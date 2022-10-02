By Katie Rogers @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 10. Her tweet of the article ads this Ben LaBolt, who will run comms for the nominee process for the WH, started on campus today. And aides will be on call to answer questions as the president researches nominees this weekend at Camp David

WASHINGTON — President Biden said on Thursday that he had thoroughly vetted four potential Supreme Court nominees so far, all of whom he believes could draw the support of Republican senators during the nomination process.

During an interview with Lester Holt of NBC News, Mr. Biden said that he wanted his nominee, who he has promised will be a Black woman, to have a similar view of the law to Justice Stephen G. Breyer, the most senior of the court’s liberal members, who announced his retirement last month.

“I’m looking for someone to replace Judge Breyer with the same kind of capacity Judge Breyer had,” Mr. Biden said, adding that he is looking for a candidate “with an open mind, who understands the Constitution, interprets in a way that is consistent with the mainstream interpretation of the Constitution.”

Mr. Biden was echoing language from Senate Republicans who have publicly called for the president to nominate a “mainstream” candidate that can preserve the public’s faith that the court can operate in a nonpartisan manner, despite critics who say that Mr. Biden’s predecessor, Donald J. Trump, did the opposite with his nominees. Mr. Biden, who served in the Senate for 36 years, has said repeatedly that he wants the advice and “consent” of the Senate as he deliberates, despite the reality that he may receive scant support from the other side of the aisle [....]