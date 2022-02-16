Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[CRIME NEWS] Four shot and one dead in an ambush-style shooting in Northwest Miami-DadeBy artappraiser on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 10:07pm |
By Charles Rabin, David Ovalle & Carli Teproff @ MiamiHerald.com., Updated Feb. 16, 2022 9:22 PM
Three people were shot and critically wounded and a fourth was killed in an ambush-style shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade late Wednesday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade police.
A group of men pulled up in two newer model sedans — one black and one white — in the area of Northwest 99th Street and 21st Court, just after 4 p.m., according to police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The men then jumped out of the cars and ran over to the victims, who were on foot, and began shooting. After a barrage of gunshots, he added, the men ran back to their sedans and drove off [....]
“They were clearly targeted,” Zabaleta said. “This occurred at 4:12 in the afternoon and there were multiple rounds fired and we could have had more people that had nothing to do with this become victims of the gun violence.” [....]
- Add new comment
- 3364 reads
Comments
St. Paul, MN:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 10:30pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/17/2022 - 1:42am
if any of the following are not true, it's almost as bad, because those involved (except the last tweet) want it to be!
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/17/2022 - 1:53am
Southern CA shootout following a call about a stolen car, and lots MORE everyday carnage across the country...
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/17/2022 - 11:04am
Imagine if people were going around shooting each other with BB guns instead of firearms, how different than scenario would be.
by Orion on Thu, 02/17/2022 - 12:46pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/18/2022 - 1:53am
where were the social workers?!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/20/2022 - 2:14am
but wait, that's not all, a holiday weekend is upon us -
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/20/2022 - 2:24am
rere mo'nique has something to say about the Charleston mass shooting at a party:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/20/2022 - 2:59am
One dead — 5 more injured — in shooting at Black Lives Matter protest in Portland: report
By Bob Bringham @ RawStory.com, Feb. 20
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/20/2022 - 7:25am
the police press release
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/20/2022 - 7:37am
^ that abolish thing not exactly going according to Antifa's plans?
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/20/2022 - 7:41am
Well, if everybody's dead when the cops show up, hard for them to abuse anyone.
Is that the progress we were looking for?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/20/2022 - 8:22am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 2:24am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 3:38am
so Antifa International just retweeted this, basically it's: forget Ukraine, Portland is where the real war is!
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 5:50am
yes, they do chase white guys who have felony warrants in the Minneapolis suburbs, with helicopters yet:
it just doesn't make the news, partly because white guys aren't privileged to have a whole political and protest movement built around them
BTW, I looked it up - DANCO is a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO). A DANCO violation occurs when the defendant makes contact with the alleged victim while the order is in effect, whether in person, or through phone calls. DANCO violations are easily made and can be as serious as the underlying offense.
Where's them social workers? Well it's Sunday night on a holiday weekend.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 1:28am
where were the social workers on this one? couldn't they change his behavior? kumbaya
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 3:47pm
BAD, REAL BAD. Internal affairs indeed!
edit to add:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 4:20pm
Chicagoans are stuck with this "leadership" for a whole nother year
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 4:05pm
dupe deleted, see below
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 4:21pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 4:16pm
dupe deleted
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 6:14pm
Some recent horrifics - lock them up, please, until some miracle reformation becomes apparent
this one doesn't have to be locked up permanently if someone can get her some meds:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 6:12pm
dupe deleted ARRRRGH! I will take a break and try another internet connection later APOLOGIES agin
.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 6:16pm