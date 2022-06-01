Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
None Dare Call it Treason?By NCD on Wed, 01/05/2022 - 10:44pm |
Ironic that the hysterical 1964 right wing screed, “None Dare Call it Treason” is flipped on it’s head with today’s right wing grifters and apparatchiks. The title is a quote from a 16th century Englishman.
In full it is 'Treason doth never prosper, what’s the reason? Why, if it prosper, none dare call it treason. ’ Treason has never been so lucrative as with the Republican Party today.
While AG Merrick Garland displays an unambiguous lack of will to call it, or hold it accountable as, treason.
Today Merrick Garland did a "both sides" on "political violence", curiously on the anniversary of the most violent attack on our Capitol since the War of 1812. By a mob brought to the city and told to "fight like hell" by the Republican president. Donald Trump, in a scheme to stop the certification of his election loss. Which Trump has never conceded, and still uses to raise money from his cult of disciples.
Garland today:
"These acts and threats of violence are not associated with any one set of partisan or ideological views." ...?? link
Meanwhile, GOP appointed special prosecutor John Durham has been re-funded by Biden’s AG Garland as he continues, going on 3 years, to investigate the FBI investigation of the 2016 Russia/election interference.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said in October that he wants "as much as possible" of Durham's eventual report to be released publicly….
Garland stepped up to provide DOJ lawyers to defend Trump’s lying and attacking a woman who sued Trump for lying and attacking her for her claims he raped her.
Perhaps career FBI agents and career DOJ investigators see the writing on the wall, Garland is a do nothing establishment tool. Trump's 1/6 cannon fodder are fair targets, the supply is inexhaustible, but Garland will never back going after the big Republican fish, certainly not Trump.
Careerists at DOJ must be realizing Democrats aren’t going to stop the Republicans, aren’t going to bring them to justice, they will never be even indicted for anything, ergo, come the 4th Reich in 2024, your government career is fini, done, you may even go to prison, if you 'investigate', cross or attract the ire of Donald Trump or the GOP.
Love your country?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 4:37am
Merrick Garland tea leaves?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 4:49am
I didn't listen to the whole thing, I read the transcript though.
This. He recalls his glory days, prosecuting a lone homicidal maniac, OKC 1995.
From Garland's speech.
Garland linked the 1/6 assault on Congress to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, recalling:
But ..... ???? Hold on Merrick..!!
The Republican Party never called McVeigh to OKC to "save his country."
No Josh Hawley was there in Oklahoma City to give McVeigh a rousing clenched fist welcome... as McVeigh lit the fuse.
1/6? ... Republicans have rallied behind Donald Trump, who told his mob to "fight like hell" that morning.
They have belittled the attack and now blame it on Nancy Pelosi, for "security failures".
by NCD on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 10:57am
Does Garland have a PR machine? Hardly. His job is to win in court and interrogation rooms, and ultimately the rule of law. Trying to out-Hannity - and that's what it would take - is foolish. Garland is the law & order guy. Let the results speak for themselves. But results take time.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 11:41am
Going for organizers now
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 4:58am
Sedition hunters, citizen sleuths
(elsewhere Marcy Wheeler makes the point that the House Committee is releasing info that can help the DoJ's investigation while being careful not to taint the DoJ's possible court cases or plea bargaining)
(90% of i dictments don't go to trial. In the case of hushing up cooperation, it's often better not to indict at all)
(also, while 350 or so already arrested, and those were the easier - flipping the more attractive targets is key, since the bigger import is to climb up the tree to get those near the top. Do not expect Garland to give away details, nor does he want to give the impression he's pursuing partisan indictments - that makes for political catastrophe. He is pursuing violation of law. Not Proud Boys, not Oath Keepers, not Team Trump.)
(This is not the Mueller investigation - there is no corrupt sitting President with unique constitutional rights, as the courts keep affirming.)
(It is politically difficult to fire Durham, and yet Durham is so farcical he's actually a help - 2 years, 3 cases of not-well-substantiated lying, with a good chance it all gets thrown out in 6 months (before midterms?)
(We know much more now about Navarro, Eastman, Alex Jones, Ali, Mark Meadows, Hannity, t
Roger Stone with Proud Boys(?), the Trump kids, even Trump's intent with Pence, along with the attendance at Jan 5 and earlier planning sessions, the Willard(?) Hotel, and the rather detailed outlines of several likely illegal obstruction plans. [when Trump is told by White House counsel that Pence has no constitutional authority to selectively toss out states yet Trump still threatens him and uses a public forum for more threats and encourages a riot at a government building/proceeding to break up the count despite Pence, all of that leads towards filing actual charges - but proving sedition or terrorism can be harder than obstruction, and the obstruction sentence can be nearly as much. Trump is a master at avoiding civil & criminal responsibility, all Joe's about his intelligence aside. In particular, avoiding hs knack at running out the clock can be tough - appeals are his friend even if he loses, etc.])
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 5:21am
Pence team squealing
https://www.axios.com/pence-team-helping-jan-6-committee-d634d742-77f9-4...
Plus House Committee may do some live public hearings - which might give it that old Sam Ervin Watergate pedigree.
(Note, it would be improper for the DoJto do such a thing.)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 9:01am
This is not Iran Contra or Whitewater, or even the 9/11 Commission.
If we had a police state like China with surveillance cameras & facial recognition everywhere,
it might be easier. But fortunately we don't - but unfortunately that means the investigation is slow & methodical,
"with a little help from my friends"
We still don't know who dropped the 2 pipe bombs, as a key issue.
We also suspect someone knew exactly which ground windows had *not* been reinforced,
and directed protesters to these in advance.
But it's coming together. We don't have to know everything.
We need to know enough to punish the main instigators and make sure it doesn't happen again.
Of course that latter goal is hard to ensure as well. So it goes.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 9:27am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 9:12am
We can expect nothing but prosecution of the cannon fodder, of which the supply is unlimited in 'Murica.
To wait for the next command from above, "stand back and stand by" to continue right wing political violence.
by NCD on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 11:01am
Might be good if you read 1or 2 of these articles, but can't expect miracles.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 12:01pm
"Cannon fodder", eh?
You see how subpoenas for Bannon, Meadows, Eastman & Navarro goes. Should we rush in like madmen to charge the elite, and watch them skip in 6 months due to lack of evidence? Is the years-long fights for Trump's taxes not instructional?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 1:29pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 4:30pm