Breaking:All three guilty of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s killingBy artappraiser on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 10:50am |
@ The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, updated 15 minutes ago
[But what the heck, why not continue to deny reality and push the narrative that it's a systemically racist country? Let's keep pushing that line until stuff happens like the Dem party is dead and every single person in the U.S. owns a loaded gun.]
URL:
https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/breaking-verdict-reached-in-hate-crimes-case-over-ahmaud-arberys-killing/MZLTAVO5B5C5PHEEIEYRGA2I4Q/
What that means legally, precisely:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 11:06am
It either shows we're incorrigible or improving or both at the same time.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 11:47am
There will always be haters and racists in every country! (And we have freedom of hate speech in this country, always have, we don't prosecute thought or speech crimes, mho it's a great safety valve and we should continue that. It;s only when they act out unlawfully on hate is it a crime.
But the idea that this country is systemically racist is just ABSURD BULLSHIT. We are a land of immigrants for chrissake, many people of color want in on this supposedly horrible racist "system".
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 12:02pm