Harry Reid & the Whores that Bore HimBy PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 2:30am |
An affecting memorial to Harry Reid and how we hardly knew him - his tough wielding of soft power. Also a reminder of when Democrats represented flyover country, and the irony of the quixotic Christian faith that imbues it. I suppose opioids and NetFlix have created a different kind of flyover. I wonder how the free range gun idea went over in depression-era deserty Nevada.
From Capitol Cop to Senate Majority Leader
Read the article at
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/11/us/politics/harry-reid.html
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 11:44pm