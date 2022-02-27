Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[On protests against Russia] Iranians chant ‘death to Putin’ as they defy their government, a Russian ally.By artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 1:38am |
By Farnaz Fassihi @ NYTimes.com, 21 mins. ago
Chanting “death to Putin,” a crowd of Iranians defied their government, an ally of Russia, by protesting outside the Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran on Saturday night, according to videos posted on social media.[....]
The Iranian government has not outright endorsed the invasion of Ukraine, but it has expressed support for Russia’s position. That appears to be deepening the growing rift between Iran’s leaders and its people. Many Iranians harbor deep mistrust of Russia and have expressed outrage on social media about the government’s attitude toward the war.
State media outlets have used the Kremlin’s terminology when reporting on the war, calling it “a special military operation,” not an invasion. A conservative former lawmaker in Iran, Ali Mottahari, wrote on Twitter that state broadcasters were reporting the news “like one of Russia’s colonies.” [....]
President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by telephone with Mr. Putin on Thursday, the day the invasion began. He told Mr. Putin that he hoped for “the best outcome for the people of the region,” according to a statement released by Iran’s government.“NATO’s expansion east is a serious threat to the stability and security of independent countries in different regions,” Mr. Raisi was said to have told Mr. Putin, echoing one of the Russian leader’s stated reasons for instigating the war. Russia’s foreign ministry promptly said on Twitter that Mr. Raisi had “expressed understanding” about Russia’s security concerns [....]
- Add new comment
- 1063 reads
Comments
cited in the article:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 1:39am
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 1:57am
"F Putin" shots popular at Las Vegas bar. https://www.ktnv.com/news/f-putin-shots-popular-at-downtown-las-vegas-pi...
by Orion on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 2:04am
Vegas baby!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 2:08am
Fucking perfect - Putin's leaving Vegas for good.
https://youtu.be/ICYN5XEeqG4
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 8:48am
More on Germany's major shift in military policy:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 2:19am
still publishing -
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 2:50am
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 3:03am
Lordy, the victim olympics continue!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 9:04am
Fox News lauding Elon Musk helping Ukraine:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 9:55am
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 10:35am