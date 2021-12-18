Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Statement of Concern The OPCW investigation of alleged chemical weapons use in Douma, SyriaBy A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 12/18/2021 - 3:16pm |
Fromthe report:
The issue at hand threatens to severely damage the reputation and credibility of the OPCW and undermine its vital role in the pursuit of international peace and security. It is simply not tenable for a scientific organization such as the OPCW to refuse to respond openly to the criticisms and concerns of its own scientists whilst being associated with attempts to discredit and smear those scientists. Moreover, the on-going controversy regarding the Douma report also raises concerns with respect to the reliability of previous FFM reports, including the investigation of the alleged attack at Khan Shaykhun in 2017.
URL:
https://berlingroup21.org/
Comments
Manipulation of Key Toxicology and Related Information Regarding Alleged Victims between the Original Interim Report and the Final Report Published December 2021
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 12/18/2021 - 6:02pm
If Roger Waters says so...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/18/2021 - 6:53pm
The Counterpunch article you promoted is weak IMO. I would argue with much of it but why bother; you have already on multiple occasions dismissed anything and everything coming from that source as not worth considering because of where it was coming from. Your TRTWorld link is surprising if expected to offer evidence that the OPCW is somehow exonerated of malfeasance in the instance of the Douma investigation. TRT World is a Turkish state owned international news channel that is considered to be an arm of the Erdogan administration. The Washington Post, in an editorial, agreed. TRTWorld is not a source I would expect to get reliable news from regarding anything about the Syrian conflict.
You mentioned Waters. Do you dismiss every other signer of the letter too?
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 12/19/2021 - 3:27am