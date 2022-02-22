Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Communist Party of Canada Opposes Emergencies ActBy Orion on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 5:34am |
News that the federal government has invoked the Emergencies Act to deal with the continuing occupation of Ottawa by the so-called truckers’ convoy led by far-right and fascist forces, may sound like a good idea to some, but it is a sledgehammer that will suspend the civil and democratic rights of everyone in Canada...See rest in comment below.
URL:
https://communist-party.ca/no-to-the-emergencies-act/
- Add new comment
- 518 reads
Comments
it's not just the tankies; Same for their version of the ACLU. Though the majority undoubtedly love what he did, it was authoritarian. It's a very serious debate, the act was meant to be used for existential emergencies, not to clear the streets of protesters, and the confiscation of funds for political activities may have been taking it a bridge too far.
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 9:27am
I would say that the mainstreaming of authoritarianism has been progressing forward since 9/11.
by Orion on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 5:35pm
any chance I could convince you that you could trim the text quote and put part of it in comments, rather than use up so much space in the news section?
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 9:28am
It looks like you already took care of that!!
by Orion on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 5:43pm
oh just fyi I can't edit anyone else's post just like you, only my own, must have been PP then if not you, he can do that. (I know that because I was a moderator long ago and far away on another website using same software)
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 5:57pm
by Orion on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 9:39am
One thing that I think should be noted about all of this. Right wing intellectuals like Douglas Murray talk about the "madness of crowds" and how there is a fevered mob of woke people seeking to cancel anyone who does not tow the line regarding genfer issues or whatever.
Aside from the cities where BLM does certainly show up in large groups, I would say that the elites who power the progressive movement are hardly a mob. They live in coastal enclaves that are atomized as hell.
When I attended an "anti-Trump protest" years ago, I noticed that antifa showed up in small groups, masked like mercenaries, while the MAGA crowd was really loud and present. In fact, the whole progressive fear is that it my be a mob that could overpower them.
by Orion on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 6:04pm