Poll: Overwhelming majority say cancel culture has gone too far
@ TheHill.com, Nov. 8, CHARTS AT THE LINK
An overwhelming majority of voters said cancel culture has gone too far, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. Seventy-one percent of registered voters said they strongly or somewhat believe that cancel culture has gone too far. By contrast, 29 percent of respondents said they believe a little or not at all.
The Hill-HarrisX poll used the Merriam-Webster definition to define cancel culture: Cancel culture is defined as “the practice or tendency of engaging in mass canceling as a way of expressing disapproval and exerting social pressure."
Seventy-six percent of Republicans, 70 percent of Democrats, and 68 percent of independents said they either strongly or somewhat agree cancel culture has gone too far.
The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 930 registered voters between Nov. 2 and 3. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.
Comments
Cancel culture is ultimately the consequence of a culture that took individualism to such an extreme that no one knows how to deal with other people on any level anymore.
by Orion on Wed, 11/10/2021 - 12:42am