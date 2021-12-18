Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Statement of Concern The OPCW investigation of alleged chemical weapons use in Douma, SyriaBy A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 12/18/2021 - 3:16pm |
Fromthe report:
The issue at hand threatens to severely damage the reputation and credibility of the OPCW and undermine its vital role in the pursuit of international peace and security. It is simply not tenable for a scientific organization such as the OPCW to refuse to respond openly to the criticisms and concerns of its own scientists whilst being associated with attempts to discredit and smear those scientists. Moreover, the on-going controversy regarding the Douma report also raises concerns with respect to the reliability of previous FFM reports, including the investigation of the alleged attack at Khan Shaykhun in 2017.
URL:
https://berlingroup21.org/
- Add new comment
- 191 reads
Comments
Manipulation of Key Toxicology and Related Information Regarding Alleged Victims between the Original Interim Report and the Final Report Published December 2021
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 12/18/2021 - 6:02pm
If Roger Waters says so...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/18/2021 - 6:53pm