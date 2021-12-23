Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[CRIME News] Las Vegas cops find severed head in pickup truck during traffic stopBy artappraiser on Sun, 12/26/2021 - 2:16pm |
By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon @ NYPost.com, Dec. 26
Police in Las Vegas made a gruesome discovery during a routine traffic stop in the gambling mecca — a severed head.
Cops pulled over 57-year-old Eric Holland near the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Thursday, and found he was sought on an outstanding warrant for theft and embezzlement dating to 2019, KLAS-TV reported Saturday.
Holland had to be tased during the bust.
When police searched the bed of his truck, they found several large coolers and discovered there were human remains stashed inside — including the severed head, the outlet said [....]
URL:
https://nypost.com/2021/12/26/las-vegas-cops-find-severed-head-in-pickup-truck/
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/26/2021 - 2:44pm
Merry Christmas:
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/26/2021 - 3:03pm
Baltimore:
first tweet of a long related thread:
video tweeted by someone else
also start of a thread:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 10:26pm
Nice for him to back in twice so the license plate is visible enough.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 7:50am
lol.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 11:50am
FBI Chicago:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 10:38pm
speaking of FBI Chicago - you keep doing the same thing over and over and local cops may decide you are a racketeering organization:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 10:43pm
VA serial killer:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 10:40pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 10:56pm
More Merry Christmas, in Chicago:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 11:23pm
lawsuit by victim's mother of suspect's parents:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 11:41pm
horrific scene gang of young black thugs beating up an elderly black man over an argument on a bus, women still on bus screaming bloody murder, in obvious Caribbean accents:
I'd like to remember this tweet next time I read bullshit about a singular black culture in the U.S. Not in NYC, no way, not in NYC!
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 11:51pm
He committed the crimes when he was 15, he's now 36 and has been re-sentenced to 79 yrs. He's white. Just another example that the whining about how the justice system treats young blacks unfairly compared to whites is mostly B.S. and it's just that more young blacks actually happen to be criminals.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 12:11am
More Merry Christmas from around the country -
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 1:00am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 2:02am
killing chaos in metro Denver this evening:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 2:58am
Update on the Denver spree shooter, he was a right-wing military-style nut case. Was known to the cops on am extremist watchlist basis. Police will not talk about motive, but from reports - with an apparent grudge against tattoo parlor owners in the area !?!?
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/29/2021 - 5:29pm
^ also note Murdoch's NYPost has no compunction about reporting the "extremist" angle, they are apparently following "if it bleeds it leads" editorial preference...
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/29/2021 - 5:31pm
More epidemic examples -
14-year-old among six shot in separate Philadelphia shootings on Monday night
By 6abc Digital Staff, Tuesday, December 28, 2021 12:25AM
^ it really does boggle the mind what this person is doing out on the streets and what one can do about such people. 16 times a felon! More revolving door:
More
He really does get across that the prosecutors' office is a major part of the crime problem in Chicago! So many examples of no consequences for serious crime. Police have another reason besides low morale and reduced numbers to say: why bother? The whole situation just gets worse.
^ Note that young male black lives matter here uncapitalized, one example of attention being paid, contra the narrative that no one pays attention if a young black male is killed. Local media doing it, and police/crime fighters doing it with a reward, can't blame them.
Next, welcome to America and Merry Christmas:
Las Vegas "community groups" , some people there care:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 12:54pm
New Orleans stray bullet, no known perp
but all the media (including social) attention goes to the LAPD'S stray bullet killing a 14-yr.-old in a store dressing room.
This one deserved a post of its own because I want to point out: WHY THE DIFFERENCE? They know who killed the girl in L.A, the LAPD has released the video you can all see and it's already been ruled a homicide by the examiner.
They don't know who killed the girl in New Orleans, and may never know. And few care. There is not anywhere near the attention.
Because it's not a good story with evil stupid cops involved?
Does the difference have to do with hating and fearing police more than the caring about lives? Doesn't anyone else see how that's contributing to the problem? If you can't accept that some police are going to make horrible errors like in L.A. and be prosecuted for them, and you become anti-police in general because of those incidents, then you're basically encouraging everyone to use guns which end up killing little girls in New Orleans.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 1:17pm
Another white guy getting off easy (note he still maintains his innocence as others often do)
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 8:04pm
those who shrug at news about drive-by shootings (perhaps to focus only on crazy right-wing white people shooting because it fits their political narrative) need to watch what they really look like in this video of one in Puerto Rico (exhibit: no lives matter)
take a gander if you have interest, as Twitter may take it down as soon as someone reports it
Also ran across this guy "DammmDee" on You Tube who is doing some actual work of making sure some more black lives matter, kudos to him (tho this is not anywhere near as graphic as the first video-he may be referring to it)
edit to add: here's another version of that driveby shooting video from Puerto Rico:
second edit - I now see the guy above has also posted a back story on the Puerto Rico driveby video:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/29/2021 - 5:35pm
another driveby execution news item, this time juvies in Oregon; how many man hours and tax dollars spent here chasing them?
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/29/2021 - 6:49pm
black driveby executioner gets off murdering innocents, which he admitted doing (!) HIGHLY privileged by the Constitution protecting him from idiot prosecutors:
bet Clayton Dillard is just thrilled that his black tribe won another one, NOT!
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/29/2021 - 7:10pm
black driveby executioner gets off murdering innocents, which he admitted doing (!) HIGHLY privileged by the Constitution protecting him from idiot cop interrogator:
bet Clayton Dillard is just thrilled that his black tribe won another one, NOT!
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/29/2021 - 7:16pm
More Chicago FUBAR:
such a wonderful sub-culture exhibited in this one from the Chicago scanners:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/29/2021 - 7:29pm
earlier this evening Molotov was obviously talking to someone but doesn't say who or why, just tweeted this:
also retweeted this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/29/2021 - 9:52pm