Lost Jobs, Lost DemocratsBy HSG on Sat, 11/13/2021 - 3:54pm |
"It’s likely that Trump won a significant number of votes in these economically anxious communities with promises to create factory jobs and to stand up to a Democratic elite that had shipped those jobs overseas (and was planning to again with the Trans-Pacific Partnership). Recall how, in the 1990s, the Clintonites and their Democratic Leadership Council buddies rewarded the corporate donor class with NAFTA, leaving displaced factory workers behind. Martin reports that, in the 382 manufacturing counties where Trump votes grew, 496,000 factory jobs were lost from 2001 to 2019."
If only somebody had told us this before. Oh yeah they did. Four years ago.
A "study by professors from the University of Minnesota and Boston University concludes that Hillary Clinton’s narrow loss may be attributed to her relative hawkishness. For example, Trump came out in opposition to the Iraq War far earlier than Clinton grudgingly admitted it was a mistake. Likewise, analyses from such disparate and credible sources as Scientific American, CNN, and Fortune Magazine see Trump’s opposition to free trade as an important factor in his victory." http://halginsberg.com/democratic-opportunity/
Anybody want to bet that these facts start putting an end to the off-putting sanctimony that elite coastal chardonnay sippers have for working-class Americans who voted for Trump? Me neither.
Comments
Things have changed tho. There's a substantial labor shortage and it's in blue collar, including jobs with decent pay like truck driving, and white collar in services like banks or even local government offices. Some we can easily guess why that is: hospital workers are quitting, there is a severe shortage of nurses; teachers are quitting and we are seeing the start of a teacher shortage.
Many have mentioned the problem of child care, which is no doubt part of the equation.
But no one has really put together a complete study yet, we don't know for sure all the reasons it is happening.
Here's another interesting data point I just ran across:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/13/2021 - 5:06pm
found retweeted by Paul Krugman:
I would not be surprised to learn that is partly because there is a shortage of staff for truck stops.
I just went to a Bank of America in the Bronx this morning to make a monthly payment. They closed like half of their branches in the area during Covid and have not reopened them. The ones they reopened are at very shortened hours. They still have all the branches--if you go on the website they are still there, just not staffed, so ATM only. Sometimes they even close one for a couple weeks to open another close by for a couple weeks instead, you have to check their website or you may just find a sign "temporarily closed."
So today the tiny little branch was open 9am till noon. There was one teller, and one banker in a windowed office and then one other person to control the lines. The branch has windows for 3 tellers and offices for 3 bankers and I think there is an office for a manager hidden from the public. I counted, with 45 minutes to closing: 26 people waiting for the 1 teller (out the doors and onto the sidewalk) and 9 waiting for the 1 banker.
Seems like a labor shortage to me.
Then I went the State Farm insurance agent's store front office. He had a sign on the front "Hiring! No experience necessary, will train."
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/13/2021 - 5:32pm
More things have changed, from Krugman, I haven't been keeping up with what he is writing but I notice he IS using the term "the Great Resignation" so he must believe it is a real phenomenon:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/13/2021 - 5:38pm