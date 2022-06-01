Ironic that the hysterical 1964 right wing screed, “None Dare Call it Treason” is flipped on it’s head with today’s right wing grifters and apparatchiks. The title is a quote from a 16th century Englishman.

In full it is 'Treason doth never prosper, what’s the reason? Why, if it prosper, none dare call it treason. ’ Treason has never been so lucrative as with the Republican Party today.

While AG Merrick Garland displays an unambiguous lack of will to call it, or hold it accountable as, treason.

Today Merrick Garland did a "both sides" on "political violence", curiously on the anniversary of the most violent attack on our Capitol since the War of 1812. By a mob brought to the city and told to "fight like hell" by the Republican president. Donald Trump, in a scheme to stop the certification of his election loss. Which Trump has never conceded, and still uses to raise money from his cult of disciples.

Garland today:

"These acts and threats of violence are not associated with any one set of partisan or ideological views." ...?? link

Meanwhile, GOP appointed special prosecutor John Durham has been re-funded by Biden’s AG Garland as he continues, going on 3 years, to investigate the FBI investigation of the 2016 Russia/election interference.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in October that he wants "as much as possible" of Durham's eventual report to be released publicly….

Garland stepped up to provide DOJ lawyers to defend Trump’s lying and attacking a woman who sued Trump for lying and attacking her for her claims he raped her.

Perhaps career FBI agents and career DOJ investigators see the writing on the wall, Garland is a do nothing establishment tool. Trump's 1/6 cannon fodder are fair targets, the supply is inexhaustible, but Garland will never back going after the big Republican fish, certainly not Trump.

Careerists at DOJ must be realizing Democrats aren’t going to stop the Republicans, aren’t going to bring them to justice, they will never be even indicted for anything, ergo, come the 4th Reich in 2024, your government career is fini, done, you may even go to prison, if you 'investigate', cross or attract the ire of Donald Trump or the GOP.