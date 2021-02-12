Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Shooters Mom Doesn't Care, Fawning Trump SupporterBy NCD on Wed, 12/01/2021 - 11:31pm |
Dad bought the gun 4 days before his son used it to kill 4 students, Mom carries too. Mom, 2016, posted letter to Trump: "You made the famous ‘grab them in the p*ssy’ comment, did it offend me? No,’ she wrote to Trump. ‘I say things all the time that people take the wrong way, do I mean them, not always. Do I agree that you should of [sic] shown your tax returns? No. I don’t care what you do or maybe don’t pay in taxes...thank you for allowing my right to bear arms,’
Adding, ‘Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions. Thank you for respecting that Amendment.’
https://scallywagandvagabond.com/2021/12/jennifer-crumbley-michigan-school-shooter-mother-penned-open-letter-trump-right-to-bear-arms/
Comments
Does she care her son will spend decades in prison? Does Dad care? Do either of them care about the dead and wounded? I would wager they could not care less. About anyone but yours truly, and their Orange God King.
Ethan and pistol packin' Jennifer Crumbly.
by NCD on Wed, 12/01/2021 - 11:43pm
If you think the murder and mayhem currently going in this country via handguns is all about Republican politics, you are only fooling yourself.
Where's your outrage been about minority kids killing each other with them every day for the last couple years?
Just now you're upset because his mom is a Trumpie? Or because the victims were all white kids? Plenty more people were killed by handguns that day, including under 18.
How about the parents or guardians of this one? This kid was making and selling them right in front of their nose:
And a former Democratic politician publicly upset about it, a rare and unusual thing:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 4:13am
It must be you were outraged because perp had white Trump family and victims white. You have no interest in 500+ deaths under 30. 81% black, 15% Latino?
Here, 14-yr.-old shot 18 times while waiting for school bus. Got any outrage? Not until you know who his mother voted for?
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 4:27am
Dead wrong.
by NCD on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 10:22am
The authorities at the school CLEARLY need to share the blame even though he had stupid sucky parents
After the fact, the D.A. is being super tough, charging him AS AN ADULT INCLUDING WITH TERRORISM!!! The latter ha s never been done before. She's gonna protect those white kids in school, is she ever. No bond! Being moved to an adult jail!
MEANWHILE back in the #ghetto of Democrat-run cities (St. Louis still #1 in homicides) both arrested kids and convicted felons are let out on the street to maim and kill each other with handguns over and over and over and over every single day, we don't care about prosecuting nor protecting the P.O.C., no outrage
oh 6 hours ago after a police chase:
A reminder: guns are illegal in Chicago, they ALREADY HAVE have full and total "gun control"
Afterthought: maybe Kyle will start a new right-wing white kid trend:
Because guns, handguns, are killing and maiming P.O.C. right and left in mass quantities. Maybe it is a Trumpian plot after all: let them have the guns, and low bail, so they can kill each other.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 5:18am
Reposting a tsunami of right wing talking points and anecdotes, and your feigned concern for city gun violence victims neglects the truth. You are shooting blanks.
You are not recognizing the fact that the fear and hate campaign tactics of the Republican Party are at the heart of this nation's gun afflictions. Gun law blocking Republican politicians are liars, and hypocrites and do not care about the body count, only re-election.
The Republican Party's exploitation and culture war incitement of its gun loving, gun buying, guns everywhere, irresponsible gun obsessed base is at the heart of all of this country's gun tragedies.
by NCD on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 10:32am