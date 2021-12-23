By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon @ NYPost.com, Dec. 26

Police in Las Vegas made a gruesome discovery during a routine traffic stop in the gambling mecca — a severed head.

Cops pulled over 57-year-old Eric Holland near the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Thursday, and found he was sought on an outstanding warrant for theft and embezzlement dating to 2019, KLAS-TV reported Saturday.

Holland had to be tased during the bust.

When police searched the bed of his truck, they found several large coolers and discovered there were human remains stashed inside — including the severed head, the outlet said [....]