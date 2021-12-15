Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Bad GirlsBy Orion on Wed, 12/15/2021 - 3:00pm |
I posted a story here on Dagblog about a shooting incident that occurred outside Garfield High School in Seattle, Washington, wherein a teenage girl had been found with bullet wounds in her legs. The incident happened at the same time that 5 shootings in full had been investigated by Seattle police, indicated a city that had become progressively more and more dangerous (despite being seen as a utopia by so many).
Artappraiser noted that these weren't your average 15 year old girls:
Around 3:30 a.m., a 15-year-old girl was found by police with gunshot wounds to her legs inside a stolen, bullet-riddled Jeep in the 4200 block of South Eddy Street.
Police found more than two dozen rounds at a shooting scene several blocks away.
While speaking to the injured girl and another teenage girl that was in the car, police noticed the girls were evasive about the circumstances of the shooting.
Police also found a gun near the scene, and a ski mask and bulletproof vest in the stolen Jeep.
A large stack of cash with an apparent bullet hole was also found by police.
It's old fashioned and quaint but it is still generally an assumption that crime is a man's realm and that women don't ever get caught up in such things. I have noticed more and more stories like this over the years. There was a mass shooting in the Bay Area in which a female shooter targeted the YouTube headquarters.
- Add new comment
- 2458 reads
Comments
Females make up some 5-15% of convicted murderers (or is it cause that % of murders). Obviously that means still quite a few each year even if a lot less than dudes, say 1:20 to 1:6, varies of course by country as well. Yes, one even shot a girl in Reno just to watch her die.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/16/2021 - 12:02pm
by Orion on Thu, 12/16/2021 - 9:09pm
this one should interest you!
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 1:16am
Nice! Guys being destructive is a bit of a cliche. The girls need to give it a try!
by Orion on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 2:51am
Great line from Polanski's Bitter Moon - " Anything you can do, I can do better." And she does, wow.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 5:12am
LOL
by Orion on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 8:49am
Side note: the article has some of that famously inscrutable cop lingo: During an illegal exhibition of speed event at Barneveld & McKinnon. I presume that means drag racing but I am not sure!
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 1:03pm
by Orion on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 4:27pm
All my Bad Girls, pretty in pink?
https://youtu.be/kD8hbg67u5c
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 4:40pm
^ If the first vid above is an indicator of the new, politically-incorrect Dagblog, I'm liking what I see . No more tippytoeing around sensitive righteous lunatics?
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 6:41pm
I think political correctness is one of those things that once you enforce it enough, it's not that people become insensitive but they actually forget how it's even supposed to work anymore.
BTW are you referencing the MIA or sideshow videos by "first video?" MIA is from over a decade ago .... They've been doing sideshows in the Bay for a while, I think.
by Orion on Sun, 01/02/2022 - 3:41am
MIA is just a video - maybe a response to the bank on Saudi women driving, but it's not an indication of what real people do. The street shows are - though less dangerous by far than drag racing.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/02/2022 - 5:15am
The Bay has been doing that forever. The videos I found aren't even the ones I was hoping for - they are taken in the lower part of the Bay Bridge, not the top part.
by Orion on Sun, 01/02/2022 - 7:04am
Oh, I imagine they're part of cholo low-rider & other street car traditions, to a large degree Hispanic influenced?
Kind of like mods to get Chevy's to bounce, I imagine they grind the tread down on 1 or both back wheels to get them to skid easy, or maybe they allow locking the individual wheel from the driver's seat.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/02/2022 - 8:16am
Not just the Bay apparently:
by Orion on Sun, 01/02/2022 - 9:36am