I had some knowledge of the subject of the interview on Bloggingheads.tv linked below but listening to the author spurred my interest to know more, so I looked him up. Turns out the author, Steven Kinzer, wrote another book I read in the past and also highly recommend called "The True Flag". I ordered "The Brothers: John Foster Dulles, Allen Dulles, and Their Secret World War" [Free on "Audible"] which makes a convincing case that two individuals, brothers, had sway over pivotal points in American history and why the author believes the CIA’s organizational structure has lead, and continues to lead, to U.S. interventionism around the world. I think anyone interested in U.S. foreign policy and who believes that our history has anything to do with our present, might find this to be both interesting and informative.