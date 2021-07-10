Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
By Danny Cardwell on Thu, 10/07/2021 - 11:28am
Earlier this summer I partnered with the local arts association to create a documentary about the impact COVID-19 had on Bath County, Virginia.
Bath County had the highest unemployment rate in the Commonwealth of Virginia; over 40% of Bath Countians woke up either unemployed or underemployed through no fault of their own.
Lonely is a multimedia look at how three people dealt with a "new normal".
https://www.facebook.com/ChromaticExpressionsPhotograpgy/videos/83226399...
Nice to see you posting here again. No need to reply.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/07/2021 - 5:41pm
Thanks
Seems llike faith and family are helping many to cope.
I do wonder how restaurants and malls will fare now that we are used to pickup or delivered meals and ordering clothes online.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 9:36am
It's crazy how we went from a booming economy to a vacant one overnight. I hope you're doing all right, brother.
by Orion on Sun, 01/30/2022 - 5:44am