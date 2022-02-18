Dagblog appears to run a little bit to the right of Antifa on a few issues, and so one is left thinking why we don't just "jump the ship," as people like Dave Rubin ask so often.

I think that this story says why:

Already serving life in prison for raping two preteen girls in East Baton Rouge Parish, former "Sons of Guns" reality TV personality Will Hayden pleaded no contest Wednesday to additional sex crimes charges in Livingston Parish and received another life sentence. Hayden, 51, of Greenwell Springs, was convicted in April on two counts of aggravated rape of a young girl in 2013 and 2014, and one count of forcible rape of another preteen in the early 1990s. Those victims are now 15 and 37.

The right is full of people like this, and it's the reason why so many people avoid right wing politics.