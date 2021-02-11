    What a surprise, BLM 2020 was a big FAIL

    By artappraiser on Sat, 10/23/2021 - 2:54pm |

    Everyone went out and bought handguns for self-protection precisely because large numbers of people were protesting about reducing police. Some were even rioting and looting, mostly in the "blue" cities. It's a stressful time with a pandemic going on, and changes in economy and society. Now everyone with new handguns are trying to shoot one another when they are angry, to dominate messy situations, but they are often not so good at using the guns so there is lots of "collateral damage". So there's lots more violent crime. So the results in 2021 are totally counter BLM goals:

    Growing share of Americans say they want more spending on police in their area (Pew, Oct. 26)

    There are others, but this one chart says it all:


    Wikipedia has the proof of what caused the rise in gun violence in black and white, with footnotes, in their long article  2020–2021 United States racial unrest, that the warnings of a gun violence epidemic descending upon us were already there by the end of June 2020:

    Firearms

    The unrest precipitated an unprecedented number of firearm sales in the United States.[222] Background checks for legally purchased firearms reached record highs starting in May,[223] with year-on-year numbers up 80.2%[224][225][226][227] and running through the rest of the summer.[228] This represented the highest monthly number of firearms transfers since the FBI began keeping records in 1998.[229]

    In May 2020, firearms retailers surveyed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated that 40% of their sales came from first-time gun buyers, 40% of those first-time gun buyers were women. Gun sales have been up across the country. A rise in first-time gun buyers in liberal-leaning states like California has helped fuel the national uptick in firearms and ammunition purchases.[230][231][232] June 2020 represented the largest month of firearms purchases in United States history, with Illinois purchasing more firearms than any other state.[233]

    According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), in the last days of May and the first week of June 2020, there were more than 90 attempted or successful burglaries of gun stores, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). More than 1,000 guns were stolen in that window of time. On May 31 alone, the BATF reported 29 separate burglaries targeting licensed firearm retailers.[234][235]

    All those extra guns in addition to all those that already plagued us. Mostly handguns. On the streets. In homes. To be sold and resold. In estates, to be passed down and sold. To be used by those with no training. Never to go away unless there is a massive program of confiscation which will certainly never happen for decades if ever.

    So of course people want more police! Including more liberals.What did BLM idiots think would happen?!

    Comments

    I worked as security during this time period. It was the most laid back job and then suddenly was not at all. I got threatened with being shot multiple times and had to do some strange task like escort fired employees and personally valet the cars of people who fired those employees. Something was going on that year and I'm not about to figure out what it was.


    by Orion on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 6:48pm

    thanks for sharing your personal experience even though you don't have a conclusion about the time period...


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 8:07pm

    It was weird. That was my conclusion.

    I would say that there is a high probability that BLM and the Proud Boys, etc. are narcs who political people get hyped up when they have election objectives. Politicians certainly know what to say and present to get them out there in force. I can't really prove that, though.


    by Orion on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 10:54pm

    2021 NYC mayoral Dem primary winner Eric Adams and past re-elected three-term NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg celebrate mutual admiration the other day:

    Bloomberg was a lifelong Democrat until 2001, when he switched to the Republican Party before running for mayor. He became independent in 2007, and registered again as a Democrat in October 2018.[1][2]

    The above is from the entry on Bloomberg's political life on Wikipedia; here is the first section there:

    Gun rights[edit]

    In April 2006, along with Boston mayor Thomas Menino, Bloomberg co-founded Mayors Against Illegal Guns.[5][6] A December 2013 press release by the group said the bipartisan coalition included over 1,000 mayors.[5] In 2014, the organization merged with Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America to form Everytown for Gun Safety,[7] which in 2018 in collaboration with student groups organized the March For Our Lives.[8] When asked in an April 2014 interview why he was devoting so many of his personal resources to supporting gun control, restrictive food choice and smoking cessation, his concern was about his mortality, replying "I am telling you if there is a God, when I get to heaven I'm not stopping to be interviewed. I am heading straight in. I have earned my place in heaven. It's not even close."[9]

    As mayor, Bloomberg increased the mandatory minimum sentence for illegal possession of a loaded handgun, saying, "Illegal guns don't belong on our streets and we're sending that message loud and clear. We're determined to see that gun dealers who break the law are held accountable, and that criminals who carry illegal loaded guns serve serious time behind bars."[10] He opposes the death penalty, saying he would "rather lock somebody up and throw away the key and put them in hard labor".[10] He has called the death penalty "murder by the state".[11]


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 8:04pm

    Some Black-Lives-Matter types not happy with this pro-"law and order" black woman announcing her run for governor:

    So it's all clear now. @TishJames who has UNDERMINED Black people her entire time in office was getting rid of her COMPETITION when she got Gov Cuomo out of office.
    We should give her what she gave us...NOTHING BUT PROBLEMS.https://t.co/HymUPnneyY

    — Black Authority (@TheBlackChannel) October 27, 2021


    The Al Sharpton crowd is about to do back flips

    — Pimpin Tarantino (@djobsession) October 28, 2021

    The timing of this race soldier getting indicted is no coincidence. Tish knows her record with Black people is and is trying to throw out this "olive branch" to gain some support. https://t.co/mkEzfJvtoj

    — Tr1ll Texas (@TexasFBA4Ever) October 27, 2021

    Another first for blacks(if she wins )... I hope they(we) don’t fall for the trick...again

    — DissuchaB (@justice4JUST_us) October 27, 2021

    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 8:29pm

    from What to watch in Tuesday’s elections: Virginia, mayor’s races and policing.

    By Shane Goldmacher @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 2, 2021, 12:01 a.m.

    [....] The future of policing is front and center

    One recurring theme in municipal races is policing, as communities grapple with the “defund the police” slogan that swept the country following the police killing of George Floyd last year. The debate is raging inside the Democratic Party over how much to overhaul law enforcement — and over how to talk about such an overhaul.

    Perhaps nowhere is the issue more central than in Minneapolis, the city where Mr. Floyd was killed, sparking civil unrest across the country. Voters there will decide on a measure to replace the troubled Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety.

    Mayor Jacob Frey, who is up for re-election, has opposed that measure and pushed for a more incremental approach. His challengers, among them Sheila Nezhad, want a more aggressive approach.

    Policing is a key issue not only in the Buffalo mayor’s race, but also in mayoral contests in SeattleAtlanta and in Cleveland, where an amendment that would overhaul how the city’s police department operates is on the ballot as well.

    The mayor’s race in Cleveland puts Justin Bibb, a 34-year-old political newcomer, against Kevin Kelley, the City Council president. Mr. Bibb supports the police amendment and Mr. Kelley opposes it. [....]


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 4:31pm

    me punning with "front and center"

    Q-Anon waited for JFK Jr. today and now Democrats on Twitter are still waiting hoping wishing for a Mcauliffe win even though it’s mathematically impossible now. Both will be very disappointed.

    — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) November 3, 2021


    Anyway, Dems control the federal government right now and should pass good laws, Dems control several large states and should pass good laws, Dems control several large cities and should pass good laws. Racism continues to be an electoral advantage, but not forever.

    — S*nate Malapportionment Is A Social Construct (@csilverandgold) November 3, 2021

    With tonights' elections, there appears to be another issue with The Woke program gaining prominence, besides telling people what should be done about policing, and that is: telling people The Woke must be allowed to edjumacate the children.

    I.E., check out all the replies on this one:

    Maybe "your kids belong to us and also fuck you" was not the greatest education slogan for Democrats to run on

    — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) November 3, 2021

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 10:38pm

    Oh my: In Virginia, it appears they are basically all 'Karens" of one kind or another, which means: don't push em too far, especially about educating the kids, or they'll go back to voting for the GOP in a "NYminute" (especially if it's GOP that won't have Trump stump for them). Even Sahil is surprised at the numbers:

    Virginia 2020 —> White women
    50% Biden (D), 49% Trump (R)

    Virginia 2021 —> White women
    57% Youngkin (R), 43% McAuliffe (D)

    A 15-point swing to the GOP with this group.

    (via @NBCNews Exit Polls)

    — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 3, 2021


    Digging a little deeper on this br />
    WHITE WOMEN COLLEGE GRADS
    VA 2020: 58% Biden, 41% Trump
    VA 2021: 62% McAuliffe, 38% Youngkin

    WHITE WOMEN NON-COLLEGE
    VA 2020: 56% Trump, 44% Biden
    VA 2021: 75% Youngkin, 25% McAuliffe

    (via @NBCNews Exit Polls)

    — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 3, 2021

    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 10:56pm

    Bill Scher just retweeted this centrist GOP-leaning political guy:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 11:07pm

    #whitewomen trending


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 9:52pm

    Usually the case, no?


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 8:39am

    thank you, I needed the laugh!


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 2:12pm

    Yeah, this place gets awfully dour sometimes.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 2:55pm

    BUT unfortunately it's not just this place! The below combined with your comment got me thinking that Democrats coming out strongly as the "PRO COMMON SENSE" party, "no more lecturing and censoring please" might just be the trick! Yeah, of course the other side does it too with different things,so all the more reason to leave that as their brand, you are the alternative?

    Removing terms like "master bedroom" from real estate listings, etc. are examples of a society that has lost its capacity to adjudicate between reasonable and unreasonable claims

    — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 4, 2021


    If you could somehow time travel back to 1890 and tell a former slave that people are freaking out about the TERM “master bedroom” they would laugh so hard they might crack a rib.

    — Rick Gore (@rsgore) November 4, 2021

    (whole thread is good, I just picked out the most obvious on point....)


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 4:31pm

    It's the edjumacation issue, stupids? Even more than policing/crime? Definitely a reasonable ascertation, precisely because most parents allover the damn county just got done supervising remote home schooling for more than a year! They know wassup in their local schooling better than the partisans arguing about racialization of curricula do, they know up close and personal, they've seen the curricula right along with their kids

    What happened in Virginia is not a story about the suburbs. It's everywhere. So beware explanations that are about how the campaign landed with a particular subgroup of voters. https://t.co/dfr8iX15ny

    — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 3, 2021

    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 2:08am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 11:00pm

    Buffalo voters say to "Democratic" activists who worked the ropes during the primary: you've gone too far, no anti-police woke socialists running Buffalo, please -


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 11:52pm

    A Republican leads Seattle's race for City Attorney -- the other candidate is a self-described police abolitionist -- and looks poised to elect a mayor (a Democrat) who favors more police over one who voted to cut police spending. https://t.co/hMlE10aUSK

    — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 3, 2021

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 1:43am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:17am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/08/2021 - 1:45am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/08/2021 - 1:48am

    Unfortunately, the handguns and ammunition that huge numbers bought in mass quantities, frightened by "defund police" protests and associated rioting amplified by social media (not to mention intentionally lawless mob actions about things like statues) will not be so easy to get rid of and this country will suffer effects for a very long time.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/08/2021 - 1:58am

    BLM is both a slogan/outpouring of rage about lack of justice, and a socialist group with non-mai stream solutions. The outpouring of support last year was for the former. Excesses and damage from protests/how strangers were treated, along with impractical & counterproductive proposals have largely turned "BLM" into an anchor weight, which is a great shame, because initially there was a positive reaction that was missing with the also admirable #TakeAKnee. But fringe groups are fringe for a reason. I remember 1 1/2 years ago a friend from Portland was posting some "funny" clip about supposed BLM protesters hassling and acting juvenile dancing around a street preacher. I noted at the time this would quickly turn negative if they didn't grow the fuck up, but he responded with the same attitude of the self-righteous, "we can do what we want" or equivalent.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/08/2021 - 3:01am

    A columnist for Jacobin and writer at The Nation argues it's been very counterproductive to the cause of police reform:

    I would also like to note that the two debaters are elite educated whites....It  appears, though,  that Kay Gabriel may be a proud trans person who therefore rates as an oppressed minority despite  a PHD in classics?

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/13/2021 - 12:57pm

    Looking at this phenomenon I suspect a considerable amount of the support for Rittenhouse is blowback/counterproductive results of badly organized and controlled BLM protests.

    A regards rioting and looting protesters or even just threatening-type protesters at night - 

    (i.e., running through people's yards in Wauwautosa, WI; verbally harassing people eating outside in Florida; marching through gentrified neighborhoods in Portland and Seattle and yelling that they don't belong there; going inside restaurants in Rochester and ripping them apart in order to frighten customers)

    when legal civil law enforcement is the subject of the protests and for that reason civil law enforcement pulls back on enforcing civil disobedience,

    then people who are not being protected by civil law enforcement feel like they should be able to do the "vigilante" thing. If you're not going to provide them with sufficient law enforcement, then what else is there? 

    Which ironically, in their continued support of "abolish police", official BLM needs to be straightforward about, they too would basically be in support of "vigilantism" without courts and without police, crime just won't disappear into thin air.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/15/2021 - 4:37am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/16/2021 - 6:10am

