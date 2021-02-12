Will Amtrak modernization help the United States finally catch up with just about every other developed country that has an extensive rail line?

I really like that the Biden administration and other people high up are putting money in to rail again. I think it's a return to how we traveled before the 1970s and an effort to catch up with all the other developed countries that have extensive rail lines.

The BAM rail line, which is one of the most extensive rail lines in the world and covers the area of Russia corresponding with the Mongolian border, has been in place since the 1970s and looks eerily similar to Amtrak. It is funded and presented much, much better, however.

Russia is a country that is a shadow of its former self and has an economy the size of Italy. Why can they do it and we can't?