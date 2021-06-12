Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
‘A War Hero and Patriot’: Leaders React to the Death of Bob DoleBy artappraiser on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 2:39am |
By Christopher Mele @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 5
Former presidents and political leaders recalled Mr. Dole’s dignity, sense of humor and lifetime commitment to public service.
The NYTimes obituary: Bob Dole, Old Soldier and Stalwart of the Senate, Dies at 98 Mr. Dole, a son of the Kansas prairie who was left for dead on a World War II battlefield, became one of the longest-serving Republican leaders.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/05/us/politics/bob-dole-obama-biden-reactions.html
Comments
Biden, Kamala Harris, Obama, Bill Clinton tweets:
NYTimes guest op-ed by Nelson Warfield, a Republican and a political media consultant who was national press secretary for Senator Dole’s 1996 presidential campaign:
I Tried to Change Bob Dole. Now I Realize He Was Right, Dec. 5, 2021
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 2:56am
former Senate Majority leader Tom Daschle:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 10:34am
Any republican who didn't come out against Trump showed that in the end they cared more for partisan politics than the good of the country. In Dole's case it's particularly poignant in that he went along with his party when they turned against the disability act that he fought for. How ever honorable he may have been he dishonored that in the last couple of decades of his life
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 2:35pm