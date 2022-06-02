I'm not sure how much of what is on social media is relevant to real life but, apparently, according to what is showing up in my feed, the United States government is pushing Spotify to let go of Joe Rogan. Rogan has been a critic of Covid-19 measures and that criticism grew in to saying that the guy is, predictably, a racist:

It's easy to get in to what they're talking about regarding Joe Rogan but, at this same time, Whoopi Goldberg, who is very much black, got cancelled. She made comments about the Holocaust! Let's see what she said:

If you missed Goldberg’s comments, here is the gist: On Monday, while discussing the Tennessee school board that voted to remove Art Spiegelman’s serialized graphic novel “Maus” from its eighth-grade curriculum, Goldberg claimed that the Holocaust “was not about race” and, in a subsequent appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” said that “the Nazis were white people, and most of the people they were attacking were white people.”

I usually don't use profanity, but this is fucking ridiculous. One of my favorite books, Civilization by Niall Ferguson, comes with the thesis that World War II was the result of Western Europe applying the logic that drove colonialism and exploitation around the world on itself. The Nazis invaded much of Europe and Eurasia and even enlisted black and Arab Africans in a special, segregated unit. Their main target was other white people they deemed inferior.

That is basically a more complex way of saying what Goldberg said. I'm left wondering if, to avoid trouble, Goldberg should have just stayed quiet about the topic or maybe not shown up for work at all.

What is happening with all this social alienation and disruption of professional and personal reputations is not as extreme as Stalin's show trials, since the people being canceled are not being taken out and shot (although that may come later). However, the rationale is basically the same.

Powerful and influential people want this society to quiet down and mind its Ps and Qs. As Americans, we are accustomed to the idea that there are few, if no, boundaries on speech, but that's not what whoever is bringing all this canceling wants.

I grew up when Tipper Gore was pushing for Parental Advisory stickers and Bill O'Reilly was lecturing everyone from Jenna Jameson to Marilyn Manson about how degraded they were. Those two were simply annoyances for those they saw as offensive and may have actually helped their careers with free publicity. Cancel culture, on the other hand, doesn't lecture but goes right for the employment and social connections that keep people afloat.

What would a canceled culture be like? What would media be like if lewd rap music was deemed by authorities as misogynist, any talk of controversial issues by anyone outside of government was deemed offensive, and the few approved entertainers were people like Trevor Noah, who clearly toe the line of those in power?

It would be a whole lot like Soviet radio, which largely broadcasted classical music, along with government broadcasts:

Also, while traveling in an authoritarian country a few years back, I found that the many channels available on their satellite TV were carefully selected to be pleasant - a cartoon/anime channel, travel shows, action movies, and absolutely no cable news.

To be honest about it, both sound a whole lot more pleasant than Joe Rogan's 3 to 5 hour conversational workouts, in which he is generally determined more than anything to relate whatever he can to psychedelic drugs. Maybe Big Brother isn't so bad.