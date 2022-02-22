Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Communist Party of Canada Opposes Emergencies ActBy Orion on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 5:34am |
News that the federal government has invoked the Emergencies Act to deal with the continuing occupation of Ottawa by the so-called truckers’ convoy led by far-right and fascist forces, may sound like a good idea to some, but it is a sledgehammer that will suspend the civil and democratic rights of everyone in Canada...See rest in comment below.
URL:
https://communist-party.ca/no-to-the-emergencies-act/
Comments
it's not just the tankies; Same for their version of the ACLU. Though the majority undoubtedly love what he did, it was authoritarian. It's a very serious debate, the act was meant to be used for existential emergencies, not to clear the streets of protesters, and the confiscation of funds for political activities may have been taking it a bridge too far.
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 9:27am
any chance I could convince you that you could trim the text quote and put part of it in comments, rather than use up so much space in the news section?
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 9:28am
