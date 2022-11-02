Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
MINORITY POPULATION DEMOGRAPHICS- new research (continued in comments)By artappraiser on Fri, 02/11/2022 - 9:10pm |
U.S. Hispanic population continued its geographic spread in the 2010s
By Jeffrey S. Passell, Mark Hugo Lopez & D'Vera Cohn @ PewResearch.org, Feb. 3
The U.S. Hispanic population reached 62.1 million in 2020, an increase of 23% over the previous decade that outpaced the nation’s 7% overall population growth. At the county level, growth played out unevenly, which resulted in the continued geographic spread of Hispanics. Numerical growth of Hispanics was largest in counties that already had significant Hispanic populations, but the growth rate was largest in counties with smaller Hispanic populations, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of decennial census data from 1980 to 2020
(Check out our interactive on Hispanic population growth).
The Hispanic population grew by 50% or more from 2010 to 2020 in 517 of the 1,685 counties with 1,000 or more Hispanics in the 2020 census. The vast majority of these counties are not in what have historically been Hispanic population centers. Together, these counties have a Hispanic population of only 7.6 million. By contrast, the 20 counties with the largest numerical growth in population are home to more than a third of the nation’s Hispanics (22.2 million)
The U.S. Latino population has been shifting away from states with historically large Latino populations for decades, a trend that can be seen at the state level [....]
- Add new comment
- 1291 reads
Comments
One-in-Ten Black People Living in the U.S. Are Immigrants
Immigrants – particularly those from African nations – are a growing share of the U.S. Black population
By Christine Tamire & Monica Anderson @ PewResearch.org, Jan. 20, 2022
CONTINUED WITH 9 MORE PAGES!!!
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/11/2022 - 9:22pm
^ note especially second chart > ROUGHLY ONE IN FIVE BLACK PEOPLE IN THE U.S. ARE IMMIGRANTS OR CHILDREN OF BLACK IMMIGRANTS
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/11/2022 - 9:25pm
People from North Africa or the Middle East, whatever their color or religion is, are qualified as "white" by the United States census. I suspect that many Hispanics qualified themselves as white until recently in order to not stir the pot too much.
The white population is over inflated and so it's decline may be even more steep than it appears at first glance. I suspect this has to do with the rise of the Alt Right, Donald Trump, etc.
by Orion on Fri, 02/11/2022 - 9:54pm
well you could carry that kind of thinking over to official Black Lives Matter "separate but equal" tribal-type rhetoric uniting under the idea of the culture of African-American descendents of slaves too,. as while the population of Americans self-describing as "Black" in the 2020 census dropped from 2010, the percentage of immigrants or children of immigrants among them are higher than ever before. "Black" certainly no longer means traditional African-American culture to many more than it used to.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/11/2022 - 10:04pm
I'll say something really controversial here, which is that most people in this country are not really quite ready for integration with different classes, races or genders, for that matter. They weren't ready when it happened, we just did it because the country was so prosperous at the time that we thought we could do anything.
People haven't changed, hince why the Alt Right, #metoo and BLM all seem to agree on that one. That doesn't mean that people won't collaborate and get together, but they have to do it on their terms. Forcing people together doesn't work.
It is what it is.
by Orion on Sat, 02/12/2022 - 1:24am
Democrats were tone-deaf about Mexican (not Hispanic) immigration for decades - blithely accepting that huge numbers of Hispanic/Latino but primarily Mexican immigrants from their irresponsible changes to immigration laws would make "whites" a minority by 2050, and "just deal with it (you over-privileged exploitive racist cracker)".
And so part of Republican popularity via Bush & Trump was building at least a virtual wall slowing the surge. Not every Indianan or Minnesotan or Kansan or Georgian was thrilled with a new influx of Hispanics to modify the look & feel of their little burgs. Overall it was a huge display of social tinkering, telling the subjects to just get over it - majority Hispanic is "diverse", majority "white" of whatever type is just the exploitive patriarchy. The Wall came down? Let's bring in more Mexicans. China opening up? Let's bring in more Mexicans. Mideast in flames? Let's bring in more Mexicans. Unlike the waves of Russians and Irish and Italians and Poles and Jews, even Iranians fleeing wars and atrocities, our modern melting pot has been less than stirred.
From 2014:
(the most recent from 2021 has it at 111 million by 2060).
While I'm sure the economy has had its effects, I'm sure local sentiment & voting had its effects too - consider the populace in 2008 when the bureau made those 1st projections, how a voter from Indiana or Ohio or Minnesota or Georgia would feel about this prediction? And while we like to focus on presidential candidates as a measure of success, how do you think the immigration issue resonated with voters for Congressional and state offices? Just across from Wash DC, Maryland is now *12% Latino* - forget Viva Las Vegas, those ethnic experiences are coming to you. Fortunately it hasn't seemed to include South/East LA gang wars, but for Ma & Pa Kettle it's certainly a fast switcheroo.
I imagine any Psychology class provides some insight into how fast or slow humans absorb change. Unfortunately, the "woke" or even more "moderate" Dems don't quite fathom that tsunamis are difficult for people. Extend this to "Medicare for All", "$15 Minimum Wage", and other proposed sweeping changes...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/12/2022 - 2:57am
More like: people HAVE changed because of the extremists enabled by Trump trolling of culture wars:
From your writing, I think you have a tendency to think just because you've met a few far right wingers they are everywhere. You talk about being in the northwest where it's long been the case of extremist righties fed up with the socialist lefties just because the socialist lefties have been so much in control so long in those areas and have attracted like minds to make a controlling majority.
How much time have you spent in the "heartland"? Have you been in like The Bronx or Queens?
I'm more prone to believe that overall this country is one of the most tolerant in the world, which is what a lot of 2nd generation Americans like Zaid Jilani or Wesley Yang say more than your impressions. Tolerant does not mean you *like* other cultures it means people tolerate each other, enough to live together in close proximity. It's one of the things very special about this country, E. PLURIBUS UNUM, and a few others, since the beginning. I.E., Quakers tolerate living next to communities of Calvinists and Catholics and Dutch capitalists and all unify under one flag when it's necessary and otherwise live in tolerant conditions, able to practice their cultural proclivities.
And of course covid has been a major contribution as people have had to isolate from other tribes
The radicals took control because of Trump's trolling of them coinciding with social media growth. They then drown all the reasonable tolerant people out. Jack Dorsey et. al. got what was happening, that's why they banned Trump, a straight out blatant culture wars troll his whole life and was getting better at the trolling every day.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/13/2022 - 7:17am
partly that, partly some normal observant people observing developments and being shocked by cynical callous maneuver (or inexcusable lack-of planning/predicting outcomes). This was a huge sucky culture war of the left's - it's not surprising Conservatives of all sorts would jump on it - an easy layup. Disagree with massive immigration of 1 demo out of 100s globally? You're "racist" (and backwards).
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/13/2022 - 8:22am
Rule of law decided by the majority is crucial to maintaining tolerance. The courts are the place for ensuring minority civil rights. That's the key to being a uniter not a divider. Those with grievances against majority rule don't get to burn down police stations or block bridges involved with global trade that the majority agree should be operational:
The words he's using here are crucial illegitimacy of regularly constituted authorities, that's when breakdown into tribalism happens. Rule of law is crucial. If you have tribal grievances about fairness of the rule of law, you take it to the judicial system (that's why nonviolent protest theory accepts, even welcomes, arrest.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/13/2022 - 4:41pm