Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today and Oklahoma's governor has still not decided if he will commute the death sentenceBy rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/18/2021 - 10:09am |
There are so many questions about Jones' guilt
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has voted twice to commute the sentence from execution to life
Jones would not be a free man
The execution is scheduled for 4PM Central time today
The Governor is silent
URL:
https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/18/us/julius-jones-oklahoma-execution-decision/index.html
Comments
Julius Jones Receives Clemency, Sparing Him From Execution Scheduled For Today
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/julius-jones-clemency-oklahoma-governor_n_618dba34e4b0b1aee9232158
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/18/2021 - 1:48pm
100,000 new COVID cases yesterday and today, 1400 died each day.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/18/2021 - 1:57pm
You posted to the wrong site
Yes, COVID is flaring
No, we just don't fling anything to treat it
We distance, wash hands, and wear masks when possible.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/18/2021 - 2:06pm