Russia launches ‘full-scale invasion’ on UkraineBy artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 11:23am |
@ Twitter Events, with many choices of coverage, Feb. 24, 11:20 am
Explosions have been reported on Thursday in multiple cities in Ukraine and at least 40 people have been killed, according to an adviser of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In a televised speech early Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Zelenskyy has since cut diplomatic ties with Russia and has declared martial law.
NATO PRESS BRIEFING LIVE FROM NATO HEADQUARTERS @ 12:00 CET, available to watch here
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 11:34am
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 11:39am
"I think they need an external enemy to keep themselves in check." - Vladimir Putin on the West
by Orion on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 7:00pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 7:10pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 7:09pm
Financial Times editorial, a paper more closely read by mover and shaker types across the pond than any of our rags, which are much more given to navel-gazing
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:00pm
confirming what i put on the other thread, including his tweet. BTW, "Chernobyl" is now trending on U.S. twitter.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:05pm
doesn't work as a foreign policy analyst, is just a guy who self-describes as Introvert Not Antisocial | Taurus ♉ | Real Madrid Fc | EDM | Tattoo Lover | Foodie | Sweet Talker\Dirty Talker location unknown:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:14pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:23pm
looking like things are going to get real interesting inside Russia:
edit to add:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:32pm
2.6mill Russians w Covid (2%), still ~150K/day new infections, 750-800/day deaths.
I'm sure the people in Siberia appreciate going to war in Ukraine while a pandemic is still raging.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 1:31pm
Matthew Luxmoore: @mjluxmoore, Reporter@WSJ in Moscow. Alum @DCRES_Harvard Messages/tips/stories to: [email protected]
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 3:54pm
Just like "Baghdad Bob" this morning:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 3:36pm
from the "very powerful ANTIFA woman who is followed by Barack Obama on Twitter" on the whole strange bedfellows thing that allows someone like Putin to complain about "Nazis" there -
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 5:04pm
There are people like Azov but I don't believe they rule the country.
by Orion on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 12:41am
Fact-checkers warn of old footage being falsely associated with Ukraine invasion
Compilation of news stories at Twiitter Events, 3 hrs. ago
Multiple videos and images circulating on social media were taken in previous years and are not linked with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, various fact-checkers and journalists report. Fact-checking organisations shared tips and toolkits to help with the verification of content online.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 3:41pm
Daniel Dale, always good at this:
edit to add:
Palumbo is @BBCnews Data Journalist
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 4:33pm
Oh boy! OR ooooh nooooo?
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 4:01pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 4:51pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 6:24pm
Entries I found exceptionally interesting on ABC News' Russia-Ukraine live updates:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 6:42pm
I imagine Keisha Lance-Bottoms saying "this is how you protest":
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 6:48pm
edit to add:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 7:14pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 7:45pm
Garry Kasparov:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 7:59pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 8:30pm
He's a redneck football coach seeking Forrest Gump/Chauncey Gardiner relevance.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 1:00am
rightly proud young Kenyan:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 8:59pm
Edward Snowden's twitter account: crickets since Feb. 22, just sayin'
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 9:13pm
Bernie wants to make it absolutely clear which side his troops should be on:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 9:25pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 10:17pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 6:33am
excellent, first tweet shows the front cover of a lot of news publications:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 6:46am
if true (Weiss does a caveat upthread) and it works,pretty horrible and will be a recipe for terrorists allover the world; everyone will have to continually super safeguard everything about their grids -
A favorite meme of dystopian fiction would come true, which would also be Putin being a big hypocrite on terrorism. So many Lessons learned from Syria? (Not to mention 9/11/01 - what worked about the operation and what didn't and why)
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 7:18am
p.s. interesting that it is hypocrisy no matter what the military plan is -
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 7:38am
He's been around the block some, has great contacts, and learned not to fall for hyperbole:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 8:10am
Zelenskyy tweet 50 minutes ago:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 8:16am
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 8:58am
Gone super-viral: respect for the "President of Ukraine" by twitter accounts from allover the world; most I looked at do not appear to be bots, have 500 or 1,000 or 2,000 followers. It's more like: I wish we had a leader like that in our country. Words like: humble and love of country.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 9:13am
contrast:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 9:25am
Or another article where we could have stopped the war by giving Putin everything he wants and validating what he stole. And it's those 4th wave lezzies' and global warming scolds' fault.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 12:38pm
decided to fill in my dupe mistake with this comment:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 9:41am
by Daniel Treisman, a professor of political science at UCLA, a fellow at the Center for Advanced Research in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford, and the co-author of "Spin Dictators: The Changing Face of Tyranny in the 21st Century."
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 9:33am
delusional use of Tokyo Rose tactics that will backfire -
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 9:49am
WHAT CHINA DID! In the NYTimes today, by Edward Wong:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 10:12am
black humor break:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 11:13am
another one:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 3:00pm
Another clueless U.S. Senator:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 3:05pm
Zelenskyy tweet this afternoon:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 4:02pm
and
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 4:23pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 5:59pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 6:10pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 6:30pm