Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[COVID News] CDC: Omicron is now most common coronavirus variant in the US,By artappraiser on Mon, 12/20/2021 - 8:05pm |
accounting for nearly three-quarters of COVID-19 cases
your choice of lots of further coverage @ Twitter Events, Dec. 20
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, the Omicron variant has become the United States’ most dominant COVID-19 variant, now making up almost three-quarters of cases nationwide. Across the country, the variant is responsible for 73% of cases and up to 90% in some areas like New York. Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa, was declared a “variant of concern” on November 26 by the World Health Organization. Omicron was first detected in the US on December 1 and, according to AP, there has been a six-fold increase in the variant’s share of countrywide cases in one week. CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said the new data is not “surprising” as it reflects growth seen in other countries.
Previous Covid News thread HERE, covering Dec. 10 thru 19, including, ICYMI, that U.S. Senators Warren & Booker, & U.S. Rep. Crow have tested positive despite being vaccinated & boosted.
- Add new comment
- 4048 reads
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/20/2021 - 8:06pm
NYTimes.com Covid Live Updates, updated 24 min. ago:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/20/2021 - 8:17pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/20/2021 - 8:25pm
To Fight Omicron, Biden Plans Aid From Military and 500 Million Tests
The president is set to unveil his initiatives, which also include creating new federal testing sites and deploying federal vaccinators, in a speech on Tuesday.
By Sheryl Gay Stolberg @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 21, 2021, 5:00 a.m. ET
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/21/2021 - 8:07am
According to the NYTimes' tracking, the U.S. is now a major global hotspot, along with most of Europe and the southern tip of Africa. Merry Christmas dejas vus allover again! Here is the tiny version of their map that I can copy:
Here is the link to the full interactive map and charts
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/21/2021 - 8:15am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/21/2021 - 5:16pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/21/2021 - 7:56pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/22/2021 - 2:09pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/22/2021 - 12:10pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 12:28am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 1:10am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 2:00am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 1:04pm
Shannon's Founder of @MomsDemand, grassroots army of @Everytown, NRA’s worst nightmare. Author of Fight Like a Mother... and on Covid she's had it up to here with the mollycoddling:
I am not entirely sure she's correct, but I think this is worth noting as she's got a lot more experience looking at the dark side of human nature than I do
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/26/2021 - 10:02pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 3:36pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 3:42pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 5:31pm
GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA: Thousands of people took to the streets in cities throughout Germany on Monday, in protest against the further tightening of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19....
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/27/2021 - 7:04pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/29/2021 - 4:13pm
for more detailed analysis see entire thread by Politico's health reporter
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/29/2021 - 4:39pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/29/2021 - 9:30pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/29/2021 - 9:34pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/03/2022 - 8:21pm
the U.S.' life insurance industry sez:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/03/2022 - 8:27pm