    As Politico (Gerstein) misleads on Flynn lies & impact, the Fortenberry case has both outrageous behavior of pols towards foreign political influence as well as possible FBI malfeasance/misleading a suspect.
    As often the case, the truth can lie outside the claims of both sides.
    Important to remember as Trump unleashed the DoJ on segments he didn't like (like pushback against his treatment of illegal aliens at the border and this latest expose on Rambo with the Border Patrol access to extensive invasive databases, as well as Durham's nonsense shitty faux indictments, but also ways that the FBI sometimes does business in an overreaching of way.
    We know the GOP felt it had a green light to ask for foreign support in 2016, including Flynn with both Russia and Turkey, but also Jared & UAE/Saudi pre-inauguration, all the Butina infiltration of GOP fundraisers (mixed but not solely with NRA), help from UK's Cambridge Analytica, et al. Which Congressfolk were involved?

    And .. really? Buying foreign influence is the counterpart to FARA/951, solidly a NatSec crime.

    — emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 12, 2021


    thread continues, including non-friendly analysis re: FBI's behavior.

     

    Oh my word - what a tangled web was wove...

    A bombshell was dropped in Monday's Jan. 6 committee hearing. It was revealed that Donald Trump Jr.—along with Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham—begged White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to get Trump to make a national address and halt the Capitol riot.

    — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 14, 2021


    "He's got to condemn this shit ASAP," Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows. "The Capitol Police tweet is not enough."

    That was one text, among several to Meadows, that Rep. Liz Cheney read aloud at the meeting.

    — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 14, 2021

    Even several Fox News stars texted Meadows to implore the president to act. Trump confidant Sean Hannity texted: "Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol."

    — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 14, 2021

    Laura Ingraham wrote to Meadows: "Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy."

    — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 14, 2021

    After reciting these and more texts, the Jan. 6 committee unanimously voted Meadows "in contempt of Congress" for refusing to show up and testify after receiving a subpoena.

    — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 14, 2021

    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 3:13am

    Who else thinks there should be a BILLION DOLLAR class action lawsuit against Fox News for their part in COVERING UP the January 6 insurrection?

    — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) December 14, 2021

    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 3:20pm

    Admit I was thinking this same thing:

    I think it says something that Trump Jr doesn't have daddy's phone number....

    I guess only Ivanka and Jared are allowed to speak directly to daddy#TrumpCoupAttempt#TrumpInsurrection #LockHimUp #LockThemAllUp pic.twitter.com/WBFf4ke7FH

    — Alicia Smith #FBR (@AliciaSmith987) December 14, 2021

    edit to add, here's more fodder for that:

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 3:54pm

    cross-link: TRUMP COUP PLOT NOW INCLUDES KANYE’S WEIRDO PUBLICIST Sat, 12/11/2021 - 6:52pm |


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 2:02pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 2:34pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 2:35pm

    Two Jan. 6 Organizers Are Coming Forward and Naming Names: 'We're Turning It All Over' https://t.co/GOlls0iBlk via @RollingStone

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) December 14, 2021

    Reps. Madison Cawthorne & Paul Gosar:

    pic.twitter.com/H6gNpTe4gU

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) December 14, 2021


    pic.twitter.com/7L4uxulZyo

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) December 14, 2021

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 2:42pm

    The Republican strategy:

    1. refuse to participate in a January 6 committee

    *a bipartisan one is formed anyway*

    2. attack Democrats for not including them in the January 6 committee https://t.co/zszVgGnB7F

    — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2021

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 4:38pm

    but - yikes! - sounds like Mitch is definitely doing a "wait and see who we can get rid of" -


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 5:05pm

    and she's definitely got a challenging suggestion for him:

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 5:08pm

    Update on the Manhattan D.A.'s work:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 5:00pm

    Judge smacks Durham, Sussman gets (embarrassing to Durham) Brady material much earlier, keeps Durham from irresponsible delays while trying to figure out what his case actually is (his goal is simply to provide propaganda to discredit Russiagate as directed by Barr/Trump as long as he isn't replaced)


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/15/2021 - 2:26am

    Michael Cohen sez!


    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/16/2021 - 10:54pm

    He also just filed a lawsuit against The Donald:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/16/2021 - 10:57pm

    ICYMI, Abramson retweeting all his Roger Stone/Jan. 6 stuff on one thread:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 1:10pm

    FWIW, Ali Alexander "talked" to the Committee for a full day on Dec. 9:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 1:25pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/18/2021 - 3:30pm

    Rick Perry!

    CNN Exclusive: Jan 6 investigators believe Nov. 4 text pushing 'strategy' to undermine election came from Rick Perry

    By Jake Tapper and Jamie Gangel, CNN, Updated 4:29 PM ET, Fri December 17, 2021

    Washington (CNN)Members of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol believe that former Texas Governor and Trump Energy Secretary Rick Perry was the author of a text message sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows the day after the 2020 election pushing an "AGRESSIVE (sic) STRATEGY" for three state legislatures to ignore the will of their voters and deliver their states' electors to Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the House Committee investigation tell CNN.

    A spokesman for Perry told CNN that the former Energy Secretary denies being the author of the text. Multiple people who know Rick Perry confirmed to CNN that the phone number the committee has associated with that text message is Perry's number [....]


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/18/2021 - 4:02pm

    Somebody's getting a bit nervous today …

    — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 18, 2021

    What I'd really like to see is BLM's opinion, after all they believe the same thing about Democrats (as well as Republicans) and would very much like to abolish prisons.

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/18/2021 - 5:38pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/18/2021 - 9:19pm

    I would guess "racketeering" is a very tough charge to pull off. See multiple Popehat tweets on why RICO is not the gift everyone thinks it is.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/19/2021 - 7:40am

