular public schools, supplement their education including reading at home from the earliest age possible. Because there are still too many parents who don't care at all and are just glad to get the kid out of the house every day. Maybe it's just me, but I think having parents who are screaming at school board meetings is a better trajectory than having parents who shrug and don't care. Incrementalism works out in the end this way - they know parents are watching and checking out the curricula.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 7:05pm
I don't take you seriously
The Republican Party stands behind a attack on the Capitol
They pretend it did not happen
You look away and say ramming cars into protesters is no problem
The country is in peril and you focus on a snipe hunt against the Woke
Republicans steal votes, you dismiss and turn away.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 7:11pm
Every statement above is strawman stuff I have never said and anyone reading what I post over time knows it. It's all on this website.
It's always what you do when the nuance is over your head. Instead of just stopping, you make a strawman to fight.
It makes you look moronically partisan to anyone who really understands what I am saying.
It's extra moronic because all you'd have to do is stop and leave your opinion as is. As if fighting a strawman would accomplish a single thing! Maybe it makes you feel better to make up a pretend fight with someone imaginary, whatever, still it's not rational.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 7:38pm
Your nuance argument is bovine feces.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 7:43pm
buh bye DiAngelo & Kendi?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 9:59pm
says it all:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 4:39pm
and here are some related stats
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 5:09pm
And vis-a-vis 18th & 19th century American history class, for those wont to bring it up. I am curious as plenty of white-skinned people in that time period were hard-core abolitionists As a high-school teacher teaching students guilt for oppression by their ancestors, how exactly does one separate the descendants of the abolitionist white people, from the others? And how much genetic abolitionist material must they have to avoid guilt for past oppression? (Like 1/8, is that enough? ) How to figure it, there's the rub. Probably applies to reparations dues, too! You wouldn't expect descendants of abolitionists to have to pay? Boy Henry Louis Gates Jr.'s staff is going to be real busy figuring out where every high school student's ancestors stood on chattel slavery...
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 5:25pm
Presumably 325K Americans died trying to rid America of slavery, maybe 98% of those white males, most pretty horrific deaths involving amputations and gangrene and what not. But o suppose they should be thankful for their white male privilege.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 9:53pm
2021 Arbery trial
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ahmaud-arbery-trial-jurors-racial-makeup/
Jilani shows a graph depicting people's "desires".
That does not mean that the desire is reality
The Arbery jury selection and judge's comments suggest systemic bias was at play.
Potential Black jurors were excluded.
If the three white men are set free, isn't it reasonable to question if systemic racism played a role in the jury decision?
This is the type of issue that Critical Race Theory explores.
Edit to add:
Note: One white juror has been dismissed for finding humor in the shooting of another Black man.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/kyle-rittenhouse-juror-dismissed-racist-joke_n_61840044e4b055e47d774dc2
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 11:16pm
At least they got perps and they got them in a courtroom. No such luck for these people and lots of others; Spot News just retweeted this, still no leads:
You argue as if a few racist crimes are all people with black skin care about, that's horrible spin actually counterproductive to your supposed cause of helping your tribe. Hate crimes are being prosecuted allover the place, but homicides not so much, because since 2020 emphasis on supposed racism run rampant in the criminal justice system everywhere, many police and prosecutors have become wary of going there, go easy on killers if they're black, even though they are mainly killing other blacks.
You have never indicated you gave a shit about any black person killing another black person.
All you post over several years, it all appears to me is it's about your own selfish and irrational fears of racism and cops. You don't really give a shit about the numbers of people dying, or even individuals, that's not your concern.
It's a horrible thing that happened to Arbery but the same thing is happening to other black families everyday and you seem to give a shit about them.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 2:12am
and I can see Texan politicians like Krause just crowing with glee every time he sees someone with priorities like yours. They live for it. Because it simply makes no sense to normal people to place so much symbolic emphasis on the trial of one death and ignore all the others, overdoing it to death, pun intended. Dead is dead! Whoever kills you, whether it's some "others" for racial reasons or your own kind. Intentional homicide IS a act full of hate, one way or another.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 2:21am
More BS on crime in the Black community from you
Posting about individual crimes accomplishes nothing
The real solution will be putting resources into Black communities, business ventures, educational resources, etc.
In "Woke Racism", John McWhorter's big three are:
Ending the war on drugs
Building vocational schhols
Teaching phonics
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 8:45am
A plague of gun killings aren't "individual crimes" - all the little kids shot, all the ruined lives for so many people - what AA is posting is pieces of rubble from an avalanche. The "real solution" has to include "stop fucking shooting each other", duh. What resources are needed to get that across? While it's sad that Kap's Take A Knee was largely scorned, it still had an effect. But if that kind of protest is there for a few dozen high profile cases like Michael Brown, why can't there be one for hundreds of shootings just this week...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 1:17pm
Posting rubble changes nothing
Saying "Stop shooting each other" changes nothing
Most Black people aren't shooting each other
There are more lack men in college than in jail or prison
https://www.vox.com/2015/2/12/8020959/black-men-prison-college
Lifting children out of poverty would be a good start.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 1:56am
Getting those three men into court should not be considered a big victory, it should have been expected.
The fact that it took multiple DAs get an indictment says it all
One of the DAs was indicted for misconduct
https://www.ajc.com/news/former-glynn-da-johnson-arrested-after-indictment-linked-to-arbery-case/7Z36B5GBTFDXJAFJHQAJN3XG5I/
It is systemic
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 8:50am
I think "systemic" means something different. If it were "systemic" it would pretty much always occur. I doubt you have the stats for that. Instead, you have defendents gaming jury selection to favor them. I'm sure black defendents try to get an all black jury as well - how often do they succeed? Of course with 12% of the population that's tougher, but in heavily black sectors not so hard. But yes, being in a minority means in general systemically dealt with as a minority in some areas. Ask left-handers how they feel.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 3:49am
258,000 whites died to perpetuate white supremacy as "most Confederate soldiers did not personally own slaves." .....
Ergo, they were racists, existing in a culture of racism, which they and their progeny managed to preserve for decades after losing the war with exclusionary, undemocratic laws and terrorism.
by NCD on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 11:27pm
FFS, the Adams father-son were the only presidents before 1850 to not own slaves. It was in the US Constitution til after the war. It was part of US culture, partly determined by climate, soil and the invention of the cotton gin. That it was an easily defined region on the map also made the war and cultural effects *regional* along with that inherent Constitutional racism. West Virginia didn't have slaves, but I'm sure they would've fought hard at some point to defend inbreeding and moonshine - "get off my land!" Even Faulkner defined things in this way - the racism should go away, but if the outsiders come to push us I'll get my gun and fight back, or something more eloquent but equally provincial. Correlation doesn't define causality - even if you can show a high percent of cause, there's the remainder doing things for other reasons. How many white liberals are there in the South - zero?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 4:00am
Lincoln was a racist
Slavery could remain if the Siuth did not leave
The War was to remain the Union, not to free slaves.
When freeing slaves would harm the South, we got the Emancipation Proclamation.
Your knowledge of slavery in West Virginia is based on Lost Cause myth
http://expatalachians.com/its-time-to-talk-about-west-virginias-slaves
Some texts on slavery in West Virginia and Appalachia
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/05/2021 - 8:39am
Lincoln was a racist....
OIC now, you've revealed yourself as a fan of Lerone-Bennett-style polemic and cherry-picking as history rather than just another artifact of history itself. Speaking of cherries, the people who still think George Washington chopped a cherry tree down are not much different than you and Lerone stylings. Might have guessed knowing your tastes in filtering the news to your beliefs about "reality".
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 3:01pm
Actually rmrd is arguing *I'm* the one who believes this. But i introduced Lincoln's treatment of indians in Minnesota's rebellion at Dagblog, noting the meticulous work he did to only execute the minimum possible considering the outrage and demand for action. I think Lincoln overall quite well established his anti-slavery credentials, but he was also a realist plus had other concerns, including preserving the Union. Considering Brazil was the last big slavery holdout in the world, eliminating it in 1888(?), there's reason to believe that Southern slavery would have gone extinct within 25 years of Lincoln's presidency, so a status quo approach wasn't absurd. Would suck for blacks, but maybe, no data or proof, just a brain fart, the following hundred years could have been better for blacks than coming through a war-based release. Fantasy football, who knows.
Anyway
So West Virginia slavery is largely irrelevant. Okay, they entered as a state in 1863 as a slave state, but slave population miniscule. But our local race scold wants me to read 2 dozen books on motherfucking antebellum West Virginia of all the fucking useless things. Can we move our clocks up 160 years or so?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/06/2021 - 3:44pm
Lincoln was a man of his times.
He left slavery in place in states that did not threaten to leave to Union
Lincoln considered sending Blacks back to Africa
His views on race did change over time
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/14/us/abraham-lincoln-racism-blake/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 1:09am
It is clear that Lincoln out white identity politics over the equality of enslaved people.
https://www.jstor.org/stable/2206706
Frederick Douglass clearly knew that truth
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 1:14am
Due to your shitty education it seems you think the president can do any fucking thing he wants to, even if it goes directly against the Constitution which he is sworn to uphold. The only reason he had some legal/Constitutional cover to free Southern slaves was they had openly declared secession, and we're then at war with the US, seemingly sacrificing their rights under that Constitution. By what authority would he have declared Kentucky's slaves freed, and had he done so, Kentucky would have joined the rebel states - Lincoln was certainly not that stupid.
And didn't Marcus Garvey promote return to Africa? (and who founded Liberia earlier, even though it turned out horrid with only 1/3 surviving?) So does that make Garvey and Liberia founders racist as well? Or were these simply people trying to find workable solutions to clean up slavery, with the vast majority of slaves descended from crossings after 1800 but before 1 Jan 1808 when imports were banned, so still a fresh 50 years or so, depending on when Lincoln had this idea. If your family had been recently stolen from Africa, might you want to go back rather than figure out how to survive among a bunch of antagonistic white people where you stick out gravely, especially pre-freedom? (Though again, Liberia showed the relative futility of return). Plus per Henry Gates, only 388k of 12.5 million shipped were sent to the US, so most of the 4 million US slaves were "Born in the USA", to hum a bit of Springsteen, such that return was more foreign than staying put or migrating north.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/07/2021 - 6:50am
Once again, the whole idea that this anything to do with totalitarianism is ridiculous as this is about choosing school curricula. We don't ban "books" here anymore except for child pornography, while a lot of western countries do have wider bans on "hate speech" where the government decides what is "hate speech", those are closer than we are to it.
Even K-12 age in the U.S. can read anything they want from the library, on the internet, and from Amazon if they got the money, no one locks them up for what they read outside of their school
BUT A MAJOR REMINDER, for that whole system TO WORK, for all of that to work, for them to like BE ABLE TO READ THE 1619 PROJECT as you might prefer as an alternate to what Texans chose for school curricula
THEY FIRST HAVE TO BE ABLE TO READ
AND WELL, as in: learning to read critically and to judge their school curricula critically. Even basic reading skills that were good enough in the last century aren't good enough anymore! So the whole thing about giving lots of poor minority lids and poor kids in general mulligans for this or that problem with learning reading is going to be waaaay counterproductive.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/09/2021 - 8:01am
to point, same thing in Ontario, Canada:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/09/2021 - 8:32am
I read The Happy Hooker at 9 years or so in one of those repressive Southern states - even James Baldwin's Go Tell It On the Mountain, along with Hustler and Penthouse. I haven't seen any book burnings lately, and these Facebook memes about banned books look like they were last updated in 1962. (Catcher in the Rye? Really? Well i had that one as well - somehow the sexual content or cussing seems a lot lot tamer than Trots and Bonnie or other content from National Lampoon - or the well-known wedding rape scene from The Godfather that every adolescent had to check out.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/09/2021 - 8:47am