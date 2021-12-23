Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[CRIME News] Las Vegas cops find severed head in pickup truck during traffic stopBy artappraiser on Sun, 12/26/2021 - 2:16pm |
By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon @ NYPost.com, Dec. 26
Police in Las Vegas made a gruesome discovery during a routine traffic stop in the gambling mecca — a severed head.
Cops pulled over 57-year-old Eric Holland near the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Thursday, and found he was sought on an outstanding warrant for theft and embezzlement dating to 2019, KLAS-TV reported Saturday.
Holland had to be tased during the bust.
When police searched the bed of his truck, they found several large coolers and discovered there were human remains stashed inside — including the severed head, the outlet said [....]
URL:
https://nypost.com/2021/12/26/las-vegas-cops-find-severed-head-in-pickup-truck/
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/26/2021 - 2:44pm
Merry Christmas:
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/26/2021 - 3:03pm
Baltimore:
first tweet of a long related thread:
video tweeted by someone else
also start of a thread:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 10:26pm
FBI Chicago:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 10:38pm
speaking of FBI Chicago - you keep doing the same thing over and over and local cops may decide you are a racketeering organization:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 10:43pm
VA serial killer:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 10:40pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 10:56pm
More Merry Christmas, in Chicago:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 11:23pm
lawsuit by victim's mother of suspect's parents:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 11:41pm
horrific scene gang of young black thugs beating up an elderly black man over an argument on a bus, women still on bus screaming bloody murder, in obvious Caribbean accents:
I'd like to remember this tweet next time I read bullshit about a singular black culture in the U.S. Not in NYC, no way, not in NYC!
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 11:51pm
He committed the crimes when he was 15, he's now 36 and has been re-sentenced to 79 yrs. He's white. Just another example that the whining about how the justice system treats young blacks unfairly compared to whites is mostly B.S. and it's just that more young blacks actually happen to be criminals.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 12:11am
More Merry Christmas from around the country -
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 1:00am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 2:02am
killing chaos in metro Denver this evening:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 2:58am