Asking A Question Out LoudBy Orion on Wed, 11/10/2021 - 8:06pm |
Something I have always wondered.
I am taking a Hillsdale College course called "The Second World Wars" online. The lecture is done by Victor Davis Hanson.
Something I am wondering. World War II was overseen by the most successful Democratic president in American history, Franklin D. Roosevelt. The success of the United States in that war demonstrates that Roosevelt's vision of central planning actually works. Roosevelt did not run a war the way that someone like George W. Bush did.
There is a history podcast host, Dan Carlin, who says he supports social programs but generally avoids politics as much as is possible. It is clear that his audience is generally right wing.
So my question is this: if the success of America in WWII validates FDR, why is so much content on it directed at a conservative audience? Do progressives have no interest in military history? Just wondering.
Comments
One possibility is that Progressives are researching military history, but not taking the Conservative approach of Hillsdale College.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/12/2021 - 7:27pm
You're just not looking hard enough! I see it all the time. For example, a very famous "progressive" student of history (and professor of journalism) just found out all kinds of stuff she wants to teach the public on her "fact finding" trip to Hiroshima:
He's basically got her number
Whypipple and most progressives are not proper historians is the current ideology, unless they are willing to research white colonialist agenda since the 1400's. Here's some whypipple trying to excuse it all with lies. They've always trying to cover up their imperialist colonialist agenda with lies:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/13/2021 - 2:00am
Black Progressives sites may have a slightly different take on WWII because of how Black members of the military were treated, but there is no lack of patriotism in the stories told.
Names and units that come to mind and are talked about with pride include
Doris (Dorie Miller)
https://www.tamupress.com/book/9781623496029/doris-miller-pearl-harbor-and-the-birth-of-the-civil-rights-movement/
761sst "Black Panthers" tank battalion
https://www.nationalww2museum.org/war/articles/black-panthers-761st-tank-battalion
784th tank battalion
https://www.nationalww2museum.org/war/articles/african-american-784th-tank-battalion
The 404the female band
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/seventy-five-years-ago-militarys-only-all-black-female-band-won-victory-against-war-department-180971815/
Blacks in the Women's Army Corp
https://www.army.mil/article/181382/sorting_the_mail_blazing_a_trail_african_american_women_in_wwii
and obviously
The Tuskegee Airmen
https://www.tuskegee.edu/support-tu/tuskegee-airmen
I disagree that Progressives are not paying attention to World War II
Edit to add:
I think as other groups reviewers the events of World War II, they may have a different perspective
This does not mean that they are any less patriotic
In fact, Hannah Nikole Jones opened the NYT 1619 essays with the story of her father who faced segregation and racism when he served in the military, but still patriotically flew the flag of the United States outside his home.
There are darker stories like those of 14 Black soldiers massacre by Nazis and the support Japan received from Black Muslims, but I think, if anything, a deeper dive is being done into how different groups survived World War II. They are all American stories.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/13/2021 - 1:46pm