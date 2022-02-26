    Orion's picture

    The Right Wing Symphony of Stupidity

    By Orion on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 12:04am |

    Right wing talkers are forever wondering out loud why people like Bill Maher, Joe Rogan, Jon Stewart, Andrew Yang or Dave Chapelle don't jump over to the conservative side when they regularly criticize left wing excess and are even the subject of cancellation.

    The cancel culture, oddly enough, may demonstrate that the progressive world is simply more active than the conservative world. A handful of figures dominate what is the conservative media in 2022 and, with the exception of Joe Rogan, they're forever largely talking to one another. There is not much more dynamism in conservative politics either and their pulling of someone like Tulsi Gabbard even demonstrates that the dynamism originates elsewhere.

    I think that the current reactionary situation with Russia demonstrates why so many are reluctant to jump ship. As artappraiser said, the conservative lifestyle and governing style makes sense on a local level, but the American conservative approach to defense and foreign policy (something they actually pride themselves on or at least have in the past) demonstrates that much of the conservative media is a sort of circus, with absurdists putting on a "step right here, folks!" type of show. 

    Look at this clip from Glenn Beck where he talks to his top researcher:

     

     

    One thing about right wing media that is visibly noticeable is how circle jerking and incestuous it is. Now, this might be because the outside world is hostile, sure, and clips of Jordan Peterson on various talk shows certainly validate that he was not being given a fair shake. (It's worth noting that Peterson is Canadian and talks largely on Canadian issues, so the phenomenon of grand stupidity that is the trademark of the US right might not be quite on the same level there.)

    However, the above clip really looks like these two people have no idea what the hell they are talking about. As they conceded that the Biden administration was right about the intelligence on Vladimir Putin, I kept thinking about the Iraq war and how blood and treasure was spent, only for the intelligence to turn out faulty the whole time.

    There was a prophet in the Republican Party who warned that something like this was building: Mitt Romney. Some journalists have noted that Romney was mocked in 2012 for seeing Russia as a threat: 

    Nearly 10 years ago, soon after former Gov. Mitt Romney settled into his third debate against then-President Barack Obama, he was quickly painted by his presidential opponent as being out of touch — especially with foreign policy.

    “A few months ago, when you were asked what’s the biggest geopolitical threat facing America, you said Russia. Not al Qaeda. You said Russia,” Obama told him.

    “And the 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back,” he quipped.

    But this week, as suspicions swirled — and then were confirmed Thursday — around Russian President Vladimir Putin launching an attack on Ukraine, it was that moment in 2012 that came roaring back, thanks to the spotless, collective memory of the internet.

    That is a failure in foresight of then president Barack Obama. However, far from being celebrated for seeing the long game, Mitt Romney has been a whole lot more than mocked by the Right: 

     

     

    Instead, the Right is extolling Bizarro Girl Candace Owens, who let out this deranged rant:

     

    Why isn’t Putin cowering in fear knowing that dIVeRsItY iS oUr STrEnGtH?
    Perhaps the non-binary drag Queen and “kink activist” that the Biden administration tapped to assist in matters of nuclear waste can give Putin a stern talking to. #BidenIsAFailure pic.twitter.com/EIrWiJiEzZ

    — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 25, 2022

     

    I'm not sure what on earth Owens could possibly know about Russia or Ukraine but she had to say something and that is apparently what it was.

    A lot of people think there will be a GOP backlash against Biden but I'm just not sure I see that happening. I think there will be conservative victories in the Supreme Court and they may do well locally, (especially with the management that occurs within liberal cities) because their philosophy is attractive. However, GOP national politics is an insane rodeo circus. Maybe there's good people there but not many ideas.

    Comments

    CPAC - Guess Nuremburg wasn't available to hold their rally.

    Via Digby -"places that most Americans can't find on a map" - yet many Americans fled these pogroms and holidimors (Ukraine's leader is even Jewish, his family exterminated in WWII, but also Ukrainian Jews were rounded up and sent off to Siberia in Stalin/Beria's reign of terror.) But it used to be we had pride in these faraway "places we can't find on a map" where our ancestors came from. Danish in Minnesota, Iranian in L.A. Laotian in Denver. Vietnamese in Galveston. Arab in Detroit. Taiwanese in Kentucky? I guess Cancun is the farthest we can dream without a map.

    The final speaker of the night, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, did bring up the Ukraine war, saying that President Biden is weak and should “open up American trade energy.” He later told CBS News Correspondent Bob Costa that he also believes the US should withdraw troops from Europe altogether because we have to fight China which doesn’t sound like a very sophisticated understanding of global affairs.

    Reports from the floor show a consensus among the crowd that while it’s unfortunate that Putin has invaded Ukraine it’s not something we should be concerned about when our own border is supposedly under siege. This parallel between the two situations was repeated by many people. For instance, Buzzfeed reported

    “[Ukraine’s] something that’s important,” Rodney Perez said. “I think more so our southern border, I think that’s the probably most important for our country right now, what’s going on. We’re being invaded.”

    The New York Times:

    Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, said, “The U.S. southern border matters a lot more than the Ukrainian border.” He added: “I’m more worried about how the cartels are deliberately trying to infiltrate our country than a dispute 5,000 miles away, cities we can’t pronounce, places that most Americans can’t find on a map.”

    Of course, this was something that Donald Trump had said earlier in the week when he was lavishing praise on Vladimir Putin and indicating that he wished he could stage such a smart and savvy military operation down at the Southern border.

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 1:46am

    Everyone who hasn't needs to read Putin's speech to Russians on Thursday. And the sympathy of cultural conservatives becomes clearer. It's a delusional vision but he clearly passionately believes it.

    He hates us, the liberal West, we are the Nazis of which he speaks, he sees his reason on earth to restore a powerful large Russian presence with them good old traditional family values to balance the decadent West who has been able to chip away and chip away and chip away at their glorious alternative.

    It is very important that they don't make the same mistakes they made in WWII and wait too long letting the invader get too close, you see, he's got to act now, and fight them back off the natural borders of the Russian empire it's getting dangerous. 

    If you're talking Putin still being in charge, the Romneyites are right, he won't stop at Ukraine, he still wants Serbia back from 1999 at the very minimum...he doesn't care about the people in those former SSR's who have become westernized, we can have those, he'll either put them in straightjackets or they can die and he'll repopulate the areas with true believers in the Russo way of life. Hence, members of the Christian right and conservative black Baptist families would probably be welcome as they think alike. He doesn't see any common humanity is the thing - there are two different kinds of people and he wants his kind to have equal power again. That includes purging those who aren't 

    THE INTERPRETER Putin’s Case for War, Annotated

    For the second time in days, President Vladimir V. Putin addressed Russians about his aims in Ukraine. A close look at his speech offers hints to what may lie ahead.

    By Max Fisher @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 24, 2022

    When Vladimir V. Putin announced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a televised address on Thursday, he articulated aims far beyond those of Russia’s prior assaults on its Ukrainian neighbor.

    In a sweeping and angry address, Mr. Putin portrayed the conflict as one waged against the West as a whole. In a falsehood-filled narrative too detailed to be dismissed as mere nationalist fervor, Mr. Putin argued that the West aimed to use Ukraine as a springboard to invade and destroy Russia.

    Unlike his speech earlier in the week, Mr. Putin spent relatively little time rehashing false stories of Ukrainian atrocities against the country’s Russian-speaking minority. Those claims had served as justification for his decision to recognize Russian-backed separatist forces, which have held parts of eastern Ukraine since 2014, as independent states that he was intervening to protect.

    Rather, he portrayed the war as a pre-emptive strike against Western aggression and a decisive battle to protect Russia’s rightful imperial hold over Europe’s east.

    What follows is a concise annotation of several key passages from his address [....]

     I think it's no longer kabuki to cynically manipulate the Russian people for personal gain if it ever was. It's more like: my time on this earth is getting short, enough lollygagging, time to get on with this project.

    It's actually strange that Romney, a conservative family values Mormon, isn't on board. That's probably because he really believes in freedom of religion and speech and he sees this little Enlightenment project as the only system that will protect his kind. After all, they came here, they chose this place...


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 7:59am

    here's the rest for Fair Use purposes:

    The Case for War

    It is a fact that over the past 30 years we have been patiently trying to come to an agreement with the leading NATO countries regarding the principles of equal and indivisible security in Europe. In response to our proposals, we invariably faced either cynical deception and lies or attempts at pressure and blackmail, while the North Atlantic alliance continued to expand despite our protests and concerns.

    Mr. Putin framed his decision to invade Ukraine as a last-ditch effort to halt the West’s hostile expansion ever closer to Russia’s borders.

    Since the end of the Cold War, a number of countries in Eastern Europe have chosen to join NATO, making them military allies of Moscow’s former adversaries in the West. In 2008, Washington pushed NATO to announce that it might one day consider membership for Ukraine, though Western leaders have insisted ever since that they see little prospect of this coming about any time soon.

    Especially in recent weeks, Mr. Putin has called NATO’s expansion a plot to destroy Russia.

    He has portrayed the flurry of diplomacy that began after Russia started massing troops on Ukraine’s border late last year as his effort to secure a stable European balance short of war. In reality, Russian diplomats have issued demands so extreme that they are widely seen as poison-pill provisions meant to derail talks. Western intelligence agencies say Mr. Putin appears to have decided on the invasion weeks or months ago.

    We cannot stay idle and passively observe these developments. This would be an absolutely irresponsible thing to do for us.

    For our country, it is a matter of life and death, a matter of our historical future as a nation. … It is not only a very real threat to our interests but to the very existence of our state and to its sovereignty. It is the red line which we have spoken about on numerous occasions. They have crossed it.

    Mr. Putin asserts that, with diplomacy having failed, he has no choice but to save Russia by resolving through violence an existential conflict with the West that has been building since the Cold War’s end.

    He draws on a nationalist narrative of lost imperial glory, a mostly false historical account of a duplicitous West forcing its will on Eastern Europe, and a long-mounting paranoia that Russia scholars consider to very possibly be sincere.

    The collapse of the Soviet Union led to a redivision of the world. … This array includes promises not to expand NATO eastward even by an inch. To reiterate: They have deceived us, or, to put it simply, they have played us.

    Mr. Putin spends a substantial portion of his speech retelling the past 30 years as a history of false Western promises to divide Europe in a stable balance between American and Russian spheres of influence. He implies that this proves that the West is implacably bent on encircling and destroying Russia, and so can only be turned back with force.

    Yet contrary to Mr. Putin’s claims, Europe’s security order has been continually negotiated between Moscow and Washington, including in formal agreements over diplomatic and military arrangements.

    Mr. Putin’s assertion of a Russian right to dictate those countries’ alliances amounts to a demand that the world jettison principles of international law and sovereignty in favor of old-style imperial spheres of influence.

    His claim to this Russian right is new, despite his implication that Washington had in fact agreed to such an arrangement, the betrayal of which is, in his telling, just one of many Western acts of aggression.

    There are many examples of this. First a bloody military operation was waged against Belgrade, without the U.N. Security Council’s sanction but with combat aircraft and missiles used in the heart of Europe.

    Mr. Putin begins his long recitation of Western aggression with an episode that has obsessed Moscow ever since it occurred: NATO’s 1999 intervention in Serbia, where Serbian forces were accused of massacring civilians in the breakaway region of Kosovo. Washington later supported Kosovo’s independence.

    Moscow has long seen that 1999 war as a shocking assault on the fellow Slavic peoples of Serbia and an implied threat to dismember Russia as well.

    Mr. Putin also cited the American-led invasion of Iraq and Western interventions in Libya and Syria as proof of the West’s aggression.

    This is how it was in the 1990s and the early 2000s, when the so-called collective West was actively supporting separatism and gangs of mercenaries in southern Russia. What victims, what losses we had to sustain and what trials we had to go through at that time before we broke the back of international terrorism in the Caucasus! We remember this and will never forget.

    Mr. Putin is referring to a series of bitter internal wars fought in Russia’s North Caucasus region, particularly in Chechnya. Separatists in those regions had sought independence after the Soviet Union’s fall.

    His claim that the West sponsored these conflicts to weaken Russia is fiction. But it is a concerning one, given fears that Mr. Putin may see Russia’s wars there as a possible scenario for Ukraine. The wars in Chechnya, which included a yearslong military occupation, saw much of the region obliterated and ended with Moscow installing a brutal dictator there.

    They sought to destroy our traditional values and force on us their false values that would erode us, our people from within, the attitudes they have been aggressively imposing on their countries, attitudes that are directly leading to degradation and degeneration, because they are contrary to human nature. This is not going to happen.

    Mr. Putin is referring to the extension of legal rights and cultural acceptance to L.G.B.T. peoples in Western countries. He has long portrayed this as evidence of Western cultural decadence and an assault on right-thinking Christian values of which he is, in his telling, the defender.

    What next, what are we to expect? If history is any guide, we know that in 1940 and early 1941 the Soviet Union went to great lengths to prevent war or at least delay its outbreak. … The attempt to appease the aggressor ahead of the Great Patriotic War proved to be a mistake which came at a high cost for our people. … We will not make this mistake the second time. We have no right to do so.

    In a chilling culmination of Mr. Putin’s primary case for war, he compares expanding Western influence in Europe to Nazi machinations on the eve of World War II.

    The Kremlin has increasingly emphasized a Russian identity centered on World War II. This appears aimed at justifying Mr. Putin’s authoritarian rule and Russia’s stagnating economy as wartime necessities, while rallying citizens around another glorious national struggle.

    Still, Mr. Putin is unusually explicit in portraying the West as the next Nazi Germany, arguing that Moscow must learn from World War II, when the Nazi occupation of Soviet lands brought years of suffering, and strike first in Ukraine.

    ‘Genocide’ in eastern Ukraine

    This brings me to the situation in Donbass. We can see that the forces that staged the coup in Ukraine in 2014 have seized power, are keeping it with the help of ornamental election procedures and have abandoned the path of a peaceful conflict settlement.

    We had to stop that atrocity, that genocide of the millions of people who live there and who pinned their hopes on Russia, on all of us.

    Unlike in his speech on Monday, which centered on mostly fictitious Ukrainian crimes against its Russian-speaking minority, Ukraine itself is almost an afterthought in Mr. Putin’s latest address.

    Mr. Putin recites his earlier justification for recognizing as independent states Russian-backed separatist forces, which have controlled parts of eastern Ukraine since 2014. That was the year that Ukrainians revolted to topple their pro-Moscow president.

    The Kremlin has claimed ever since that the 2014 uprising was in fact a coup and that the government in Kyiv has sought to outright exterminate the country’s Russian-speaking minority, whom Mr. Putin portrays as crying out for Russian liberation.

    In reality, Ukraine’s current government was democratically elected, the separatist forces in Ukraine’s east rule it through violence, and Ukrainians, including those who natively speak Russian, express overwhelming distrust of Russia.

    The leading NATO countries are supporting the far-right nationalists and neo-Nazis in Ukraine, those who will never forgive the people of Crimea and Sevastopol for freely making a choice to reunite with Russia.

    Mr. Putin has long painted Ukraine’s government as neo-Nazis, in another attempt to portray Russia’s aggression toward the country as defensive, akin to its battle against Germany in World War II.

    They will undoubtedly try to bring war to Crimea just as they have done in Donbass, to kill innocent people just as members of the punitive units of Ukrainian nationalists and Hitler’s accomplices did during the Great Patriotic War. They have also openly laid claim to several other Russian regions.

    Mr. Putin’s repeated claims of genocidal Ukrainian persecution against Russian-speaking civilians in Donbass, the region in Ukraine’s east, are false.

    In reality, Russian-backed separatists seized those territories by force, setting off a now eight-year war that has claimed thousands of lives. Mr. Putin has falsely claimed ever since that the separatists are merely defending local civilians from the threat of extermination.

    If we look at the sequence of events and the incoming reports, the showdown between Russia and these forces cannot be avoided. It is only a matter of time. They are getting ready and waiting for the right moment. Moreover, they went as far as aspire to acquire nuclear weapons.

    They did not leave us any other option for defending Russia and our people, other than the one we are forced to use today. In these circumstances, we have to take bold and immediate action.

    This is the culmination of Mr. Putin’s up-is-down narrative portraying Ukraine, the country that his forces have repeatedly carved up through occupations and annexations, as a terrifying threat to Russia.

    Ukraine, he argues, was not only plotting to attack Russia, but seeking nuclear weapons to do so. There is no evidence for either claim.

    The Aims of the War

    The purpose of this operation is to protect people who, for eight years now, have been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kyiv regime.

    Despite Mr. Putin’s long case for war as necessary to turn back encroaching Western influence by reimposing Russian influence in Ukraine, he ultimately declares his intentions to be more modest: protecting civilians in eastern Ukraine who have supposedly cried out for his help.

    There is little reason to see this as an accurate description of Mr. Putin’s aims, given that he himself, in this same speech, emphasized far more sweeping goals — and that Russian forces are already launching attacks across Ukraine, far beyond the country’s separatist-held east.

    Rather, this narrow goal may be intended to serve as an official casus belli, giving Russian diplomats something to cite, however implausible, particularly at the United Nations.

    To this end, we will seek to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, as well as bring to trial those who perpetrated numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation.

    This may be the most important line of Mr. Putin’s speech, as a seeming statement of war aims far beyond his superficial claim of humanitarian intervention.

    His reference to “demilitarize” is being widely read as a threat to subjugate the Ukrainian state as a whole, neutering its ability to defend itself and therefore its sovereign autonomy. Russian forces have already struck at Ukrainian military installations across the country.

    And Mr. Putin’s use of “denazify,” in context with his false claim that Ukraine’s democratic government is a neo-Nazi dictatorship, is seen as a threat to topple that government outright. Western intelligence agencies have warned for weeks that Moscow may be plotting to install a pliant dictatorship in Kyiv.

    Still, it is possible that these references are bluster, meant to intimidate Ukraine into accepting some accommodation short of full Russian subjugation.

    Girding for Conflict

    I urge you to immediately lay down arms and go home. I will explain what this means: The military personnel of the Ukrainian army who do this will be able to freely leave the zone of hostilities and return to their families. … I want to emphasize again that all responsibility for the possible bloodshed will lie fully and wholly with the ruling Ukrainian regime.

    Mr. Putin’s offer of amnesty to Ukrainian soldiers who leave the battlefield is most likely intended to encourage desertion.

    But it may also serve as a warning that Russian forces will accept heavy bloodshed in their invasion, which is already reaching into civilian areas, on the grounds that responsibility for loss of life ultimately rests on Ukrainian forces for not immediately surrendering.

    I would now like to say something very important for those who may be tempted to interfere in these developments from the outside. No matter who tries to stand in our way or all the more so create threats for our country and our people, they must know that Russia will respond immediately, and the consequences will be such as you have never seen in your entire history.

    This statement is widely seen as a threat of nuclear strikes against any Western country that might militarily intervene against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

    Russian threats of using nuclear weaponry to retaliate against an attack on Russia itself are nothing new. But Mr. Putin, in extending this nuclear umbrella to cover his invasion forces in Ukraine, has issued a major and potentially destabilizing threat. Russian forces have carried out nuclear exercises in recent days, likely intended as a signal of his sincerity.

    Citizens of Russia … It is our strength and our readiness to fight that are the bedrock of independence and sovereignty and provide the necessary foundation for building a reliable future for your home, your family, and your Motherland.

    Mr. Putin ends by appealing directly to Russian citizens to support his war in Ukraine as a necessary national struggle.

    But there is every indication, including in opinion polls, that Russian citizens, as well as members of the country’s all-important elite, do not want a war with Ukraine and are deeply skeptical of Mr. Putin’s aggression. If Mr. Putin hopes to stave off public or political backlash as the war’s already-mounting political and economic toll on Russia rise, appeals to national struggle, such as this one, have so far proven severely insufficient.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 8:17am

    NATO expansion last 18yrs: 4 tiny ex-Yugoslavian countries on the Adriatic, far from Russia's borders. Such a liar.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 8:43am

    He's doing 30 years, not 18.

    I think he is at the stage now to believe his own lies, so it's not technically correct to call them "lies.".

    Not gonna be a victim no mo, now 69 yrs. old, not much time left on earth, and still a KGB man at heart.

    REALLY STAND BACK AND LOOK: what he is doing is: NUTS.Used to smart, is no longer, just gone crazy.

    (Such classic Napoleon syndrome, that's another thing.)


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 9:01am

    Odd, some of these East European countries have Russian grudges going back 75-80 years. Does he ever mull over the Katyn Forest massacre or Hitler & Stalin splitting Poland in 2 or Russia holding up to let Jews get butchered in the Warsaw ghetto uprising? Holodomor? Exiles to Siberia? Sure, if Putin wants to go back further, we can discuss Catherine the Great's atrocities - the bitch was no angel for however "great" she was.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 9:05am

    A reminder that there's no need for Jews (or Roman Catholics or Muslims for that matter) in the Russian nationalist project, they have a state religion. Those people are all suspect and therefore disposable.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 9:12am

    They know wassup, (and they like classical western culture as did the Soviets) - they listened to the speech:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 9:05am

    It's actually strange that Romney, a conservative family values Mormon, isn't on board. That's probably because he really believes in freedom of religion and speech and he sees this little Enlightenment project as the only system that will protect his kind. After all, they came here, they chose this place...

    You know, I am a big fan of old time radio shows and early television. When the government was really big and there were social benefits, families were still strong and you had national radio shows just for Mitt Romney's people without anyone talking about separating church and state. People could handle it.

    It's actually free market economics, that stuff Charlie Kirk is always talking about, that brought us gangsta rap, broken homes, identity politics, and even abortion, etc. The right may not have advocated politically for those things but they spawned during their reign. It makes sense that Republicans put out outlandish clowns instead of any image of conservative temperance because that's really what they're about.

    And before all of this, Tucker Carlson was going to Eastern Europe and saying how much better everything is over there. Now that him and his ilk are a bit stunned about what to say, they're like "I'm worried about the southern border."

    These guys are what I'm talking about with Republican national politics not appealing to anyone except upper middle class white men. 


    by Orion on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 8:38am

    Financial Times (what the movers and shakers read) -

    Have you been wondering what motivates Vladimir Putin? Our Moscow bureau chief @maxseddon has profiled Russia’s leader — and it's now free to read https://t.co/VY1AeVnIZs

    — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 27, 2022

    [...] His war in Ukraine marks the culmination of a slide into a paranoid autocracy that earns comparison with Russia’s most brutal rulers. [.....]
    People who have known him for decades say this has deepened a pent-up resentment of the west and a fixation on Russia’s shared history with Ukraine — making him more aggressive and unpredictable than ever.

    “He’s even more isolated than Stalin,” says Gleb Pavlovsky, a former adviser. “In the last years of his life, Stalin didn’t come to the Kremlin and lived in his dacha, but the politburo came to see him and they talked and drank. Putin doesn’t have that. He’s as isolated as he can be. And in that situation rational issues become irrational.” [....]


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 10:12am

    I see just now from a search I was doing on Twitter that Jack Posobiec, who is quite popular with right wing Mercans, has come down on the anti-Putin side, and crowing about the activities of right-winger types running Poland. (Maybe it was the magic word "CONVOY" was what really sold him?laugh)

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 10:35am

    Here's a better example of the lunatics than all of yours, mho. It's clear that they just like the idea of a totalitarian strong man. Consider the idea that this phenomenom may intersect with your whole "besieged males" meme (certainly Trump played that tune well and often)

    (Note that Frederico is known to be a big ant-woke advocate, but here he sees where the super-danger is.)


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 11:11am

    he's a very successful Canadian novelist, 67 years old:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 1:58pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 2:29pm

    I think this A LOT for a real long time. Too many Americans on the internet, right and left, come off as perversely and ridiculously partisan, where every single thing worldwide is either Republican or Democrat 

    The American tendency to view everything as a projection of their own domestic political neuroses is never more perverse than when (1) there’s an actual war on (2) the US isn’t even hugely relevant to the story..other nations’ politics and cultures are the predominant factors.

    — Antonio García Martínez (agm.eth) (@antoniogm) February 26, 2022

    The whole Woke thing was like the straw that broke the camel's back. If the Dem party can't define itself as not always agreeing with them, they have no meaning except as the antithesis of the GOP, which also has no real meaning anymore either. It's really starting to sicken me. I'm with the 21st-century Global Grownup party.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 3:02pm

    Kinzinger vs. Taylor Greene fight on Twitter:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 02/26/2022 - 6:51pm

    It's a beeeg (yuge!) secret what he would do now and what he will do when he is undoubtedly re-elected for his genius:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 7:38am

    some things he doesn't want to talk about right now:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 8:17am

    Feb. 24:

    Former President George Bush denounces the “authoritarian bullying” of Putin in a pointed statement, blasting Russia for an “unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.” A notable time to weigh in, given GOP divisions on foreign policy. pic.twitter.com/eL2PGPrijP

    — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) February 24, 2022

    CPAC schedule: Feb. 24-27.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 8:06am

    Putin counted on GOP punking out like they did over illegal Ukraine extortion. What does the GOP do? Blame Biden 


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 8:13am

    Mitt Romney is speaking on CNN right now on Ukraine and doing it passionately, eloquently and practically and very apolitically, like a president (he even shooed away her question on Obama debate). He is clearly willing to criticize Trump on this.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 9:29am

    p.s. just agreed that the GOP should "absolutely" reject the pro-Putin wing at CPAC. He also called Taylor-Greene and Gosar idiots for speaking to them. He mentions that some people stoke this shit for profit and "eyeballs", probably thinking of Fox primetime shows. Oh, he's using the word treasonous now...

    edit to add CORRECTION: I just heard the interview replayed. He called Taylor-Greene and Gosar morons, not idiots wink


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 12:38pm

    Talking Points Memo's story on what Romney said:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 9:52pm

    Left wing, not right wing:

    The Democratic Socialists of America,

    of which House "Squad" Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Jamaal Bowman & Cori Bush are members 

    in its Feb. 26 formal Statement On Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, after condemning Russia for the invasion, sympathizing with the working classes of both nations as innocent victims, and insisting that there are diplomatic solutions

     reaffirms our call for the US to withdraw from NATO and to end the imperialist expansionism that set the stage for this conflict

    and ends with  

    While the failures of neoliberal order are clear to everyone, the ruling class is trying to build a new world, through a dystopic transition grounded in militarism, imperialism, and war. Socialists have a duty to build an alternative. 

    No war but class war.

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 8:24pm

    So nice I had to post it twice:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 02/27/2022 - 9:46pm

    She corrected


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 4:16am

    Looks to me that the right-wing nut cases have so little left to go on, without supporting Putin, that for now they're going with some golden oldies? "New World Order" is trending on Twitter, but when I clicked on it expecting to find interesting pieces on the huge shake up that Putin's invasion has caused, all I find is old-as-the-hills conspiracy theories getting lots of attention - like this -

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 9:11am

    AH, all is revealed why Dan Crenshaw has recently become anti-Trump and started calling the Taylor-Greene-type wingnuts names:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 11:20am

