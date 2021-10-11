Something I have always wondered.

I am taking a Hillsdale College course called "The Second World Wars" online. The lecture is done by Victor Davis Hanson.

Something I am wondering. World War II was overseen by the most successful Democratic president in American history, Franklin D. Roosevelt. The success of the United States in that war demonstrates that Roosevelt's vision of central planning actually works. Roosevelt did not run a war the way that someone like George W. Bush did.

There is a history podcast host, Dan Carlin, who says he supports social programs but generally avoids politics as much as is possible. It is clear that his audience is generally right wing.

So my question is this: if the success of America in WWII validates FDR, why is so much content on it directed at a conservative audience? Do progressives have no interest in military history? Just wondering.