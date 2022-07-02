@ Maka Angola, Feb. 5

'MISERY AND MAGIC FUEL MAYHEM IN CAFUNFO': A new book from Angolan journalist and human rights defender Rafael Marques reveals why a supposedly 'peaceful protest' in a diamond-rich but dirt-poor north-eastern town erupted into bloody violence and shocked the nation.

Amid public outrage, there were claims that the security forces had used excessive force against peaceful demonstrators - but the truth lay elsewhere.

"Within a day of the news of terrible bloodshed during a protest march in the diamond-mining town of Cafunfo, some people had already drawn conclusions," says Rafael Marques. "It took me months of investigation to get to the truth."

The undisputable facts were these: when participants in a banned march clashed with security forces in Cafunfo on January 30th, 2021, at least a dozen people were killed and many more were injured. Two members of the security forces were lucky to survive a gruesome assault by multiple protestors wielding scythes and machetes.

Over six months of meticulous inquiry, award-winning journalist Rafael Marques gathered the evidence into a new book that reveals how traditional belief in magic was a major factor in mobilizing a vulnerable and illiterate group of people and inciting them to commit violence [....]

SIFTING ALTERNATIVE VERSIONS OF ‘TRUTH’

With meticulous attention to detail, Rafael Marques lays out the context behind the march: