Casino gambling turns nuns and grandmothers into grand thieves
Legalized high-stakes casino gambling turns nuns into felons. Congratulate yourself if you've always opposed it no matter who tells you your state needs the revenue.
"Officials said she diverted school funds into the convent account and the savings account and then used the diverted cash to “pay for expenses that the order would not have approved, much less paid for, including large GAMBLING expenses incurred at CASINOS and certain credit card charges."
https://ktla.com/news/local-news/nun-who-admitted-to-stealing-more-than-835k-from-torrance-catholic-school-is-sentenced-to-1-year-in-prison/
Close ski resorts! Defrock women! Shut down Catholic schools! Obviously this is all proof that grandmother nuns, classrooms, and Lake Tahoe don't mix! Keep them away from children too!
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/08/2022 - 3:01am