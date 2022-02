Funny: a neoliberal Taliban. It “spelled out its eco­nomic ideas, which in­cluded low taxes and light reg­u­la­tion” and “inviting in­ternational in­vest­ment” The Deputy Fi­nance Min­is­ter is 39, a for­mer Uni­ver­sity of Ken­tucky Ful­bright scholar. https://t.co/3awqfrgehj