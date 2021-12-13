Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Trump/Jan6] Fortenberry, Flynn & FBIBy PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 2:18am |
As Politico (Gerstein) misleads on Flynn lies & impact, the Fortenberry case has both outrageous behavior of pols towards foreign political influence as well as possible FBI malfeasance/misleading a suspect.
As often the case, the truth can lie outside the claims of both sides.
Important to remember as Trump unleashed the DoJ on segments he didn't like (like pushback against his treatment of illegal aliens at the border and this latest expose on Rambo with the Border Patrol access to extensive invasive databases, as well as Durham's nonsense shitty faux indictments, but also ways that the FBI sometimes does business in an overreaching of way.
We know the GOP felt it had a green light to ask for foreign support in 2016, including Flynn with both Russia and Turkey, but also Jared & UAE/Saudi pre-inauguration, all the Butina infiltration of GOP fundraisers (mixed but not solely with NRA), help from UK's Cambridge Analytica, et al. Which Congressfolk were involved?
thread continues, including non-friendly analysis re: FBI's behavior.
Comments
Oh my word - what a tangled web was wove...
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 3:13am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 3:20pm
Admit I was thinking this same thing:
edit to add, here's more fodder for that:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 3:54pm
cross-link: TRUMP COUP PLOT NOW INCLUDES KANYE’S WEIRDO PUBLICIST Sat, 12/11/2021 - 6:52pm |
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 2:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 2:34pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 2:35pm
Reps. Madison Cawthorne & Paul Gosar:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 2:42pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 4:38pm
but - yikes! - sounds like Mitch is definitely doing a "wait and see who we can get rid of" -
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 5:05pm
and she's definitely got a challenging suggestion for him:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 5:08pm
Update on the Manhattan D.A.'s work:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 5:00pm
Judge smacks Durham, Sussman gets (embarrassing to Durham) Brady material much earlier, keeps Durham from irresponsible delays while trying to figure out what his case actually is (his goal is simply to provide propaganda to discredit Russiagate as directed by Barr/Trump as long as he isn't replaced)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/15/2021 - 2:26am
Michael Cohen sez!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/16/2021 - 10:54pm
He also just filed a lawsuit against The Donald:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/16/2021 - 10:57pm
ICYMI, Abramson retweeting all his Roger Stone/Jan. 6 stuff on one thread:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 1:10pm
FWIW, Ali Alexander "talked" to the Committee for a full day on Dec. 9:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 1:25pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/18/2021 - 3:30pm
Rick Perry!
CNN Exclusive: Jan 6 investigators believe Nov. 4 text pushing 'strategy' to undermine election came from Rick Perry
By Jake Tapper and Jamie Gangel, CNN, Updated 4:29 PM ET, Fri December 17, 2021
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/18/2021 - 4:02pm
What I'd really like to see is BLM's opinion, after all they believe the same thing about Democrats (as well as Republicans) and would very much like to abolish prisons.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/18/2021 - 5:38pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/18/2021 - 9:19pm
I would guess "racketeering" is a very tough charge to pull off. See multiple Popehat tweets on why RICO is not the gift everyone thinks it is.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/19/2021 - 7:40am