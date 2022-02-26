Right wing talkers are forever wondering out loud why people like Bill Maher, Joe Rogan, Jon Stewart, Andrew Yang or Dave Chapelle don't jump over to the conservative side when they regularly criticize left wing excess and are even the subject of cancellation.

The cancel culture, oddly enough, may demonstrate that the progressive world is simply more active than the conservative world. A handful of figures dominate what is the conservative media in 2022 and, with the exception of Joe Rogan, they're forever largely talking to one another. There is not much more dynamism in conservative politics either and their pulling of someone like Tulsi Gabbard even demonstrates that the dynamism originates elsewhere.

I think that the current reactionary situation with Russia demonstrates why so many are reluctant to jump ship. As artappraiser said, the conservative lifestyle and governing style makes sense on a local level, but the American conservative approach to defense and foreign policy (something they actually pride themselves on or at least have in the past) demonstrates that much of the conservative media is a sort of circus, with absurdists putting on a "step right here, folks!" type of show.

Look at this clip from Glenn Beck where he talks to his top researcher:

One thing about right wing media that is visibly noticeable is how circle jerking and incestuous it is. Now, this might be because the outside world is hostile, sure, and clips of Jordan Peterson on various talk shows certainly validate that he was not being given a fair shake. (It's worth noting that Peterson is Canadian and talks largely on Canadian issues, so the phenomenon of grand stupidity that is the trademark of the US right might not be quite on the same level there.)

However, the above clip really looks like these two people have no idea what the hell they are talking about. As they conceded that the Biden administration was right about the intelligence on Vladimir Putin, I kept thinking about the Iraq war and how blood and treasure was spent, only for the intelligence to turn out faulty the whole time.

There was a prophet in the Republican Party who warned that something like this was building: Mitt Romney. Some journalists have noted that Romney was mocked in 2012 for seeing Russia as a threat:

Nearly 10 years ago, soon after former Gov. Mitt Romney settled into his third debate against then-President Barack Obama, he was quickly painted by his presidential opponent as being out of touch — especially with foreign policy. “A few months ago, when you were asked what’s the biggest geopolitical threat facing America, you said Russia. Not al Qaeda. You said Russia,” Obama told him. “And the 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back,” he quipped. But this week, as suspicions swirled — and then were confirmed Thursday — around Russian President Vladimir Putin launching an attack on Ukraine, it was that moment in 2012 that came roaring back, thanks to the spotless, collective memory of the internet.

That is a failure in foresight of then president Barack Obama. However, far from being celebrated for seeing the long game, Mitt Romney has been a whole lot more than mocked by the Right:

Instead, the Right is extolling Bizarro Girl Candace Owens, who let out this deranged rant:

Why isn’t Putin cowering in fear knowing that dIVeRsItY iS oUr STrEnGtH?

Perhaps the non-binary drag Queen and “kink activist” that the Biden administration tapped to assist in matters of nuclear waste can give Putin a stern talking to. #BidenIsAFailure pic.twitter.com/EIrWiJiEzZ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 25, 2022

I'm not sure what on earth Owens could possibly know about Russia or Ukraine but she had to say something and that is apparently what it was.

A lot of people think there will be a GOP backlash against Biden but I'm just not sure I see that happening. I think there will be conservative victories in the Supreme Court and they may do well locally, (especially with the management that occurs within liberal cities) because their philosophy is attractive. However, GOP national politics is an insane rodeo circus. Maybe there's good people there but not many ideas.