Representative Darin LaHood voted against the infrastructure bill while Representative Adam Kinzinger supported it. The split reflects the Republican Party’s post-Trump era of uncertainty.​

By Jonathan Weisman @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 11

WASHINGTON — For months, Representative Darin LaHood appeared to be a sure Republican vote for President Biden’s major infrastructure bill that had passed the Senate with bipartisan support and was awaiting House consideration.

His Illinois district includes the heart of the nation’s heavy construction equipment manufacturing industry [....]

His father, Ray LaHood, was a famously pro-infrastructure Republican member of the House who later served as President Barack Obama’s transportation secretary. And when the infrastructure bill was before the Senate this summer, the younger Mr. LaHood was an enthusiastic booster.

“I give the Biden administration and the bipartisan group of senators a lot of credit,” he told local reporters in July as he expressed optimism for a deal. “They keep working at this.”

Then last week, Mr. LaHood voted no, joining all but 13 of his fellow Republicans in opposition to the bill.

One of the 13 who voted for the measure was Representative Adam Kinzinger, who represents an Illinois district that adjoins Mr. LaHood’s.

The votes of both men say a lot about the Republican Party in an age of uncertainty [.....]