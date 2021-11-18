The vote could come as early as today on a $1.85 trillion social policy and climate bill that would be the largest expansion of the safety net in 50 years.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was optimistic that the bill would reach President Biden’s desk. Democrats can afford to lose only a few votes.

By Jonathan Weisman @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 18

WASHINGTON — House Democrats, increasingly confident that they have the support to pass their $1.85 trillion social policy and climate change bill, drove toward a vote on the package as early as Thursday evening, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressing optimism that the measure would ultimately reach President Biden’s desk.

“It’s pretty exciting. This is historic; it is transformative,” Ms. Pelosi said on Thursday morning, telling reporters that the final pieces should fall together later in the day to allow for a vote on legislation known as the Build Back Better Act.

Democrats can afford to lose only a few votes given their slim margin of control. But the speaker was leaving nothing to chance.

Technical changes will have to be made to the bill before the vote to ensure that it can be considered under special rules known as reconciliation, which shield it from a filibuster, allowing Democrats to push it through over unified Republican opposition in the Senate. And some moderate Democrats are still waiting on a final cost estimate from the Congressional Budget Office which Ms. Pelosi said should arrive by 5 p.m. [....]