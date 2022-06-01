Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
None Dare Call it Treason?By NCD on Wed, 01/05/2022 - 10:44pm |
Ironic that the hysterical 1964 right wing screed, “None Dare Call it Treason” is flipped on it’s head with today’s right wing grifters and apparatchiks. The title is a quote from a 16th century Englishman.
In full it is 'Treason doth never prosper, what’s the reason? Why, if it prosper, none dare call it treason. ’ Treason has never been so lucrative as with the Republican Party today.
While AG Merrick Garland displays an unambiguous lack of will to call it, or hold it accountable as, treason.
Today Merrick Garland did a "both sides" on "political violence", curiously on the anniversary of the most violent attack on our Capitol since the War of 1812. By a mob brought to the city and told to "fight like hell" by the Republican president. Donald Trump, in a scheme to stop the certification of his election loss. Which Trump has never conceded, and still uses to raise money from his cult of disciples.
Garland today:
"These acts and threats of violence are not associated with any one set of partisan or ideological views." ...?? link
Meanwhile, GOP appointed special prosecutor John Durham has been re-funded by Biden’s AG Garland as he continues, going on 3 years, to investigate the FBI investigation of the 2016 Russia/election interference.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said in October that he wants "as much as possible" of Durham's eventual report to be released publicly….
Garland stepped up to provide DOJ lawyers to defend Trump’s lying and attacking a woman who sued Trump for lying and attacking her for her claims he raped her.
Perhaps career FBI agents and career DOJ investigators see the writing on the wall, Garland is a do nothing establishment tool. Trump's 1/6 cannon fodder are fair targets, the supply is inexhaustible, but Garland will never back going after the big Republican fish, certainly not Trump.
Careerists at DOJ must be realizing Democrats aren’t going to stop the Republicans, aren’t going to bring them to justice, they will never be even indicted for anything, ergo, come the 4th Reich in 2024, your government career is fini, done, you may even go to prison, if you 'investigate', cross or attract the ire of Donald Trump or the GOP.
Comments
Love your country?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 4:37am
Merrick Garland tea leaves?
(thread continues)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 4:49am
Going for organizers now
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 4:58am
Sedition hunters, citizen sleuths
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/sedition-hunters-capitol-attack-online-sl...
(elsewhere Marcy Wheeler makes the point that the House Committee is releasing info that can help the DoJ's investigation while being careful not to taint the DoJ's possible court cases or plea bargaining)
(90% of i dictments don't go to trial. In the case of hushing up cooperation, it's often better not to indict at all)
(also, while 350 or so already arrested, and those were the easier - flipping the more attractive targets is key, since the bigger import is to climb up the tree to get those near the top. Do not expect Garland to give away details, nor does he want to give the impression he's pursuing partisan indictments - that makes for political catastrophe. He is pursuing violation of law. Not Proud Boys, not Oath Keepers, not Team Trump.)
(This is not the Mueller investigation - there is no corrupt sitting President with unique constitutional rights, as the courts keep affirming.)
(It is politically difficult to fire Durham, and yet Durham is so farcical he's actually a help - 2 years, 3 cases of not-well-substantiated lying, with a good chance it all gets thrown out in 6 months (before midterms?)
(We know much more now about Navarro, Eastman, Alex Jones, Ali, Mark Meadows, Hannity, t
Roger Stone with Proud Boys(?), the Trump kids, even Trump's intent with Pence, along with the attendance at Jan 5 and earlier planning sessions, the Willard(?) Hotel, and the rather detailed outlines of several likely illegal obstruction plans. [when Trump is told by White House counsel that Pence has no constitutional authority to selectively toss out states yet Trump still threatens him and uses a public forum for more threats and encourages a riot at a government building/proceeding to break up the count despite Pence, all of that leads towards filing actual charges - but proving sedition or terrorism can be harder than obstruction, and the obstruction sentence can be nearly as much. Trump is a master at avoiding civil & criminal responsibility, all Joe's about his intelligence aside. In particular, avoiding hs knack at running out the clock can be tough - appeals are his friend even if he loses, etc.])
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 5:21am